Will coronavirus lockdown cause food shortages in India?

On 31 March, Asia's biggest onion market fell silent.

The market in Lasangaon in the western Indian state of Maharashtra usually thrums with farmers and traders. But the mostly migrant men and women who unload, load and grade onions - an essential part of the diet of millions of Indians - are missing.

The market, which accounts for a third of India's onion produce, managed to stumble along for nearly a week after India imposed a harsh 21-day lockdown, and suspended bus, train and air travel to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

But the lockdown also led to an unprecedented exodus of workers from their places of work, to their homes in far-flung villages all over the country. Farmers were still able to go to their fields and pluck onions after the government made it clear that agriculture was an essential service. And a few workers had stayed back to keep the Lasangaon market running.

But then came a news report that one person had tested positive for Covid-19 in the neighbourhood, and panic set in. The day the market stalled, some 450 tonnes of onions were waiting to be transported all over India as well as to the port in Mumbai for export.

"First the trucks stopped coming. Then some labourers fled. Then came the news about the virus patient. The rest of the workers fled," Manoj Jain, an onion trader told me. "Maintaining social distance in a crowded auction market was becoming very difficult too."

More than 1,700km (1,056 miles) away in eastern Bihar state, a farmer found himself in a similar quandary.

Transporting food is a big challenge after the shutdown More

Manuwant Chowdhary, who grows rice, vegetables and fruits and rears livestock on his 30-acre farm in Samastipur district, told me that the workers he employed were locals who lived across the road. But they were refusing to come to work.

"They are scared to even cross the road and come to the farm because they believe they won't be allowed to return," Mr Chowdhary told me.

"There's so much stigma and misinformation here about the virus that villagers have stopped going out completely. When I told one of my workers that she should be washing her hands regularly, she asked me whether she could drink cow urine as a remedy instead. So, we can't even farm while maintaining social distance in the field."

More than half of India's workforce engages in farming, while agriculture contributes some 16% to the country's GDP. India is one of the world's largest producers of crops like rice, wheat, sugarcane, cotton, vegetables and milk. Now there are concerns that stopping farm activity will not only end up hurting farmers and labourers but also affect food security.

The lockdown couldn't have come at a worse time.

India's peak farm activity happens between April and June. This is when the winter crop - wheat, rice and pulses - is harvested and sold. It is also peak season for fruits. And it is also when farmers begin sowing the summer rain-fed crop, comprising paddy, pulses, cotton and sugarcane. "The lockdown has hit both these seasons," says Mekhala Krishnamurthy, an associate professor of sociology and anthropology at Ashoka University.

India has more than 7,000 wholesale crop markets More

Also, even before the outbreak, Indian farmers were struggling. Low crop prices had led to a massive slowdown of rural consumption. "Even in normal times," said Mr Chowdhary, "farming has become unviable." Some 200,000 farmers have committed suicide in India since 1997. Most of the suicides have been linked to poverty, debt, a sharp rise in costs and crop failures due to pest attacks