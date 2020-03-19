Coronavirus: Map shows how Covid-19 patients could overwhelm hospitals

Coronavirus has already impacted hospitals and healthcare professionals across the US, with states like California and New York expressing concern about hospital bed shortages if the rapid progression of the virus doesn't decrease.

A new interactive map shows what an influx of patients could look like for hospitals across the country depending on the percentage of the population that's infected by the novel virus.

The data also shows how impact on the hospitals can decrease if measures like social distancing are put in place to help "flatten the curve".

ProPublica created the map based on new data and hospital capacity recorded by the Harvard Global Health Institute.

Three potential scenarios were studied: if the people infected reaches 20, 40, or 60 per cent and if these infections occurred over six, 12, or 18 months.

(Propublica) More

Read more

How to be productive if you have to work from home during coronavirus

Which countries around the world has coronavirus spread to?

The dirty truth about washing your hands

Should you be taking paracetamol or ibuprofen to treat coronavirus?

What are symptoms of coronavirus – and where has it spread?