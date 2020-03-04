Coronavirus live updates: WHO warns of 'dangerous' shortage of face masks, gloves

The wife, two children and a neighbor of a suburban New York man hospitalized in critical condition with the coronavirus have all tested positive for the disease, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday.

The neighbor drove the New Rochelle man, 50, to the hospital, Cuomo said. One of the children, a 20-year-old son, attends Yeshiva University, which canceled classes on its Manhattan campus Wednesday.

The state now has six confirmed cases, including a New York City health care worker who recently returned from Iran. Cuomo also said hundreds of state university students studying abroad in China, Italy, Japan, Iran or South Korea will be brought home and quarantined for 14 days "out of an abundance of caution."

"We have an epidemic caused by the coronavirus, but we have a pandemic caused by fear," Cuomo said. "The more people you test, the more people who will test positive."

Here's the latest COVID-19 developments:

WHO: Face mask, gloves shortages risk lives

A severe and mounting disruption to the global supply of masks, respirators, gloves and other personal protective equipment is putting lives at risk from the new coronavirus and other infectious diseases, WHO said. The agency blamed the shortage on rising demand due to panic buying, hoarding and misuse, and it called for a 40% increase in production. Physicians, nurses and other frontline workers are "dangerously ill-equipped" to care for COVID-19 patients, WHO said.

“Without secure supply chains, the risk to health care workers around the world is real," Tedros said in a statement. "Industry and governments must act quickly to boost supply, ease export restrictions and put measures in place to stop speculation and hoarding."

After 4 weeks in coronavirus quarantine: A trip to Margaritaville

Peter and Cindy Molesky set sail from Japan on a Diamond Princess cruise ship back on Jan. 20. When their 15-day cruise ended, they went into quarantine, first on the ship and then at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas. They were released Tuesday and immediately hit up the Margaritaville at the San Antonio airport.

“We figured we deserved it,” Cindy Molesky said while the couple waited for their 5 p.m. flight back to their home in New York. “We’ve been released from prison,” she told the Observer-Dispatch in Utica. “It’s a little scary. I still want to wear my mask. I feel naked without it now.”

- Amy Neff Roth, Observer-Dispatch

Death rate rises to 3.4%

The death rate among reported coronavirus patients is now about 3.4%, a far higher percentage than previous estimates, the World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says. He said the virus is more lethal than the flu, which kills tens of thousands of Americans each year, but does not spread as easily.

The death rate for the seasonal flu in the U.S. is far less than 1%. Previous global mortality rate estimates for the coronavirus had been around 2%, and the 3.43% estimate is not firm because it remains unclear how many people actually have been infected.

"COVID-19 is a new virus to which no one has immunity," Tedros said. "That means more people are susceptible to infection, and some will suffer severe disease."

England total almost doubles, to 80

England's confirmed case total jumped by 32 on Wednesday, to a total of 80. All but four of the new patients had recently traveled to countries with relatively large outbreaks or were part of "recognized clusters" that were being investigated, the government said. Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland have had a total of five cases.

Upside: More than 16,500 tests across the U.K. have come back negative, according to the Department of Health and Social Care.

“Today we’re announcing that people self-isolating will get Statutory Sick Pay from the first day off work," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a speech to parliament.

Fauci: Vaccine could be a year away

Public health leaders told senators Tuesday that although scientists are working toward a vaccine, it won't be available anytime soon. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, indicated potential treatments may come before a vaccine. “The timelines are fundamentally different,” he said.