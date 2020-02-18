Coronavirus Means the Federal Reserve Must Cut Interest Rates

There are no perfect analogies for the current coronavirus outbreak. But there are striking similarities with the past.

SARS hit in 2003 as the U.S. was continuing to recover from the "tech wreck" and imminently invading Iraq. The Greenspan Fed was struggling to get inflation to its 2% target and inflation expectations were falling. The Federal Open Market Committee slashed the fed funds rate to 1.25% to stave off a further contraction in economic activity or inflation.

The economic hit from the 2019 escalation of the U.S.-China trade war and the combination of the Iraq War and popping of the tech bubble are noteworthy in the similarity. Manufacturing was struggling in 2003 and 2019. SARS and the manufacturing slowdown knocked realized and expected inflation lower. There were nascent signs of a global recovery, but nothing that was convincing. SARS and the coronavirus have starting points that rhyme.

There is one important distinction between the current scenario and the SARS episode, however. About 3 months after SARS hit the newswires, the Fed took out its final rate cut of the post-tech-wreck era, moving fed funds lower by 0.25%.

“So what I want to put on the table at this stage, and I hope it’s acceptable, is to move the funds rate down 25 basis points… continue to imply that the risks of igniting inflation are very low.” That was FOMC Chair Alan Greenspan at the June 2003 meeting. That could easily be from the current FOMC meeting or the next. In fact, it does not sound all that dissimilar to the current soundbites coming from the Fed - aside from the 0.25% rate cut.

