Coronavirus May Explode in U.S. Overnight Just Like in Italy

Sooner or later, it’s virtually bound to happen.

Though novel 2019 coronavirus cases in the United States have so far ticked up in fits and starts, experts on deadly diseases say Americans should be prepared to see an overnight boom in cases that mirror the skyrocketing outbreaks in Italy and South Korea.

At last count from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there were 60 confirmed novel 2019 coronavirus cases in the U.S. One of those cases—in northern California—marked the first case of unknown origin, as The Washington Post first reported Wednesday. Fourteen patients came through the American health system after traveling to China or having close contact with someone who had. The rest were either repatriated individuals who fled the vicinity of the virus’s origin in China on State Department-chartered planes or else were rescued from the disastrous Diamond Princess cruise ship outbreak.

Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases at the CDC, acknowledged Tuesday that community spread—when cases are detected in an area but the source of the infection is not known—was very likely to cause more infections in the United States. The case in California, which a CDC statement said was “picked up by astute clinicians,” appeared to prove her right, and set the stage for a serious test of American health infrastructure after years of atrophy.

In Italy, officials have not been able to trace the origin of infections, which skyrocketed from just four on Friday to more than 528 by Thursday, killing at least 14 people. While each country faces its own health and containment challenges, experts say, there is little reason to believe the United States won’t soon face a similar coronavirus surge, even as President Trump on Wednesday urged calm and put Vice President Mike Pence in charge of the disease’s containment.

“It’s possible to say suddenly we’ll have 20 or 30 cases from one particular place,” said Dr. Jeffrey Klausner, an adjunct professor of epidemiology at the University of California Los Angeles who previously worked for the CDC. “People should expect that, but people should not be overly concerned about that. If we were testing everyone for the common cold, we would find hundreds of thousands of cases.”

Because not everyone is going to seek a test for cold symptoms, “it’s certainly possible that there are cases we don’t know about in the community,” added Klausner. But for most people, symptoms are mild to moderate. Less than 20 percent of confirmed cases have been severe, and just two percent fatal, he said.

“It’s a cold virus, and colds are readily transmissible from person-to-person,” Klausner continued. “There can be a rapid increase in the number of people with a cold virus, particularly in winter environments where people are more likely to be in close contact.”

For that reason, he continued, “Quarantine on the cruise ship was perhaps the stupidest idea ever.”

Ultimately, hundreds of people were infected on the ship—which until this week’s developments in South Korea represented the single largest outbreak outside China—before they were able to disembark.

“It spreads very rapidly because of the ease with which you can pass on this virus through respiratory droplets and surface spread,” said Dr. Adrian Hyzler, the chief medical officer for Healix International, which provides medical information to organizations whose clients travel internationally.

“You can see from the situation in the church group in Daegu that spread is like wildfire, especially in these close-knit situations, where numbers grew exponentially from 30 to well over a thousand in less than a week,” he added, referencing the outbreak in South Korea related to the Shincheonji church, where many of the country’s 1,146 cases are believed to have originated.

“There is every possibility that this could happen in the U.S,” added Hyzler, pointing to the outbreaks in Iran and Italy and the ease of transatlantic travel.

But the difference between isolated cases and community transmission, as far as experts currently understand it, comes down to two factors: How contagious is the initial case, and how closely are they associating with other people in a situation like a church assembly or dormitory—or a cruise ship?