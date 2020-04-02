Coronavirus live updates: US braces for 'horrific' weeks as deaths top 5,000; Dr. Fauci gets security

The nation's preeminent coronavirus expert required a security detail Thursday as the nation braced for what President Donald Trump predicted would be a "horrific" couple of weeks.

More than 1,000 people died of coronavirus in the United States on Wednesday alone, raising the death toll over 5,000. A week ago the total was less than 1,300. Trump and federal health officials predicted a “very painful” period in the country's fight against the public health emergency.

"We're going to have a couple of weeks, starting pretty much now, but especially a few days from now, that are going to be horrific," Trump said at the White House.

The U.S. death toll was at 5,138 early Thursday, according to the Johns Hopkins University data dashboard.

Worldwide, the virus has killed more than 47,200 and infected nearly 940,000.

Dr. Anthony Fauci threatened, gets security detail

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's public health face of the coronavirus pandemic, has been the target of online threats and has been issued an armed security detail, multiple media sources were reporting Thursday. Fauci, 79, declined to discuss his security at a recent news conference of the White House coronavirus task force. Details were vague, but the New York Times reported that Fauci was targeted by "conspiracy theorists."

CNN, citing law enforcement officials, said the Department of Health and Human Services Inspector General sought assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service, which then deputized HHS officers to act as personal security for the doctor.

100,000 tests a day – but major issues remain

America’s stumbling rollout of testing for the virus that causes COVID-19 significantly slowed the nation’s response. In the past week, testing has accelerated, and a mix of public and private labs execute more than 100,000 tests per day. Still, experts said, many patients and even healthcare providers are denied tests or must wait several days for results.

“It’s not as if it’s a train running along, as you might’ve heard,” said William Schaffner, a Vanderbilt University School of Medicine professor of preventive medicine and an infectious-disease doctor. “Because testing is restricted still in many parts of the country.”

Los Angeles mayor to residents: Start wearing masks to curb coronavirus

The mayor of Los Angeles told everyone in the nation’s second-largest city to start wearing masks to combat the coronavirus, but California’s governor isn’t ready to take that idea statewide. Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday he’s focused instead on keeping people inside. He also announced the state may need 66,000 additional hospital beds, 16,000 more than previously forecast, to handle the crush of illnesses expected during the second part of May.

At an afternoon news conference, Mayor Eric Garcetti said he had been awaiting advice from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on mask-wearing but with the COVID-19 rate surging had decided to wait no longer.

US stocks point hire Thursday, 1 day after big losses

U.S. stock futures showed gains Thursday after Wednesday's bloodletting that saw the markets tumble more than 4%. Asian stocks were showed modest gains.

Benchmarks in Tokyo and Hong Kong opened lower but were trading higher by midday, and losses in early trading were smaller than Wall Street's 4.4% overnight fall. Shanghai opened down but gained 0.3% at mid-morning while Seoul advanced 1.9%.