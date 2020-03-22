Coronavirus live updates: US now third highest globally in COVID-19 total cases

The United States now has 26,747 diagnosed COVID-19 cases, the third highest total globally, while the number of deaths around the world has now surpassed 13,000.

As the number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases increases, some states are acting quickly by ordering variations of stay-at-home orders for residents. Oregon issued such an order on Friday night, joining states that include California, Illinois and New York.

The respiratory virus, known officially as COVID-19, has reached every continent except Antarctica, and every state in America since emerging in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December.

PHOTO: Maryland Cleaning and Abatement Services employees Graham Sevy (L), Bob Wiglesworth, (C) and Alec Pine (R) ride in an elevator before preforming a preventative fogging and damp wipe treatment on March 21, 2020 in Hunt Valley, Maryland. (Rob Carr/Getty Images) More

Globally, there are at least 306,000 diagnosed cases and at least 13,301 coronavirus-related deaths, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. More than 92,000 people have recovered worldwide.

Today's biggest developments:

Italy reports 793 more deaths Economic stimulus may exceed $2 trillion, up from $1 trillion Pence, 2nd lady test negative U.S. now has third highest total of COVID-19 cases globally New York declared 'major disaster'

Here's how the news is unfolding today. All times Eastern.

5:17 a.m. Turkey imposes partial curfew and bans picnics and barbecues as cases have doubled each day in the past week

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan early on Sunday did his best to reassure his people about the nation’s efforts to control the coronavirus pandemic, saying Turkey is doing its duty to protect citizens. "I hope we will get over these difficult times together. Just follow the rules and guidance and also continue staying at homes," Erdogan posted on Twitter while reiterating that those older than 65 and anyone with a chronic disease should not go outside.

Turkey imposed a partial curfew on Saturday for senior citizens and those with chronic diseases, but stopped short of a blanket curfew. Earlier on Saturday, Turkey suspended flights from 46 additional countries and banned picnics and barbecues, as the number of cases has roughly doubled every day for the past week. Turkey now has 947 confirmed cases of the virus, with 21 deaths.

2:49 a.m.: Amazon hiring for 100,000 new roles while raising wages for hourly workers

Posting on his Instagram account Saturday night, Amazon's Jeff Bezos wrote a letter to all Amazon employees announcing that Amazon will be hiring for 100,000 new roles and raising wages for hourly workers while also detailing how the company plans on working through the crisis.

2:24 a.m.: Audible offering free streaming of children's stories

On Saturday night, Audible started offering free streaming of children's stories in 6 different languages to help parents as long schools are closed.

10:47 p.m.: DJ D-Nice brings party to Instagram

With so many Americans isolating at home, DJ D-Nice managed to gather more than 100,000 Instagram users at a virtual party, as he spins music from his homeYour text to link...

This is the largest crowd the Bronx-born DJ has attracted since launching the "parties" on Wednesday.

Some of the users tuning in Saturday: Oprah, Mark Zuckerberg, Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, and countless other celebs, singers and athletes.

9:30 p.m.: NY ATC Center, LGA tower will be closed overnight for sanitization

The New York Air Route Traffic Control Center and New York's LaGuardia Control Tower will now be closed overnight for sanitization, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

During this time other air traffic facilities will provide needed key services and some flights will be rerouted around the airspace, but the FAA expects a minimal impact on traffic since the volume during these hours is low.

Flights were briefly suspended at New York City and Philadelphia airports Saturday afternoon when an air traffic controller trainee at New York Air Route Traffic Control Center in Ronkonkoma, New York, tested positive for coronavirus.

