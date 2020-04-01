The U.S. coronavirus death toll surpassed 4,000 early Wednesday and public health officials were considering recommending that more Americans wear face masks to combat the pandemic that has brought the global economy to its knees.

"Even if you do wear a mask, it can't be at the expense of social distancing," said Surgeon General Jerome Adams. He added that high-tech, N95 masks would not be necessary – and could come at the expense of health care workers who need them.

The current U.S. death toll appears to be a tiny fraction of what the nation faces over the next few weeks, public health officials say. They estimate that between 100,000 and 240,000 Americans could die this year because of the coronavirus.

Nearly 1,100 have died in New York City alone, prompting the city to open temporary hospitals in a convention center and iconic Central Park. While health experts says social distancing has slowed the spread of the virus, there are still states — Florida, most notably — without statewide stay-at-home orders.

Worldwide, there are more than 42,000 deaths and 860,000 confirmed cases. The U.S., which has now surpassed China’s death toll, is closing in on 200,000 confirmed cases, according to the Johns Hopkins University data dashboard.

CDC to review whether more people should wear face masks

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will review its guidance discouraging the general public from wearing masks, Surgeon General Jerome Adams said Wednesday on ABC's Good Morning America.

“We’ve learned there’s a fair amount of asymptomatic spread and so we’ve asked the CDC to take another look at whether or not having more people wear masks will prevent transmission of the disease to other people,” Adams said. The CDC's current guidance is that sick people should wear masks, but healthy people should not unless they are in contact with COVID-19 patients.

– Nicholas Wu

US stocks continue slide

U.S. stocks, fresh off one of the worst quarters in history, fell sharply when the markets opened Wednesday, with the Dow down more than 800 points. The decline comes a day after the blue-chip index posted its worst first quarter ever. The Standard & Poor’s 500 also sank Wednesday, with 10 of the 11 sectors lower led by declines in financial, real estate and utility shares. The losses come as President Donald Trump warned Americans to brace for a “hell of a bad two weeks” ahead as the White House projected there could be 100,000 to 240,000 deaths in the U.S.

Said Anwiti Bahuguna, head of multi-asset strategy at Columbia Threadneedle Investments: “What we are experiencing now is the equivalent of putting a patient in a medically-induced coma — a calculated, temporary risk with the goal of establishing greater longer-term health.”

– Jessica Menton

Anchor Chris Cuomo gets a consult from CNN's TV doc

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, the brother of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, hosted his program from his basement Wednesday night, hours after announcing he tested positive for the coronavirus. "I feel fine. I’m able to do the show, but you do not want this," Cuomo told his audience. He discussed his symptoms, including shortness of breath and tightness in his chest, with Dr. Sanjay Gupta, a neurosurgeon and chief medical correspondent for CNN. Gupta said they would talk off the air, saying tightness in the chest is one of the symptoms he "worries about."

Cuomo, 49, said he is self-isolating in his basement and away from his family. The inability to be with his loved ones, and the possibility that he could cause them to become ill, is "hurting me way more than anything a virus can."