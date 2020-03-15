In Coronavirus Lockdown, the Living Are Trapped With the Dead

All across Europe and in Britain, governments are looking at the situation in Italy and admitting the same fate may be in store for them. Americans should do the same. That future is only days or weeks away. This is what it’s like in Italy right now.

ROME—At least 1,809 people have died with the novel coronavirus since it arrived with a vengeance in Italy just three weeks ago, sucking the lifeblood out of one of the most vibrant countries in the world. I say “at least” because I am not yet sure if my elderly neighbor is one of them.

She died a few days ago, it seems, but was only discovered Thursday when men in hazmat suits freaked out the collective condominium by breaking the lock on her door. Her caregiver hadn’t been able to come to check on her because schools have been closed and the caregiver couldn’t afford a babysitter. And since everyone is supposed to stay inside, no one noticed she wasn’t around.

They’ll eventually do an autopsy to see if she died with “il virus,” pronounced il vee-rus in Italian. There was a sense of conflicted relief when whispers that she fell and hit her head circulated around the palazzo.

The story of this woman’s singular tragic death is complicated by the location of the grocery store on the ground floor of my building here in central Rome. People have to stand one meter apart and only 10 people can enter at a time, making the line a long one. The coroner quite rightly didn’t want to alarm anyone waiting to buy vital supplies by wheeling out a corpse covered in protective plastic, so it was decided to do it in the dark of the night after the store closed.

Part of me—the bad part—wondered if such a spectacle would have scared people off, making the long queue slightly shorter. The store has been, for as long as I have lived in this apartment, my pantry. I run down for one meal at a time since my kitchen is small and my fridge is minuscule. It has been a rude awakening to plan ahead. How do I know what my teenage son and I are going to be hungry for tomorrow? But as the coronavirus has spread its lethal wrath from Milan to Rome to the depths of Italy’s boot, we’ve all had time to change our daily lives.

As a result, I’ve got enough toilet paper to build several igloos, tuna to feed an army, and my back balcony looks like an enoteca. But still I go to the store and keep buying because, despite “them” telling “us” they will never close the supermarkets, I can’t take the chance. I certainly never thought they’d first close public events, then schools, then clothing shops, then bookstores, then coffee bars, then churches. Or that I would be blocked from flying into my home country because my life is in Europe. But here we are.

Tape on the floor of the supermarket marks a safe distance between shoppers.

Once inside the small, six-aisle supermarket, common in large European cities, it becomes one of those contests where you try to get as much into your small cart as you can in a short period of time. Inevitably, I’ve brought no list. I frantically check expiration dates, making sure the lettuce is crisp, the carrots are firm “in case” I can’t get back in.

I panic buy things like Diet Coke, which I gave up years ago, which suddenly feels like a comfort food from home. I buy more sugar, more flour, more butter. The clerks tell you to hurry so someone else can come into the store. There are several strips of masking tape on the floor leading to the cash register to mark the one meter safe zone we are required to keep as part of what should really be called anti-social distancing. The strips of tape are everywhere in Rome now, and they are always shocking, sending the subliminal message: “Don't cross the line or everybody dies.”