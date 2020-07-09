WHO: The coronavirus may be airborne and could float beyond 6 feet in restaurants, bars, and other indoor locations

Workers from a disinfection service company sanitize a branch of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony in Daegu, South Korea, where a super-spreader known as "Patient 31" infected at least 43 people with coronavirus..

Reuters

The World Health Organization on Thursday acknowledged for the first time that it's possible the coronavirus may be transmitted through aerosols, which can linger in the air over several feet.

This kind of airborne transmission had previously only been acknowledged by the WHO in hospitals, where aerosol-generating procedures like intubation and resuscitation occur.

Previously, the WHO maintained that the virus is generally spread from person to person through respiratory droplets, which are heavy, and fall to the ground within a few feet.

But there is lots of new evidence that major coronavirus outbreaks have spread at churches, in bars, restaurants, offices, nightclubs, and other closed, stuffy settings.

On Thursday the World Health Organization acknowledged for the first time that the coronavirus may be passed around in the air across a poorly-ventilated room, even between people who may be spaced more than 6 feet apart.

Until now, the WHO had maintained that this virus is generally spread by contaminated droplets — which are a fraction of the width of a human hair but much larger and heavier than aerosols, which float in the air. Droplets typically drop to the ground soon after they leave the mouth or nose of an infected person.

As such, the agency said that, outside of hospital settings, there was no evidence the virus can stay aloft in the air for very long or travel very far, meaning that we are relatively safe if we maintain a few feet of distance from others.

But after hundreds of scientists and engineers drafted an open letter targeted at the WHO earlier this week, begging the agency to reconsider its stance, the WHO issued a new scientific brief on coronavirus transmission.

"There have been reported outbreaks of COVID-19 reported in some closed settings, such as restaurants, nightclubs, places of worship or places of work where people may be shouting, talking, or singing," the WHO said in new guidance issued Thursday, referring to the disease caused by the coronavirus.

dive bar More

ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images

"In these outbreaks, aerosol transmission, particularly in these indoor locations where there are crowded and inadequately ventilated spaces where infected persons spend long periods of time with others, cannot be ruled out."

The WHO still stressed that more research is needed to better understand how coronavirus transmission could work over such long distances in closed spaces, because the transmission route "has not been demonstrated," yet, in any published study.

"These are fields of research that are really growing and for which there is some evidence emerging, but it is not definitive," Benedetta Allegranzi, the WHO's infection prevention lead, said during a press briefing on the subject on Tuesday.

The new guidance pressed that certain high-transmission indoor settings — "during choir practice, in restaurants, or in fitness classes" — have all shared some common features: they're crowded, poorly ventilated places where people have spent a "prolonged period of time" with infected individuals.

The WHO says airborne transmission might be possible in bars, offices, casinos, and churches, especially if the airflow is bad

Guests play blackjack at a table with plexiglass safety shield dividers and only three seats, for social distancing, as the Bellagio Resort & Casino on the Las Vegas Strip reopened on June 4, 2020. More