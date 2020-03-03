Coronavirus live updates: US cases surpass 100 with 6 deaths; China sees 'coming victory'

The number of coronavirus cases across the nation surged to more than 100 on Tuesday with six deaths blamed on the outbreak.

That doesn't mean it's time to panic, said Surgeon General Jerome Adams.

“Caution, preparedness, but not panic,” he said.

That message was echoed at the White House, where Vice President Mike Pence confirmed "four additional fatalities" in Washington state Monday but stressed again that the risk "remains low" according to experts who are working with the Trump administration's newly formed coronavirus task force.

There are more than 40 "domestic cases," mostly in California and Washington state, Pence said, and even more cases of people who came from other countries.

Here's the latest on the outbreak of COVID-19:

Bungled test kits slowed testing in US

The CDC initially developed and mailed testing kits with three components, or reagents, to detect the COVID-19 virus. Some states had trouble validating one of three components in the kits. On Friday, a CDC official said the agency reviewed the glitch and determined using two components accurately detect coronavirus.

CDC officials said all state and local public health labs and qualified private labs should be able to test by the end of this week. Robert Murphy, executive director of the Institute for Global Health at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, said more aggressive testing could have slowed the spread of the disease.

"The opportunity was missed," Murphy said. "There were delays, and now there are going to be more cases."

– Ken Alltucker

US pitches in $37M toward global struggle

The US will provide $37 million from an emergency infectious diseases fund to help 26 countries affected by COVID-19 or at high risk of its spread, the U.S. Agency for International Development announced. The money is going to the World Health Organization and other agencies, USAID said. It's the first funds from a pledge of up to $100 million announced Feb. 7 by the State Department.

"These funds will help build preparedness and response capacities in vulnerable countries," said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO's director general. "WHO is grateful for your support to keep the world safe."

South Korea at 'war against infectious disease'

South Korea President Moon Jae-in described the virus outbreak as "a grave situation."

More than 5,000 South Koreans had tested positive for coronavirus as of early Tuesday; 28 had died. South Korea is testing 10,000 people a day.

“The entire country has entered a war against an infectious disease,” he said.

Hoarding in Iran; 2,000 cases in Italy

Iran’s judiciary chief, Ebrahim Raisi, pleaded with prosecutors to show "no mercy" for people stockpiling medical supplies for profit in a country that has seen 66 deaths so far. Italy was reeling, too, with the count of confirmed cases over 2,000 early Tuesday and quarantines in effect in 11 northern towns. The coronavirus has killed 52 Italians so far.

How many people have died from coronavirus?

The death toll from confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide stood at 3,118 early Tuesday, according to a coronavirus dashboard run by Johns Hopkins University. More than 2,900 of them were in mainland China, and more than 2,800 of them were in Hubei Province, the epicenter of the outbreak. Iran has reported at least 66 deaths, Italy 52 and South Korea 28.

How many coronavirus cases in the US?

Johns Hopkins University's coronavirus dashboard counted 105 U.S. cases early Tuesday, though officials have warned that the number is likely much higher. We will learn more as testing efforts expand. Test packets are being shipped to health centers across the country, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging more testing.

Common signs of infection include fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties. If the infection worsens, it can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure or even death.

China sees 'coming victory' over coronavirus

China, where COVID-19 originated, remains the hardest-hit nation, with 80,151 cases and 2,943 deaths, but its ambassador to the United Nations said late Monday that it has turned a corner in battling the disease.