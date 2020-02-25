Was Coronavirus Made In a Lab? The DHS Can't Rule It Out

Ken Cuccinelli, the acting deputy secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), could not definitively rule out the theory that the coronavirus was created in a laboratory.

Cuccinelli, who serves as a top member on the Trump administration’s coronavirus task force, said Monday that the origins of the novel virus remain unknown, and while its characteristics suggest it isn’t man-made, he could not completely reject the theory that it was created in a laboratory in China’s Hubei province.

“Our colleagues at CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] and NIH [National Institutes of Health] on the task force have made it very clear [that] we don’t yet know the origin of this particular virus,” Cuccinelli told Fox News medical correspondent Dr. Marc Siegel on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

“We are not entirely sure how this one started yet,” Cuccinelli continued. “There is a biological facility in the Hubei province that people worry about. But I will say the reading that I have done of medical professionals suggest that the structure of the virus seems unlikely to have been man-made because if it was made to be a threat, you would expect to see certain characteristics that aren’t present.”

“Does that mean it rules it out? No, not absolutely,” he said.

