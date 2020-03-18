Coronavirus live updates: US hospital association warns of ventilator shortage

An outbreak of a highly contagious virus that first emerged in China about three months ago has now spread to every U.S. state.

The novel coronavirus, which causes a respiratory disease known as COVID-19, has infected at least 6,300 people in the United States, including all 50 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico. At least 110 have died, according ABC News' count.

The newly identified virus has also reached every continent except Antartica, infecting more than 198,000 people globally and killing nearly 8,000 of them, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. Governments around the world have implemented travel restrictions, border closures and lockdowns in an effort to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

3:25 a.m. U.S. hospital association warns of ventilator shortage

The largest national hospital organization in the United States is urging Americans to adhere to the recommended health precautions amid the coronavirus outbreak so the health care system doesn't become overwhelmed with patients.

"There are limited supplies of ventilators and hospital beds, which is why hospitals and public health officials all across the country are urging the public to follow the guidance of the CDC and other public health leaders on social distancing and other actions," Nancy Foster, vice president for quality and patient safety policy at the American Hospital Association, told ABC News in a statement Tuesday night. "The best way not to overtax the health care system is to keep more people healthy. That is the reason public events have been cancelled, schools are closed, businesses are instituting telework policies where possible, and other changes have been made to the way we routinely lead our lives."

PHOTO: A health professional walks out of a drive-through coronavirus testing site at the University of Dayton in Dayton, Ohio, on March 17, 2020. (Megan Jelinger/AFP via Getty Images) More

In addition to the guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services "has told nursing homes and other health care facilities that house our most vulnerable patients to severely limit visitors and group events," according to Foster.

"This will reduce the surge of acutely ill patients that hospitals will see, and hopefully ensure we experience a manageable level of demand," she added. "Hospitals and our dedicated doctors and nurses are doing their part to combat this virus. We hope everyone else will as well."

ABC News' Ali Dukakis contributed to this report.

