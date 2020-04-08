Coronavirus live updates: US has deadliest day yet; jubilant Wuhan ends lockdown; Wisconsin's historic day

The U.S. coronavirus death toll neared 13,000 early Wednesday — less than 48 hours after cresting 10,000 — as the U.S. saw its deadliest day since the outbreak first appeared here almost three months ago.

Meanwhile, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams retreated from an earlier prediction and said he expected U.S. deaths would be less than the projections of 100,000 to 240,000 issued by the White House task force a week ago.

"That is absolutely my expectation, and I feel a lot more optimistic because I'm seeing mitigation work," said Adams, who on Sunday warned that this week would be the outbreak's "Pearl Harbor moment." He lauded public health officials in California and Washington state, where the curve has flattened on confirmed cases.

Wall Street's stock market rally fizzled in the final hour of trading Tuesday, but President Donald Trump said a second round of cash payments to Americans as part of another recovery package was "absolutely under serious consideration."

The U.S. approached 400,000 confirmed cases Wednesday morning, according to the Johns Hopkins University data dashboard. Worldwide, there are 1.4 million confirmed cases and more than 83,000 deaths.

Tuesday was US' deadliest day yet due to the coronavirus

Nearly 2,000 people died Tuesday due to complications from COVID-19, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, the World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A USA TODAY tracker of new coronavirus related deaths in the United States by day showed at least 1,939 deaths Tuesday. The grim number came as New York's total coronavirus death count surpassed the 9/11 death toll, too.

76-day lockdown ends in Wuhan, China: Masked crowds fill the streets

Streets in the city of 11 million people were clogged with traffic and long lines formed at the airport, train and bus stations as thousands streamed out of the city to return to homes and jobs elsewhere. Yellow barriers that had blocked off some streets were gone, although the gates to residential compounds remained guarded.

Restrictions in the city where most of China’s more than 82,000 virus cases and over 3,300 deaths from COVID-19 were reported have been gradually eased as the number of new cases steadily declined. The government reported no new cases in the city on Wednesday.

While there are questions about the veracity of China’s count, the unprecedented lockdown of Wuhan and Hubei have been successful enough that other countries adopted similar measures.

The exact source of the virus remains under investigation, though many of the first COVID-19 patients were linked to an outdoor food market in the city.

Black people overwhelmingly dying from coronavirus in cities across US

Black Americans are overwhelmingly dying of coronavirus at much higher rates compared to other Americans in some major cities, but most federal officials and states are not keeping track or releasing racial data on coronavirus victims, raising concerns about care for the nation's most vulnerable populations.

President Donald Trump and Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said during a White House briefing Tuesday that African Americans were being hit hard by the coronavirus, representing a "tremendous challenge" for the nation, according to the president.

"We want to find the reason to it," Trump said, adding that national data on race and coronavirus cases should be available later this week.