Coronavirus live updates: US deaths near 10K ahead of 'hardest and saddest week'; Trump interrupts Fauci on hydroxychloroquine question

The U.S. surgeon general offered a dark warning on Sunday, predicting this week "will be the hardest and the saddest week of most Americans’ lives."

With the number of coronavirus deaths increasing by the hundreds and soon to reach 10,000 in the U.S., and with financial uncertainty set to resume as Wall Street opens for another week, Surgeon General Jerome Adams said the country would soon reach "our Pearl Harbor moment," a reference to the 1941 Japanese airstrike that resulted in the U.S.' entry into World War II.

President Donald Trump attempted to strike a more optimistic tone during a Sunday evening news briefing at the White House in which he blocked Dr. Anthony Fauci from addressing a question about the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine and its potential against coronavirus.

There are more than 337,600 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S., with 9,643 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University data dashboard.

Trump blocks Fauci from answering hydroxychloroquine question

A question about hydroxychloroquine resulted in a testy moment at Sunday's White House task force press briefing. A reporter asked Anthony Fauci his thoughts on the effectiveness of the anti-malaria drug in treating coronavirus patients, and Trump interrupted before the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases could answer.

“He’s answered that question 15 times,” said Trump, who previously spent part of the press conference touting the potential of the drug.

Earlier Sunday, Fauci did answer a question about hydroxychloroquine when he was on CBS's "Face the Nation."

“The data are really, just, at best, suggestive,” he said. “There have been cases that show there may be an effect and there are others to show there's no effect. So, I think in terms of science, I don't think we could definitively say it works.”

The differing opinions aren't new. Axios reported Saturday there was a contentious meeting among the coronavirus task force, with the benefits of hydroxychloroquine at the center.

According to the CDC, “There are no US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved drugs specifically for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.”

The FDA’s website also has an answer for people who ask if they should take chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine to prevent or treat coronavirus.

“No,” an answer on the FDA’s FAQ about coronavirus says. “Hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine are available in the United States by prescription only for the prevention or treatment of malaria and certain inflammatory conditions such as lupus. The FDA is working closely with other government agencies and academic centers to determine whether chloroquine can be used to prevent COVID-19 or treat patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19.

– Jordan Culver

Bronx Zoo tiger has COVID-19

A tiger at the Bronx Zoo tested positive for COVID-19 after multiple animals developed virus symptoms, federal officials confirmed. Nadia, a four-year-old Malayan tiger, was tested after her sister Azul, two Amur tigers and three African lions developed a dry cough. The animals are all expected to recover.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed the tests Sunday and is working with the Centers for Disease and Control Prevention (CDC) along with state animal and public health leaders to determine if animals, at the zoo or in other areas, should be tested for cornavirus.