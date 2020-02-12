Coronavirus has many U.S. firms waiting for products to ship

JOYCE M. ROSENBERG
1 / 2

SmallBiz Small Talk Coronavirus

FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2020, file photo people pass by a screen warning about a new coronavirus in a subway station in Seoul, South Korea. Factories across China are still closed to try to limit spread of the coronavirus, leaving U.S. business owners in limbo. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — When the factory in China that makes Romy Taormina's anti-nausea wristbands closed for the Lunar New Year in late January, she expected production to resume by early this month. But many factories across China are still closed to try to limit the spread of the coronavirus, leaving business owners in limbo.

“There's no guarantee now when they're going to be up and running,” says Taormina, who's counting on a shipment of her Psi Bands to meet an increase in orders from Target stores.

Many U.S. small business owners are facing a shortage of products or components because suppliers, who closed for the weeks-long New Year holiday, remain shut due to the virus that has killed more than 1,100 people. Even owners who stocked up in advance of the holiday are worried about a prolonged outbreak, looking for alternate ways to fill orders and even considering moving their manufacturing to another country.

It has been hard for U.S. businesses to get information about how long the closings might last. After hearing rumors for a week, Taormina found out only this past Monday from her manufacturer that it was closed and didn't know when it would reopen. The factory closed Jan. 18 and had expected to get back to work Feb. 2.

Taormina keeps an extra six weeks of inventory on hand for emergencies. But it can take six weeks for shipments to travel by sea and make it through customs. If factory shutdowns are prolonged, “it's going to be a tight squeeze," says Taormina, whose company is based in Pacific Grove, California.

Eugene Nadyrshin has been meeting with manufacturers in the Silicon Valley to build prototypes for the computer and electronics hardware he can't get from China. He realized around Jan. 26 that he needed to find an alternate way of getting the prototypes; his clients need them in order to decide whether to go forward with production.

“We have some facilities ourselves but often involve other factories for specialized components," says Nadyrshin, co-founder of San Francisco-based CAD It App. He wants to avoid his customers growing impatient and taking their business elsewhere.

The worry for businesses is that it's impossible to know how long the wave of illnesses will last. The SARS virus that first appeared in China in 2002 caused a global epidemic that didn't end until July 2003, according to the World Health Organization.

Scott Thompson's suppliers in China make ribbon and other components for the hoodies and other garments his company, The Saints Sinphony, assembles in San Diego. He's worried about meeting deadlines to ship goods to his retail customers; he must ship in June so stores will have merchandise ready for the colder weather.

“They need them to be delivered by a certain time, or otherwise they'll cancel," Thompson says. “If we get stuck with the extra product, I could lose a lot of money."

Thompson is considering moving production to Turkey, where he has also used factories. But the process of switching to a new manufacturer takes time, with samples going back and forth between the factory and his company; at a minimum it takes 30 days. If China's factories aren't producing again in three to four weeks, Thompson says he may have no choice but to make a change.

Sam Jackson doesn't have that option. While he had a large shipment of sandals sent before the New Year, giving him a cushion, he's worried about the upcoming peak season for his sales that begins in March. His Denver-based company, Deco Slides, already invested $50,000 to get sandals made at a Chinese factory, and estimates it would cost another $40,000 to have them manufactured elsewhere.

“We don't have the resources to move production out of China at this point,” says Jackson.

Gregory Stoller, who teaches business strategy and innovation at Boston University's Questrom School of Business, notes that U.S. companies began thinking about alternate manufacturing sites like Vietnam and Latin America when the Trump administration's tariffs on Chinese goods drove up prices on imported goods.

“But none of them has the infrastructure that China has been pouring money into for the past 20 years,” Stoller says. That means it's harder to get goods made and shipped in countries which are still building their factories, roads, bridges and transportation systems.

Some U.S. owners have gotten some work done with Chinese designers who are working at home. Jason Rosenfeld of Scenic Labs has been able to get designs and blueprints emailed from China. He's used them to create prototypes on a 3D printer and send those to customers.

Rosenfeld, whose Kinnelon, New Jersey-based company sells lighting used in film-making and broadcasts, increased his inventory before the New Year, expecting a three-week production hiatus. Now, he says, “I'm asking on some orders for dealers to take partial shipments." And while he has product upgrades coming up, he will hold off on orders for the older equipment when factories are running again.

“I don't want to be stuck with hundreds or thousands of units," he says.

Companies that have goods manufactured in China aren't the only ones affected. Two clients of Kevin Mercuri's public relations firm, both China-based, put projects on hold. He's had to look elsewhere to make up the revenue shortfall.

“These are two very large clients who we were basing our forecast for the second quarter and beyond on," says Mercuri, CEO of New York-based Propheta Communications.

He's reaching out to previous clients and new prospects to bring in revenue while waiting to see if his clients in China can restart their projects.

“Any good business person has a Plan B in the back of their mind," he says.

_____

Follow Joyce Rosenberg at www.twitter.com/JoyceMRosenberg. Her work can be found here: https://apnews.com

  • Giuliani storms back into Ukraine investigation with Hunter Biden documentary
    Yahoo News

    Giuliani storms back into Ukraine investigation with Hunter Biden documentary

    Rudy Giuliani, President Trump's personal attorney, is reemerging as a central figure behind efforts to continue investigating Democrats' ties to Ukraine with work on a new documentary about Hunter Biden, three Republican sources familiar with the project told Yahoo News. Giuliani and his production team, led by veteran California Republican fixer Tim Yale, have been conducting interviews for the documentary, according to two of the people familiar with the effort. They have also approached potential investors in the film, showing them trailers with footage of former Vice President Joe Biden and actors portraying Hunter Biden and Ukrainian officials, according to one of those sources.

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez congratulated Andrew Yang on running a 'great race' after he ended his presidential campaign
    Business Insider

    Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez congratulated Andrew Yang on running a 'great race' after he ended his presidential campaign

    Matt Rourke/AP Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez commended Andrew Yang for running "a great race" after Yang suspended his 2020 presidential campaign following a poor showing in the New Hampshire primary. Ocasio-Cortez is a prominent surrogate for Sen. Bernie Sanders, but she and Yang became political superstars by running grassroots campaigns centered around issues facing working-class people. Yang based his unique campaign platform around his signature Freedom Divided, a universal basic income proposal that would give every American citizen $1,000 per month Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

  • Coronavirus updates: More cruise ship cases confirmed as death toll continues to rise
    NBC News

    Coronavirus updates: More cruise ship cases confirmed as death toll continues to rise

    Coronavirus death toll in China rises to 1,113 • Coronavirus gets official name from WHO: COVID-19 • People of Asian descent worldwide share examples of coronavirus-related xenophobia on social media • Outspoken Chinese lawyer critical of government missing in Wuhan, family says • American Airlines cancels flights to mainland China and Hong Kong through April 24 • 174 cases confirmed aboard quarantined cruise ship in Japan • Chinese epidemiologist says outbreak could be over by April Coronavirus death toll in China rises to 1,113 Chinese health officials said Wednesday the death toll from the novel coronavirus has reached 1,113. It stood at 1,016 on Tuesday.

  • The FBI Makes a Bizarre Claim About Pro-Choice Terrorism
    The Daily Beast

    The FBI Makes a Bizarre Claim About Pro-Choice Terrorism

    The FBI is expanding its focus on domestic terrorism, and that includes pro-choice violence—even though such violence is so vanishingly rare, it's all but nonexistent. In testimony before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, FBI Director Christopher Wray disclosed that the bureau has recently “changed our terminology as part of a broader reorganization of the way in which we categorize our domestic terrorism efforts.” It's part of a much-heralded reinvigoration of the bureau's domestic terrorism focus after a rising tide of mostly white-supremacist terrorism.

  • Stealth Killer? China’s Air Defenses Are Surpassing Russia’s Anti-Aircraft Weapons
    The National Interest

    Stealth Killer? China’s Air Defenses Are Surpassing Russia’s Anti-Aircraft Weapons

    While the West has been focusing on the power of advanced Russian anti-aircraft missiles such as the S-400, it should have been watching China. China is pulling ahead of Russia, especially in terms of sophisticated radars and sensors, according to a British expert. “I'd say we should have been paying more attention to Chinese systems alongside the Russian ones,” Justin Bronk, a researcher at Britain's Royal United Services Institute, told the National Interest.

  • Arkansas lawmaker calls for changes after police encounter
    Associated Press

    Arkansas lawmaker calls for changes after police encounter

    A black Arkansas lawmaker plans to introduce legislation next year aimed at changing police tactics after officers drew guns on her and another black politician who had called 911 to report that they were being harassed. Democratic state Rep. Vivian Flowers, from Pine Bluff, said the planned legislation would address the use of police body-cameras; police increasingly collecting data; penalties for filing false police reports; and creating limits to police use of force. At a news conference Monday, Flowers recalled the Feb. 3 incident outside of a Little Rock fundraiser for state House candidate Ryan Davis, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

  • Bloomberg

    Ethiopia Vote Agency Queries Key Opposition Leader’s Citizenship

    Sign up to our Next Africa newsletter and follow Bloomberg Africa on Twitter Ethiopia's electoral agency asked immigration authorities to establish the citizenship of a prominent critic of the Horn of Africa government's leadership, just months before national elections. Jawar Mohammed, a member of the Oromo Federalist Congress, gave up his U.S. citizenship so he could participate in Ethiopian elections scheduled for August. He's yet to say what post he'll be seeking.

  • US-led coalition clashes with Syria regime loyalists
    AFP

    US-led coalition clashes with Syria regime loyalists

    The US-led coalition said its forces in northeast Syria Wednesday confronted gunmen with live fire after one of its patrols came under attack near the city of Qamishli. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported a US strike during the clashes in the regime-held village of Khirbet Amo, but coalition spokesman Myles Caggins denied any raid had taken place. "Coalition forces, conducting a patrol near Qamishli, Syria, encountered a checkpoint occupied by pro-Syrian regime forces," Caggins said.

  • Nikola announces Badger electric pickup set to compete with Rivian and Tesla
    AFP Relax News

    Nikola announces Badger electric pickup set to compete with Rivian and Tesla

    On Monday, Nikola announced the launch of its Badger electric pickup truck, a model said to generate over 900hp and have a range of 600 miles on a single charge. Joining the ranks of Rivian, Tesla, and now GMC with the revival of the Hummer, Nikola will be launching its own rendition of the electric pickup truck. The Badger is a model "designed to target and exceed every electric or petrol pickup in its class" and handle whatever needs a construction company could have for it.

  • These 10 Women Are Changing the Way We Talk About Science
    Popular Mechanics

    These 10 Women Are Changing the Way We Talk About Science

    Pro tip: Follow them on Twitter for top-notch science content. From Popular Mechanics

  • Joe Biden continues to slip, while Bloomberg climbs to 2nd among black Democrats: poll
    Yahoo News Video

    Joe Biden continues to slip, while Bloomberg climbs to 2nd among black Democrats: poll

    A Quinnipiac University poll released Monday had universally bad news for former Vice President Joe Biden, right as he heads into the New Hampshire primary. Nationally, the poll found, Biden dropped into second place at 17 percent, the new frontrunner being Sen. Bernie Sanders, with 25 percent.

  • Bloomberg defends himself after Trump calls him a 'racist' in deleted tweet
    Yahoo News

    Bloomberg defends himself after Trump calls him a 'racist' in deleted tweet

    Mike Bloomberg on Tuesday hit back at President Trump for tweeting an audio clip that drew attention to Bloomberg's controversial “stop-and-frisk” policing policy and called the former New York City mayor “A TOTAL RACIST. The tweet had already been deleted by the time Bloomberg issued a statement about it. Bloomberg, now running for president, has acknowledged that the policy was a mistake.

  • Democratic candidates silent on police shootings of black men
    NBC News

    Democratic candidates silent on police shootings of black men

    Cory Booker Sen. Kamala Harris, both African American, dropped out of the Democratic presidential race, nary a word has been said by the remaining candidates about an issue critical to African American voters: the police shootings of unarmed black men. Data from a range of sources indicate that 2019 was another disturbing year for officer-involved killings of African American males. According to Statista, an online statistics portal, blacks make up 13 percent of the U.S. population, but were the victims in 31 percent of police shootings last year.

  • A US Army drill sergeant is suspended after a profanity-laced shoving match with a recruit in Georgia
    Business Insider

    A US Army drill sergeant is suspended after a profanity-laced shoving match with a recruit in Georgia

    Screenshot via Twitter/TheWTFNation The US Army has suspended a drill sergeant amid its investigation into an alleged assault, Insider has learned. In a video posted on Twitter, a service member makes a disparaging remark and walks away from what appears to be a group of recruits. A service member in a neon drill sergeant vest confronts the service member who made the remark and a physical altercation follows.

  • How China Is Making the Coronavirus an Even Bigger Problem
    The National Interest

    How China Is Making the Coronavirus an Even Bigger Problem

    The World Health Organization recently declared the novel coronavirus's emergence a global health emergency necessitating a worldwide response. At the People's Republic of China's behest, Taiwan remains locked out of the World Health Organization, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), and other international organizations with a role to play in containing the virus. The global community continues to heed Chinese political demands, increasing the likelihood that the virus will find gaps in the global effort to contain it.

  • Reuters

    Taiwan says U.S. flies bombers near island after China's drills

    Three U.S. Air Force planes, including two B-52 bombers, flew near Taiwan on Wednesday, the island's defense ministry said, after Taiwan's air force scrambled earlier in the week to intercept Chinese jets. The United States is Taiwan's most important international backer, even in the absence of formal diplomatic ties, and is also the island's main source of arms. Tensions spiked between Taiwan and China, which claims the island as its own, on Sunday and Monday, as Taiwan sent F-16s to shadow approaching Chinese bombers and fighters.

  • Meghan McCain slated by Bernie Sanders supporters for tweet questioning senator's health
    The Independent

    Meghan McCain slated by Bernie Sanders supporters for tweet questioning senator's health

    Meghan McCain, the daughter of now-deceased US senator John McCain, has found herself the online target of Bernie Sanders's supporters after a tweet in which she apparently questioned his physical fitness for office. Her tweet drew an immediate response from Sanders' supporters, including the more outspoken and dedicated fans often known as “Bernie bros”. Some who responded to McCain's tweet pointed out that her father ran for president at the age of 72 after a bout of cancer, and that ageists expressed the same concerns about him then that she is voicing about Sanders now.

  • More than 2,400 fetuses found at Illinois home to be buried
    Associated Press

    More than 2,400 fetuses found at Illinois home to be buried

    In what's sure to be a politically charged ceremony, more than 2,400 fetuses found last year at the suburban Chicago home of one of the Midwest's most prolific abortion doctors will be buried Wednesday in Indiana, a state with some of the nation's toughest anti-abortion laws. Indiana's top law enforcement official will preside over the mass burial in South Bend. The service comes five months after relatives sorting through Dr. Ulrich Klopfer's belongings after his Sept. 3 death came across 2,246 sets of preserved fetal remains stacked floor to ceiling in his garage.

  • Schumer calls on Justice Department watchdog to probe Stone sentencing recommendations
    CBS News

    Schumer calls on Justice Department watchdog to probe Stone sentencing recommendations

    The Senate's top Democrat is calling on the Justice Department's internal watchdog to investigate the law enforcement agency's move to recommend a lesser prison sentence for Roger Stone, President Trump's longtime informal adviser and confidant. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from New York, made the request in a letter to Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz on Monday evening after top Justice Department officials overruled the recommendation of prosecutors that Stone serve between seven and nine years in prison. Stone was found guilty in November of seven charges, including lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstruction.

  • Oklahoma professor allegedly says 'OK, boomer' is like 'calling someone a (N-word)'
    USA TODAY

    Oklahoma professor allegedly says 'OK, boomer' is like 'calling someone a (N-word)'

    OKLAHOMA CITY – A University of Oklahoma professor came under fire Tuesday for allegedly using a racial slur in class. Peter Gade, director of graduate studies and Gaylord Family Endowed chair, allegedly used the N-word while lecturing on technology-related changes and traditional reporting in journalism, according to the OU Daily, the student newspaper. The newspaper said several staffers were in class when the slur was allegedly used.

  • 29 Outdoor Fire Pit Ideas That Are Lit
    Architectural Digest

    29 Outdoor Fire Pit Ideas That Are Lit

    We can smell the campfire scent already Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • A Pennsylvania school called police after a 6-year-old girl with Down Syndrome pointed her finger like a gun, her mother says
    INSIDER

    A Pennsylvania school called police after a 6-year-old girl with Down Syndrome pointed her finger like a gun, her mother says

    YouTube/CBS Philly A 6-year-old with Down Syndrome pointed her fingers like a gun at her teacher, prompting officials to call the police, her mother said. Maggie Gaines said in a statement to the school board that the call was unnecessary, as her daughter clearly did not understand the gesture and was not a threat. The school district said in a statement it had agreed to review its policy requiring school officials to call police in such situations.

  • Samsung just announced 3 brand-new smartphones — check out the Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra
    Business Insider

    Samsung just announced 3 brand-new smartphones — check out the Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra

    Samsung on Tuesday unveiled three new smartphones: the Galaxy S20, the Galaxy S20 Plus, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra. Samsung focused on two major things in its new phones: a screen with a high 120Hz refresh rate, and all-new camera tech. Apart from those two focal points, the Galaxy S20 phones come straight out of a Samsung recipe book: amazing screens, high-end specs, an ultra-premium design with narrow bezels and curved edges, and three cameras.

  • These County Jails Shamelessly Detained Immigrants for ICE
    The National Interest

    These County Jails Shamelessly Detained Immigrants for ICE

    Hundreds of county jails in the U.S. are paid by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to detain immigrants facing removal proceedings. On a typical day in 2017, for instance, Theo Lacy Facility in Orange, California, operated by the Orange County Sheriff's Department, held about 500 individuals for ICE and received US$118 per person per day, bringing in a total of $59,000 a day. More so than federally operated facilities, county jails, along with facilities operated by for-profit companies, have come to hold for ICE the lion's share of immigrant detainees facing removal proceedings.

  • Migrants raped and trafficked as U.S. and Mexico tighten borders, charity says
    Reuters

    Migrants raped and trafficked as U.S. and Mexico tighten borders, charity says

    MEXICO CITY, Feb 11 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Central American migrants are being kidnapped, raped and trafficked in Mexico as they seek to enter the United States amid a migration crackdown, a medical charity said on Tuesday. In Mexico's Nuevo Laredo city - separated from the United States by the Rio Grande - almost 80% of migrants treated by Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) in the first nine months of 2019 said they had been victims of violence, including kidnapping. "They're treated as if they aren't really people," Sergio Martin, Mexico coordinator for MSF, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.