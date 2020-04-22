Coronavirus: McConnell says he supports states using 'bankruptcy route' over federal assistance

WASHINGTON – Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Wednesday that state governments should be able to “use the bankruptcy route” to deal with economic losses from the coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt, McConnell said additional federal assistance to local and state governments needed to be "thoroughly evaluated," while expressing concern about adding more money to the national debt in a way "that could indeed also threaten the future of the country."

"I would certainly be in favor of allowing states to use the bankruptcy route. It saves some cities. And there’s no good reason for it not to be available," McConnell said. "My guess is their first choice would be for the federal government to borrow money from future generations to send it down to them now so they don’t have to do that. That’s not something I’m going to be in favor of."

Under current laws, states do not have the ability to declare bankruptcy. The $2.3 trillion federal CARES Act, passed in March, issued $150 billion to local and state governments exclusively to cover COVID-19. However, states and local governments hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic have pleaded for more federal assistance to help them provide essential services.

On Tuesday, the National Governors Association sent a letter to McConnell and other congressional leaders saying state's needed Congress to approve an additional $500 billion "in direct federal aid that allows for replacement of lost revenue."

McConnell noted he blocked additional local and state aid in the nearly half-trillion-dollar measure passed Tuesday by the Senate that would revive a program geared to keep small businesses from shuttering and their employees from going on unemployment because of the economic impacts of the coronavirus.

“I said yesterday we’re going to push the pause button here, because I think this whole business of additional assistance for state and local governments needs to be thoroughly evaluated,” McConnell said. "[W]e’re not ready to just send a blank check down to states and local governments to spend any way they choose to."

States could be a focal point for the next stimulus package Congress will negotiate on. Both President Donald Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said this week that they expect aid to state governments to be part of that.

