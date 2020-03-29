A federal infectious disease official issued an ominous warning Sunday as New York state approached 1,000 deaths and U.S. fatalities from the coronavirus pandemic climbed above 2,300.

The U.S. death total has doubled in two days. Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has been a leading voice in the effort to curb the outbreak, says 100,000 to 200,000 Americans could die before the crisis is over.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, citing "extensive community transmission" of COVID-19 in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, late Saturday urged residents to refrain from non-essential travel for 14 days effective immediately. The advisory does not apply to employees of critical infrastructure industries such as trucking, public health professionals, financial services and food supply.

“Just a little bit of separation can stop a fire from spreading," CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield said.

The U.S. counted more than 136,000 cases of coronavirus by Sunday afternoon, the world's highest total, and there were nearly 2,400 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University data dashboard. More confirmations are expected as the U.S. continues to ramp up testing.

More than 710,000 people are known to have been infected with COVID-19 globally, and more than 33,000 have died.

Fauci: Millions of Americans will be affected, many thousands will die

Millions of Americans will be infected by the coronavirus before the crisis is over and 100,000 to 200,000 could die, a leading infectious disease expert said Sunday. Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on CNN's State of the Union that computer models generally overestimate the final numbers, but that "we are going to have millions of cases."

It has been two weeks since President Donald Trump announced his 15-day guidelines for social distancing and other measures aimed at containing the outbreak. Fauci said the White House task force will take up the issue soon, and that those guidelines probably will be extended.

"It's going to be a matter of weeks, it's not going to be tomorrow," Fauci said. "It's certainly not going to be next week."

Trump last week said he hopes the country can return to some semblance of normalcy by Easter, April 12.

New York deaths surge close to 1,000

As the number of coronavirus-related deaths in New York state gets closer to 1,000, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is trying to prepare residents for the bleak reality that the figure could represent a small fraction of what's ahead.

Cuomo said the latest total of deaths — 965 people as of Sunday, up 237 deaths in one day — combined with the rising number of positive cases will likely lead to a significant increase in casualties.

"I don't see how you look at those numbers and conclude anything less than thousands of people will pass away," Cuomo said. "Remember who it's attacking ... I don't see how you get past that curve without seeing thousands of people pass away. I hope it's wrong."

The majority of the deaths, 678 of them, were in New York City. Cuomo warned that while the city is the most acute problem, the death toll will grow in the coming weeks across the state and the nation, calling it a "rolling apex."

-- Georgie Silvarole, Rochester Democrat & Chronicle

All cities should brace for NYC-type outbreak

Metro areas across the nation must assume they "could have an outbreak equivalent to New York and do everything right now to prevent it," White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx said. Birx called on local officials to “know where every piece of equipment is."