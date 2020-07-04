Coronavirus: What makes a gathering a ‘superspreader’ event?

Some models suggest that just 20% of people - superspreaders - account for 80% of infections

Now months into the US coronavirus outbreak, safety precautions have become routine: stand 6ft (2m) apart, wear a mask, and wash your hands.

But still, certain 'superspreader' events - birthday parties, bar nights, and even choir practice - seem to be the culprits in an outsized number of Covid-19 infections.

So how can one night out, or a single infected person, lead to dozens of cases?

We asked Dr Abraar Karan, a physician and public health researcher at Harvard Medical School, to look at three different cases since the US outbreak began to understand how some events can shift from low to high risk, and how to avoid attending a superspreader event yourself.

First, what is a superspreader?

At a superspreading event, the number of cases transmitted will be disproportionately high compared to general transmission, Dr Karan says.

And the risk of these superspreading events may balloon in the presence of superspreading people, who pass on their infection more widely either by being in contact with more people or emitting more of the virus.

"I tend to think of it as this: the vast majority of people may not infect any other people, and some people in certain situations infect a lot of people," he says. "One person may infect 10 people, or 15 people or 20 people."

Research is still being done, Dr Karan says, but early results indicate that coronavirus spread is primarily powered by these supercharged events.

"Different models have looked at this and they suggest that 20% of people account for 80% of spread."

And while risk profiles will vary widely between similar events, Dr Karan says there are certain factors that should raise a red flag.

"If you have any of the following in combination: indoors, crowded, closed spaces, without any sort of personal protective equipment like masks, which you're not going to have eating - I think those are all high-risk," he says.

Choir practice, Mount Vernon, Washington

What happened?

Back in March, early in the US outbreak, 61 members of a choir group in Skagit County, Washington, met for their weekly choir practice. One person at the two-and-a-half-hour meeting displayed cold-like symptoms.

Days later, after an investigation by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 53 Covid-19 cases were identified - 87% of the group that had assembled to sing. Two members of the group later died.

During the 10 March rehearsal, chairs were arranged in six rows of 20 chairs each, spaced 6-10 inches apart, according to a report by the CDC. Members took their usual rehearsal seats, with some space left over by the roughly 40 people not present that night. Some shared snacks during a 15-minute break, though no member reported physical contact between those present.

Why the spread?

In this case, the key factor is likely the group's reason for meeting: to sing.

When you sing, similar to when you speak loudly or shout, you expel respiratory droplets from you mouth and nose, Dr Karan says.

"When you really are breathing out heavily from your airway you're producing more aerosol, smaller droplets that can hang around in the air," he says.

In the Skagit County choir, the initial sick member could have expelled these droplets as they rehearsed, which then hovered in the air as members sang and socialised for more than two hours.

Birthday party, Carollton, Texas

What happened?

On 30 May, the Barbosa family gathered in a group of 25 for a surprise birthday party. The north Texas family told US media that the host was unknowingly infected with Covid-19.

By the end of June, family member Chance O'Shel said that eight family members and 10 friends of the family had contracted the virus, including grandparents Frank and Carole Barbosa, who were approaching their 68th anniversary.

