Coronavirus measures hit Friday turnout at Mecca's Grand Mosque

Haitham EL-TABEI
1 / 4

A worshipper takes a photo from afar of the Kaaba in Mecca's Grand Mosque on Friday, after authorities imposed restrictions on movement

A worshipper takes a photo from afar of the Kaaba in Mecca's Grand Mosque on Friday, after authorities imposed restrictions on movement (AFP Photo/Abdel Ghani BASHIR)

Mecca (Saudi Arabia) (AFP) - An eerie emptiness enveloped the sacred Kaaba in Mecca's Grand Mosque, Islam's holiest site, where attendance at Friday prayers was hit by measures to protect against the deadly new coronavirus.

An imam said during his sermon he hoped for an end to the epidemic and backed a decision by Saudi Arabia's government to halt the year-round umrah pilgrimage.

"God, I seek refuge in you from the calamity and the epidemic," said Sheikh Abdullah Awad al-Juhani, without mentioning coronavirus by name.

"The measures by the kingdom to suspend umrah to limit the spread of this epidemic are in line with texts of the Sharia," he told worshippers.

While thousands of people attended the sermon, Friday prayers usually attract hundreds of thousands of worshippers.

"I had a very strange and difficult feeling as I was headed to the mosque," an Egyptian worshipper, who has lived in Mecca for six years but did not want to give his name, told AFP.

"I felt deprived of the Kaaba," he said, referring to the cube structure that is the focal point of Islam and draped in a gold-embroidered black cloth.

"The fact that it is empty (around the Kaaba) is very scary," the 38-year-old engineer said.

The white tiles surrounding this focal point, at the heart of the Grand Mosque and around which Muslims circle in pilgrimage, were untrodden on Friday.

Authorities had emptied the Grand Mosque for sterilisation on Thursday, after announcing the halt to the umrah.

Friday "prayers took place inside the mosque and on the upper floors but not in the tawaf area" where people circle the Kaaba, a mosque authority told AFP.

Nearly half of the mosque's area was closed, he added.

The area around the Kaaba will remain closed for the duration of the umrah suspension as a "precautionary measure", but prayers inside the mosque will continue, the state-run Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Additionally, both the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque in the Muslim holy city of Medina will be closed an hour after the evening "Isha" prayer to allow cleaning and sterilisation, it added.

The mosques will reopen an hour before the dawn "Fajr" prayer.

- Disappointed pilgrims -

The moves come after authorities last week suspended visas for the umrah and barred citizens from the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council from entering Mecca and Medina.

The umrah, the Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca that can be undertaken at any time of year, attracts millions of Muslims from across the globe annually.

Saudi Arabia on Thursday declared three new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of reported infections to five.

A Saudi official blamed Iran, which has emerged as a major hotspot with a death toll of 124, for "granting Saudi citizens entry to its territories without stamping their passports", according to the SPA.

This statement followed an announcement by the health ministry that Saudis tested positive after returning from the Islamic republic via Bahrain without disclosing their initial point of departure.

Saudi Arabia's unprecedented move to halt the umrah has left thousands of Muslim pilgrims in limbo, raising uncertainty over the annual hajj to Mecca scheduled for the end of July.

Some 2.5 million faithful travelled to Saudi Arabia from across the world in 2019 to take part in the hajj, which is one of the five pillars of Islam, as Muslim obligations are known.

The event is a massive logistical challenge for Saudi authorities, with colossal crowds cramming into relatively small holy sites, making attendees vulnerable to contagion.

Already reeling from slumping oil prices, the Saudi kingdom risks losing billions of dollars annually from religious tourism as it tightens access to the sites.

Turkish pilgrim Hussameddine Ali, who arrived in the kingdom last week before the decision to halt the umrah, expressed disappointment that he was not allowed close to the Kaaba.

"I will probably return to Turkey," he told AFP.

"We are sitting in the hotel the whole time... what are we doing (here)?"

  • Pakistan's intelligence service may end up the real winner in the Afghan peace deal, at least for now
    Yahoo News

    Pakistan's intelligence service may end up the real winner in the Afghan peace deal, at least for now

    Islamabad's support for the Taliban, as well as for jihadi groups targeted at India, has already led to the emergence of other rogue Islamist militant groups such as the Tehrik-i-Taliban, sometimes known as the Pakistani Taliban, which have taken aim at the Pakistani state itself. Pakistan's security services “have paid through the nose because they knew that [because of] the policy of supporting the Afghan Taliban, they had to allow these other Taliban types to function in Pakistan, and all of those have created havoc in Pakistan,” Abbas said. The ISI must now face the potential consequences of its decision to continue supporting the Taliban in the years following the attacks of Sept.

  • Klobuchar calls for independent review of black man's case
    Associated Press

    Klobuchar calls for independent review of black man's case

    Sen. Amy Klobuchar asked a top Minnesota prosecutor to initiate an independent investigation into the case of Myon Burrell, a black man who as a teenager was sentenced to life in prison after the stray-bullet killing of an 11-year-old black girl. The NAACP and other racial justice groups praised the decision Thursday, saying it was the first step to finding real justice. “As you are aware," Klobuchar wrote to the county attorney, ”significant concerns about the evidence and police investigation have been raised by a press investigation, by members of the Hennepin County community, and by Myon's family."

  • Ruth Bader Ginsburg says first-trimester abortion is 'far-safer than childbirth' while eviscerating controversial Louisiana bill
    The Independent

    Ruth Bader Ginsburg says first-trimester abortion is 'far-safer than childbirth' while eviscerating controversial Louisiana bill

    Ruth Bader Ginsburg dismantled a controversial Louisiana abortion bill during an hour of arguments at the US Supreme Court this week, systematically striking down components of the law she previously opposed during a preliminary vote. The 86-year-old Supreme Court justice, who recently returned to the nation's highest court after announcing she was cancer-free in January, seemed to aggressively push back against demands from lawyers representing the Trump administration and state of Louisiana to approve the legislation during Wednesday's arguments. Louisiana's Act 620 would require abortion providers to have admitting privileges at a hospital within 30 miles of its facilities, in the event that a woman needs medical care after having an abortion.

  • Brian Williams blindly furthers false claim Mike Bloomberg could've given every American $1 million
    The Week

    Brian Williams blindly furthers false claim Mike Bloomberg could've given every American $1 million

    Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is rich, but he's not that rich. The false inflation of Bloomberg's wealth started when a journalist incorrectly tweeted that he could've used his $500 million in 2020 ad spending and "given each American $1 million and still have money left over." Then, without anyone breaking out a calculator, the tweet ended up on MSNBC's 11th Hour with Brian Williams, with both the host and The New York Times' Mara Gay going along with it.

  • A senior Chinese official was heckled while visiting Wuhan, showing how much the coronavirus has weakened the Communist Party's grip on power
    Business Insider

    A senior Chinese official was heckled while visiting Wuhan, showing how much the coronavirus has weakened the Communist Party's grip on power

    Xinhua/Chen Yehua via Getty Images One of China's most powerful officials was heckled in Wuhan, showing how the coronavirus is testing state control. "Fake, fake, everything is fake," residents chanted at Vice Premier Sun Chunlan as she walked through Qingshan district on Thursday, as seen in a video circulated in Chinese media. Wuhan, where the virus broke out, has been under lockdown since January 23.

  • South Korea Blasts Japan’s ‘Irrational’ Decision to Quarantine Its Citizens
    Bloomberg

    South Korea Blasts Japan’s ‘Irrational’ Decision to Quarantine Its Citizens

    South Korea retaliated against Japan for what it called an “irrational and excessive” request for its citizens to voluntarily quarantine themselves, as Tokyo's outbreak-control measures renewed tensions between the neighbors. South Korea is raising its advisory for all of Japan to Level 2, or “refrain from travel,” first deputy foreign minister Cho Se-young said in a statement Friday. It also said it would halt its visa-waiver program for Japan starting March 9.

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Reveals to Seth Meyers What She’ll Do If Biden Beats Bernie
    The Daily Beast

    Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Reveals to Seth Meyers What She’ll Do If Biden Beats Bernie

    When Seth Meyers sat down with Rep. Alexandria-Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on Thursday night, he expressed the big fear for Democratic voters now that the presidential contest is down to just two candidates. “Everyone's worried if one wins, will the supporters of the other sort of agree to support the Democratic nominee,” the Late Night host said. Ocasio-Cortez, who has been one of Bernie Sanders' most vital surrogates on the campaign trail, did not hedge or hesitate in her answer.

  • The 2020 Geneva Motor Show Is Canceled, Forcing Automakers to Unveil Their Cars Online
    Architectural Digest

    The 2020 Geneva Motor Show Is Canceled, Forcing Automakers to Unveil Their Cars Online

    The major European event was canceled due to concerns over the coronavirus—but the cars revealed online proved to be as exciting as they are bold in design Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Markets slide as WHO warns coronavirus 'is not a drill'
    AFP

    Markets slide as WHO warns coronavirus 'is not a drill'

    Stock markets collapsed on Friday as world health officials warned that countries were failing to take the coronavirus crisis seriously enough. A rash of European countries as well as Cameroon and Togo confirmed their first cases of the virus while the Netherlands announced its first death. In the United States, medical workers warned over a "disturbing" lack of hospital preparedness, echoing World Health Organisation concerns over the lack of commitment from countries to tackle the virus threat.

  • A 94-year-old former Nazi camp guard who's living in Tennessee is going to be deported to Germany
    INSIDER

    A 94-year-old former Nazi camp guard who's living in Tennessee is going to be deported to Germany

    Markus Scholz/picture alliance via Getty Images US Immigration Judge Rebecca L. Holt ruled that 94-year-old Friedrich Karl Berger, a German citizen and former Nazi camp guard, would be deported. Berger served as an armed guard at a sub-camp of Neuengamme near Meppen, Germany, where more than 42,900 people were killed during World War II. Berger still receives a pension from Germany because he was a government employee.

  • California cruise ship held for coronavirus screening after 20 passengers ill
    Yahoo News Video

    California cruise ship held for coronavirus screening after 20 passengers ill

    A California cruise ship is being held offshore after two passengers who previously stayed on the vessel contracted coronavirus, and around 20 people onboard fell ill.

  • FBI looking for anyone who saw missing Idaho kids in Yellowstone
    CBS News

    FBI looking for anyone who saw missing Idaho kids in Yellowstone

    As the mother of two missing children faces a judge in Idaho Friday, the FBI is looking for anyone who may have seen the family at Yellowstone National Park on September 8. Investigators said the last known image of 17-year old Tylee Ryan was taken on a family trip to the park that day. Police say the photo of Ryan with her 7-year-old brother Joshua "JJ" Vallow and her uncle Alex Cox was recovered from her mother Lori Vallow's iCloud.

  • OJ Simpson ridiculed after stockpiling toilet paper and water amid coronavirus outbreak
    The Independent

    OJ Simpson ridiculed after stockpiling toilet paper and water amid coronavirus outbreak

    OJ Simpson is facing ridicule after sharing a photo of himself stockpiling toilet paper and water amid the coronavirus outbreak. The 72-year-old posted a photo of himself with the groceries on Twitter on Friday. Twitter users have mocked the image, questioning Simpson's response to the outbreak or referencing the 1995 trial that saw him charged with, and acquitted of, the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman.

  • Michigan lawmaker disciplined after sexual harassment probe
    Associated Press

    Michigan lawmaker disciplined after sexual harassment probe

    A Michigan lawmaker was stripped of a committee chairmanship and ordered to undergo training Thursday after the state Senate concluded allegations of sexual harassment lodged by several women, including a legislator, were credible. Republican Sen. Peter Lucido of Macomb County's Shelby Township lost his position leading the Senate Advice and Consent Committee. The Senate had opened an investigation in January after a young reporter, Allison Donahue of Michigan Advance, complained that Lucido made a sexist comment to her before a group of high school boys.

  • Coronavirus cases surge across U.S. as Americans face looming outbreak
    Reuters

    Coronavirus cases surge across U.S. as Americans face looming outbreak

    The coronavirus outbreak radiated across the United States on Thursday, surfacing in at least four new states and San Francisco as Congress quickly approved more than $8 billion to fight the outbreak. The death toll from the respiratory illness rose to 12 in the United States, with the latest fatality recorded in King County, Washington, where six people have died in an outbreak at a nursing facility in the Seattle suburb of Kirkland. President Trump wanted me to be here today to make it crystal clear that we are with you.

  • Dubai’s Ruler, Sheikh Mohammed, Abducted and Imprisoned Daughters, Says London Court
    The Daily Beast

    Dubai’s Ruler, Sheikh Mohammed, Abducted and Imprisoned Daughters, Says London Court

    LONDON—Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, the ruler of Dubai, ordered his henchmen to abduct two of his daughters and force them into captivity after they tried to flee from his controlling grasp, according to a British court. One of the women was subjected to inhumane treatment amounting to torture in the view of a British High Court judge, whose findings about the 70-year-old leader were unsealed in London on Thursday. Sir Andrew McFarlane, the most senior family judge in England, published his findings as part of a case that was brought to protect two of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's younger children, who currently live in the U.K. Their mother is the daughter of Jordan's late King Hussein.

  • Why America's First Target In Iran Would Be Tehran's F-14 Tomcats
    The National Interest

    Why America's First Target In Iran Would Be Tehran's F-14 Tomcats

    The U.S. Air Force deployed B-52 bombers and F-22 and F-35 stealth fighters. If war breaks out, American forces likely will attempt to secure Gulf air space by destroying or suppressing Iran's air forces. The regular Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force and the air wing of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps militia together operate around 700 aircraft.

  • Bernie Sanders' brother called Joe Biden 'mediocre' and 'a symbol of people who don't really care very much'
    Business Insider

    Bernie Sanders' brother called Joe Biden 'mediocre' and 'a symbol of people who don't really care very much'

    On Super Tuesday, Bernie Sanders' brother Larry spoke to CNN about his brother's main competitor for the Democratic party nomination, Joe Biden. Larry Sanders, who is a politician in the UK, told the outlet that he thought Biden was a "mediocre" candidate who's "got very little ambition." As Joe Biden swept Super Tuesday elections in the Democratic primary this week, Bernie Sanders' brother dissed the former vice president by calling him a "mediocre" candidate.

  • Wuhan residents decry 'fake' work as Chinese official tours city
    AFP

    Wuhan residents decry 'fake' work as Chinese official tours city

    Videos showing residents at the centre of China's coronavirus epidemic haranguing a top Chinese official have highlighted persistent anger at how authorities have handled the crisis. The clips, which have been circulating online since Thursday, show occupants of an apartment block in the city of Wuhan yelling "it's all fake" from windows during an official neighbourhood inspection by Vice Premier Sun Chunlan. According to Chinese media, the complaints were an outcry against the community's property management, who were allegedly only pretending to have volunteers deliver vegetables and meat to inhabitants of the towers in the lockdowned city.

  • South Korea condemns 'irrational' Japan virus quarantine
    AFP Relax News

    South Korea condemns 'irrational' Japan virus quarantine

    Seoul will summon Japan's ambassador to protest over "irrational" plans to impose coronavirus quarantine on arrivals from South Korea, it said Friday, accusing Tokyo of ulterior motives. The two countries have close economic ties and are both major US allies, democracies and market economies faced with a rising China and nuclear-armed North Korea. But their relationship continues to be heavily affected by Japan's colonial rule of the Korean peninsula from 1910 to 1945 -- a dispute that escalated into a trade and security row last year.

  • Vatican City, home to Pope Francis, reports first case of coronavirus
    Yahoo News Video

    Vatican City, home to Pope Francis, reports first case of coronavirus

    Vatican City, the city state that is home to Pope Francis, on Friday declared its first case of the coronavirus.

  • A Texas man who filmed himself licking a tub of ice cream in a Walmart then putting it back in the freezer has been jailed for 30 days
    INSIDER

    A Texas man who filmed himself licking a tub of ice cream in a Walmart then putting it back in the freezer has been jailed for 30 days

    Jefferson County Sheriff's Office A 24-year-old Texan named D'Adrien Anderson has been sentenced to 30 days in jail after he was arrested for licking a tub of ice cream in a Walmart and putting it back in the freezer. He was also given a $1,000 fine and a six-month suspended sentence and was ordered to complete 100 hours of community service and pay $1,565 to the ice-cream company Blue Bell. At least two other people have been caught doing the same bizarre prank.

  • Border Patrol waited to call EMS for U.S. man who later died
    CBS News

    Border Patrol waited to call EMS for U.S. man who later died

    Border Patrol told Congress that officials at a Texas station called for an ambulance "immediately" after a now-deceased man arrested near the border showed "signs of distress." At approximately 3:30 p.m. on February 4, Border Patrol agents arrested U.S. citizen James Paul Markowitz "as a suspect in an alien smuggling incident," according to the notice to Congress. More details about the 32-year-old Texan's arrest have not been released."At around 6:00 p.m., during processing at the Brackettville Station, the man began exhibiting signs of distress," the notification said.

  • 'Selective outrage': Republican leader accuses Schumer of 'inciting violence' over abortion speech despite Trump's Supreme Court attacks
    The Independent

    'Selective outrage': Republican leader accuses Schumer of 'inciting violence' over abortion speech despite Trump's Supreme Court attacks

    Mitch McConnell has condemned Democratic rival Chuck Schumer, who said Republicans and Supreme Court justices who support overturning landmark abortion rights would "pay the price". Speaking on the Senate floor on Thursday, the Senate Majority Leader said "there is nothing to call this except a threat, and there's absolutely no question to whom it is directed", suggesting that if Senator Schumer had shouted his remarks to another American outside their workplace, "they would hear them as threatening or inciting violence." Senator Schumer addressed abortion rights demonstrators on the steps of the Supreme Court on Wednesday, as the high court began arguments in the first abortion-related case under Donald Trump's administration, which has supported efforts to overturn women's access to abortion without excessive government intervention.

  • With North Korea border shut, China warns citizens to keep away, or else
    Reuters

    With North Korea border shut, China warns citizens to keep away, or else

    SINGAPORE/SEOUL (Reuters) - Chinese authorities have told people to stay away from the border with North Korea, which has banned people from China to keep out the coronavirus, or risk being shot by North Korean guards, residents of the area said. Residents said the warning came in a printed notice that Chinese authorities in the area issued this week, the latest indication of how seriously North Korea takes the threat of the virus. Close allies China and North Korea share a 1,400-km (880-mile) frontier that is especially porous in winter, when rivers separating the countries freeze, allowing people to cross.