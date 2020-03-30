Stocks were projected to extend losses again Monday as America entered the next week in its struggle against a coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 2,500 people and prompted President Donald Trump to extend social distancing and self-isolation measures until at least the end of April.

Just last week, Trump said he wanted the country — most notably, the economy — “raring to go” by Easter, but after Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday that between 100,000 to 200,000 Americans could die due to the virus, Trump extended the social distancing and self-isolation timeline.

The U.S. death total stood at 2,513, with more than 143,000 confirmed cases, according to the Johns Hopkins University data dashboard.

“The peak in death rate is likely to hit in two weeks,” Trump said at a briefing Sunday. “Nothing would be worse than declaring victory before the victory is won.” He estimated that by June 1, “we will be well on our way to recovery.”

The CDC, citing “extensive community transmission,” insisted that residents in New Jersey, Connecticut and New York refrain from non-essential travel for 14 days, effective immediately. The advisory does not apply to essential employees like truckers, public health professionals and those working in financial services or food supply.

In New York alone, close to 1,000 people have died.

The global death count was nearing 34,000 late Sunday, with more than 722,000 confirmed cases.

Our live blog is being updated throughout the day. Refresh for the latest news. More headlines:

• We were 'firmly unprepared' for a biological outbreak like coronavirus. That's because the U.S. didn't spend enough on its Strategic National Stockpile, former managers tell USA TODAY.

• 'Life may change for us all': How coronavirus crisis could reshape U.S. history.

• New York is at war with the coronavirus. Expect the same across the U.S., experts say.

• Coronavirus is spreading so quickly that our brains can't keep up. Experts explain why.

• Is coronavirus spreading 'quickly' on gas pumps? We checked the facts, and here's what we found.

• No shipping necessary: 12 things to order online that make to easier to stay home.

• Tracking the outbreak: Coronavirus in the U.S., by state.

Donald Trump extends US social distancing guidelines until April 30

The social distancing guidelines were put in place March 16 with an initial time frame of 15 days, but President Donald Trump tacitly acknowledged Sunday that wasn't long enough.

The announcement comes after Trump said last week he hoped to open up the country by Easter, which this year falls on April 12. Trump said Sunday the White House task force would be sharing further data and finalized plans Tuesday, and that he expects by June 1, “we will be well on our way to recovery.”

The guidelines call on Americans to avoid social gatherings involving groups of 10 or more, to stay away from public spaces like restaurants and bars, to avoid discretionary travel and to practice increased hygiene. They also asked Americans to stay home if they are sick and for older individuals to stay away from other people.

– Jeanine Santucci

Anthony Fauci: Millions of Americans will be affected, thousands will die

Millions of Americans will be infected by the coronavirus before the crisis is over and 100,000 to 200,000 could die, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday.

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on CNN's State of the Union that computer models generally overestimate the final numbers, but that "we are going to have millions of cases."

Fauci sought to clarify his earlier remarks at the afternoon briefing, saying the numbers he provided were based on models examining the impact of the disease. However, he pointed out the possibility of 100,000 to 200,000 deaths hinged on limited measures being taken to reduce the spread of the disease.

“What we’re trying to do is not let that happen.” Fauci said. “So instead concentrating on the upper and the lower (estimates), we’re saying we’re trying to push it all the way down.

“We feel that the mitigation that we are doing is having an effect. It’s very difficult to quantitate it because you have two dynamics things going on at the same time. You have the virus going up and the mitigation trying to push it down.”