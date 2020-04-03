Coronavirus live updates: US death toll tops 6,000; Wall Street braces for Labor Department jobs report; should Americans wear face masks?

The world marked the grim milestone of 1 million confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday.

Friday began with another staggering number — the U.S. surpassed 6,000 deaths — amid continuing financial uncertainty as federal officials rush to distribute stimulus checks to taxpayers and Wall Street closes yet another tumultuous week.

There's also a lingering but unanswered health question, too: Should Americans be wearing masks when they leave their homes?

There were 6,057 reported deaths and more than 245,500 confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. early Friday, according to the Johns Hopkins University data dashboard. Worldwide, the death toll topped 53,000 and the virus had infected more than 1.6 million people.

Our live blog is being updated throughout the day. Get updates in your inbox with The Daily Briefing. Refresh for the latest news.

More headlines:

• The U.S. exported millions in masks and ventilators ahead of the coronavirus crisis. Now we need them.

• Parenting in a pandemic: 'We’re all stressed out.'

• Americans support drastic efforts to stop coronavirus, expect crisis to last for months, according to a Public Agenda/USA TODAY/Ipsos poll.

• Free school lunch programs forced to choose: Fight coronavirus or hunger.

• Labs are testing 100,000 people each day for the coronavirus. That's still not enough.

• Is coronavirus God's will? Jewish, Christian and Muslims leaders debate amid global pandemic.

• 'This will blow over': In states without stay-at-home orders, Americans continue to celebrate freedom.

• Don't be bored at home: The 15 most popular hobbies to start during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Anthony Fauci tells Coach K: 'We've got to play a full-court press' against coronavirus

Dr. Anthony Fauci appropriately used a basketball analogy when speaking to Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski about the country’s battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

“The game is going to go on for several weeks,” Fauci said while appearing on the Hall of Fame coach’s SiriusXM radio show Thursday to talk about the public health pandemic that has killed nearly 6,000 Americans.

“Right now, we have a team that’s a very powerful team — and that’s the virus. We got to play a full-court press. We can’t let them get the ball on the ground to dribble. We just got to be all over them.”

Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, then further explained where the fight stood from a sports perspective.

“We’re not even at halftime. … If we can just hold our own and then when we get back in the second half just come out blazing. And that’s what we really need to do. Otherwise, this stuff is going to really, really be harmful to us as a society.”

– Erick Smith

Donald Trump says new federal guidance on face masks coming soon

President Donald Trump confirmed Thursday that his administration is close to providing recommendations on whether or not Americans should don face masks to ward off the coronavirus, but said that whatever guidance is offered wouldn’t be mandatory.

“I think they’re going to be coming out with regulations on that. If people want to abide them, frankly — I don’t think they’ll be mandatory because some people don’t want to do that,” Trump said during a lengthy White House news conference. “If people wanted to wear them, they can. If people wanted to use scarves, they can.”

Since the beginning of the outbreak, the U.S. government has said masks are not needed for the general public — and they have encouraged businesses with large stockpiles of masks to donate them to hospitals and other medical facilities. But administration officials have signaled in recent days they are reconsidering.

USS Theodore Roosevelt captain fired after pleading for help for sick sailors

The Navy fired the captain of the USS Theodore Roosevelt on Thursday, four days after he pleaded for help as the coronavirus ravaged his crew.

Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly announced that Navy Capt. Brett Crozier was relieved for loss of confidence.

"I just know that he exercised extremely poor judgment," Modly said.

Crozier had sent an urgent letter to the U.S. Navy on Sunday, seeking to evacuate and isolate the crew as cases of coronavirus infection increased on the vessel. "Decisive action" was required to prevent deaths from the coronavirus, Crozier wrote. The ship's close quarters prevented sailors from following guidelines to keep them safe.