Coronavirus lockdown in India: ‘Beaten and abused for doing my job’

India's prime minister, Narendra Modi, suddenly announced on 23 March that the entire country would be put under lockdown. This left many delivery services and vendors of essential services unprepared, leading to confusion and clashes between police and their staff in many areas. The BBC's Vikas Pandey reports.

Suresh Shah and his brother, Ramprasad, have been selling vegetables in the Delhi suburb of Noida for more than 15 years.

Their daily routine involves picking up vegetables from a wholesale market in the morning and then selling them in their small carts in the evening.

It's a standard day for millions of vegetable sellers across the country. But on Tuesday, the brothers' routine was brutally broken.

'Hit so hard I'm struggling to sit'

The brothers picked up their vegetables at 06:00 and reached their homes an hour later. They stocked their carts and went out that evening as usual.

But almost immediately, police officers approached their cart and started shouting at them using abusive language.

Suresh tried to explain, but before he realised what was happening, one of the policemen hit him hard with a baton. He was struck a few more times and then forced to pack up his cart and leave.

It meant a loss of around 3,000 rupees ($40; £32) because he couldn't sell anything.

"I was hit so hard that even today I am struggling to sit. But what hurts even more is that it was a huge loss for me as I only make around 300 rupees every day in profits," he said.

Vegetable sellers like him were "used to harassment by the police", he added.

"But this time they beat us up when we were genuinely trying to help. I know the risk of coronavirus and that is why our role is more important now than ever," he added.

His brother said they took a break for a day and returned to the market.

"We need to go out and make money for our families. But more importantly, people need supplies and we are helping them stay indoors. We need support and not beatings and abuses," said Ramprasad Shah.

'We're not the enemy here'

Their story is not unique. Similar incidents were reported in several states in the days immediately following the lockdown. Delhi police even suspended one officer who allegedly beat up a vegetable seller.

But quite apart from police, vendors have also faced harassment from Resident Welfare Associations (RWA) - non-government local groups that look after the upkeep of neighbourhoods and housing societies.

Rajesh Kumar was told by an RWA that he couldn't sell fruits in the colony.

Rajesh Kumar says he wants to help people cope with the lockdown

"Some people told me that I go to crowded wholesale vegetable markets and I may have picked up an infection. But the same people also want door-step delivery at their houses. Why are we being treated like this?" he asked.

"We are trying to help people stay indoors. We are not the enemy here."

Lockdown breaks link in supply chain

Vendors like Rajesh and the Shah brothers are the backbone of India's supply chain of essential goods, especially in small towns and villages.

They bring vegetables, fruit, grain, bread and milk to millions of houses every day. But the lockdown has broken this crucial link in the supply chain.

For the 21-day lockdown period to be a success, this network of doorstep sellers needs to work and know how to be protected against the virus.

A number of state governments have announced that vendors will get passes, warning police not to stop them going about their business.

Thousands of people have walked long distances to reach their villages after the shutdown