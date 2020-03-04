Coronavirus is making some Republicans reconsider the merits of free health care

Coronavirus has a lot of people re-thinking things. That apparently includes Republicans and government-funded health care.

With the possibility of an outbreak of the respiratory virus in the United States looming, the government is still trying to piece together its response. And it sounds like free testing could be on the table. Rep. Ted Yoho (R-Fla.), at least, thinks it's really the only option. Yoho is normally known for opposing the Affordable Care Act, and certainly doesn't seem likely to advocate for Medicare-for-All anytime soon. But he's willing to blur the lines when an unforeseen circumstance like coronavirus comes to town and is even ok if you want call it "socialized medicine."

Truly stunning to hear some Republicans advocate for free Coronavirus testing and treatment for the uninsured. Rep. Ted Yoho (R-Fla.), one of the most anti-ACA members: “You can look at it as socialized medicine, but in the face of an outbreak, a pandemic, what’s your options?” — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) March 3, 2020

The Trump administration, meanwhile, is contemplating funding doctors and hospitals so they can care for people who don't have insurance should they become infected with the virus, a person familiar with the conversation told The Wall Street Journal. Read more at The Wall Street Journal.

