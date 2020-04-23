Coronavirus live updates: House to vote on $484B stimulus as unemployment booms again; NFL draft puts sports back in spotlight

The House takes up another big stimulus package Thursday, and the NFL draft, albeit virtual, will put sports back in the spotlight after more than a month on the sidelines, benched by fears the teams and crowds would spread the coronavirus.

“For more than 90, 95% of the players, it’s always been a virtual draft,” said agent Leigh Steinberg, who said only the top players have attended the proceedings in the past.

On Thursday, the House will take up the legislation primarily aimed at providing assistance to small businesses suffering from the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. More than 4.4 million Americans filed new unemployment claims last week alone, another in a string of weeks with huge new jobless numbers.

The bill's potential passage comes as states, such as Georgia and Florida, are slowly beginning to reopen their economies. President Trump was critical of Georgia's aggressive plans to reopen some businesses including spas, salons and tattoo parlors.

"I told the governor of Georgia, Brian Kemp, that I disagree, strongly, with his decision to open certain facilities,” Trump told reporters Wednesday. But Trump also said Kemp "must do what he thinks is right."

The virus has killed more than 184,000 people globally. More than 2.6 million confirmed cases have been reported, including over 842,000 in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University data. There are over 46,000 deaths reported in the U.S.

Unemployment claims continue to smash records

More than 26 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits over the past five weeks, a record-breaking number revealing the devastating toll the coronavirus pandemic has taken on the economy. About 4.4 million people filed for unemployment benefits last week, the Labor Department said Thursday. That would have been a record less than two months ago. Economists had estimated 4.5 million claims, lower than the roughly 5.2 million filed the week before, and down from the all-time high of 6.86 million applications filed in late March.

"Claims have declined over the past two weeks but remain at an extraordinarily high level,'' analysts for the research consultancy High Frequency Economics wrote.

– Charisse Jones

House set to approve $484 billion stimulus redux

A popular small business loan program that ran out of money is about to get a cash infusion. The House is expected to give final approval Thursday to legislation that would pump $320 billion into the Paycheck Protection Program, which is designed to keep small businesses from shuttering and their workers from going on unemployment. The bill also provides $75 billion for hospitals, $25 billion for testing and $60 billion for emergency disaster loans and grants. The Senate approved the bill Tuesday and President Donald Trump says he will sign it.

– Michael Collins and Christal Hayes

NFL draft puts sports back in spotlight

Remember when sports was a thing? Well the pros take center stage for the first time in more than a month Thursday night when the National Football Leagues kicks off its collegiate draft. Virtually, but still. Absent from the first round of the league's annual "player selection meeting" will be the thousands of fans normally drawn to the site for the first round. The second and third rounds are set for Friday, and the final four rounds will be completed on Saturday. The Cincinnati Bengals get the first pick.

Protesters say issue is economic, not political

Many protesters challenging restrictions in their states fiercely resist a growing narrative that they are aligned with or funded by national groups, gun rights organizations or entities supporting President Donald Trump’s reelection. The protests, focused on rolling back stay-at-home orders, snarled traffic in Michigan, blocking a hospital entrance. Thousands of cheering, flag-waving drivers cruised around Pennsylvania. Some demonstrations feature Trump campaign flags, but homemade signs – one in Tennessee encouraged Americans to "fear your government," not the coronavirus – are more prevalent.