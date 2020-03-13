Coronavirus memes are spreading as the disease travels across the world — here's what they look like and why creators say they're important

Sam Thullesen/Izzie Feehrer/TikTok
- As the novel coronavirus continues to spread and the realities of the pandemic set in, people are turning to the internet for some relief.
- Coronavirus-themed memes and TikTok videos are providing comic relief and distraction amid times of uncertainty.
- A search for "coronavirus" on any social media platform yields Purell memes, hamster videos, and "The Office" fan fiction, among other content.
- Creators say that using humor and art is critical in bringing people together and soothing global panic.
As the novel coronavirus continues to spread, sickening over 123,000 people and killing over 4,700 across 115 countries, people are turning to the internet for some levity.
Between coronavirus test and Purell shortages, business and university closures, and the implementation of stringent safety measures, anxious individuals are in need of distraction from the chaos. They appear to have found a solution in coronavirus memes and videos.
A search for "coronavirus" on any social media platform yields thousands of memes seeking the humor in a tense and frightening time.
Some people are fighting feelings of isolation with "work from home" memes.
Jazmine Valickis/Twitter
As more and more workers are confined to their homes in the wake of imposed quarantines and office shutdowns, "work from home" memes have taken over the internet.
—Doug Shen (@vote4dongshen) March 10, 2020
—Alynda Wheat (@AlyndaWheat) March 5, 2020
Animator Jazmine Valickis shared her "working from home lewk" on Twitter, immediately racking up over 1,000 likes.
—Jazzy ✨ (@JazzysArt) March 9, 2020
While she never intended the graphic to be a response to the coronavirus outbreak, the work from home aesthetic resonated with people online.
"We call this the corona staycation look," one commenter wrote.
Valickis told Insider that online content like her graphics can play an important role in calming widespread anxiety.
"I think using art and humour right now probably is one of the most comforting things in times like this, at least for me," she said. "It normalizes the situation we're in without really ignoring the concern."
Ultimately, she hopes her art and humor can offer comfort during uncertain times.
"I just want them to feel like things are going to be ok, with no matter what's going on, because that's why I draw these things for myself," she explained, "so I can feel like things will be ok, and they will!"
While other Twitter users may not be equally convinced that things will "be ok," they are finding the humor in home-quarantine situations.
—Dan Saltzstein (@dansaltzstein) March 11, 2020
—Stephen Clarke (@stephenwclarke) March 11, 2020
—Mark Gongloff (@markgongloff) March 13, 2020
—salaryman (@bobby) March 10, 2020
—john (@Scarlet4UrMa) March 12, 2020
Others are adding levity to the discourse with fake conspiracy theory content.
Sam Thullesen/TikTok
College student Sam Thullesen had the perfect idea for TikTok video when he discovered that COVID-19 was the official name of the illness caused by the coronavirus. He immediately recalled a scene from Pixar's "Monsters Inc." in which an emergency situation was referred to as a "23-19."
"I thought if I could find a way to make 'COVID' equal the number 23, then that would be a great idea for a TikTok that may potentially get some views," he told Insider.
Thullesen was correct; his video, in which he says he's "totally figured out" the novel coronavirus has been viewed 7.5 million times.
@samthullesen
CORONAVIRUS = SOLVED ##PlayWithLife ##normalpeople ##FYP ##coronavirus @emilythullesen♬ original sound - samthullesen
The clip, which has received 1.4 million likes, has served purposes beyond self-promotion on TikTok.
"I think in times like this, memes, videos, etc. can help to make light of the situation," Thullesen said. "I do feel that some of these memes can cross the line and become inappropriate, but when used right can help to ease people's minds and help them put things into perspective."
Purell memes are calling out item shortages and corporate greed.
SaintHoax/Twitter
As a hand sanitizer and disinfectant shortages plague shoppers, people online are providing some perspective with Purell and Lysol-themed memes.
—Saint Hoax (@SaintHoax) March 11, 2020
—nick kroll (@nickkroll) March 11, 2020
—Deanna Director (@DeannaDirector) March 6, 2020
People are also using humor to comment on the implications of the high demand and inflated prices.
—𝚌𝚘𝚖𝚙𝚞𝚝𝚎𝚛 𝚠𝚒𝚣𝚊𝚛𝚍 (@marosemena19) March 10, 2020
—Girth Brooks (@FUCKBOOG) March 12, 2020
—alexandra (@adlyley) March 11, 2020
—Alim Momin (@alim_momin1) March 12, 2020
Some people are creating informational (and adorable) health content.
Izzie Feehrer/TikTok
Izzie Feehrer, who runs the TikTok account Hamstarz, decided to make her own video addressing the coronavirus outbreak after seeing too many TikToks that were simply inciting panic or being entirely dismissive of the pandemic.
The clip, which has been viewed 3 million times, features Feehrer's hamsters demonstrating the recommended prevention from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
In the video, the furry star (named Little) acts out handwashing, using tissues, and staying home — all filmed in Feehrer's dollhouse.
@hamstarz
He is doing all he can to stop the spread of Corona.....are you?😉 (Tips from CDC) 👍🏻 ##hamster ##corona ##cdc♬ Its Corona time - playboierik21
Feehrer hoped her post would strike a healthy balance that she felt other TikTok videos were missing.
"I wanted to make a video that shared real advice from the CDC so that it would be informative, but I also knew that by using my hamsters it would be lighthearted and people would actually watch it and enjoy watching," she told Insider.
The college student added that creating coronavirus-themed content is acceptable as long as creators are posting accurate information and spreading positivity.
"People need that right now, and even kids need that. A good amount of my followers are young and they have anxiety about it too," she said. "I was hoping people would listen to the video and take a deep breath!"
Ultimately, Feehrer hopes that using social media and humor during a time of uncertainty can bring people together and offer comfort.
"It is not about ignoring the crisis but supporting each other through it, in whatever way we can," she said.
Of course, there's a subset of coronavirus content imagining how the pandemic would play out on an episode of "The Office."
NBC
Nashville-based pastor Daniel Burnell was sitting on his couch at home when he started imagining how funny a coronavirus-themed episode of "The Office" would have been.
"I caught myself laughing at my own scenarios so I thought that maybe somebody else would think it's funny too," he told Insider.
From there, "The Office: Coronavirus" was born. The original tweet, imagining how each office worker would react to the pandemic, has received nearly 467,000 likes.
—Daniel Burnell (@the_real_bnell) March 9, 2020
—Daniel Burnell (@the_real_bnell) March 10, 2020
"I think that humor is just as much a part of our humanity as anxiety and fear," Burnell said. "Creating and laughing together distracts the mind and comforts the soul."
The best part of his viral fame, he says, is that other people contributed to the "episode" online.
After Burnell's wife shared the tweet to the Dunder Mifflin subreddit, the storylines took off.
"Jim and Pam try to convince Dwight that Jim has it and at first Dwight doesn't care but when he sees Jim coughing and sneeze alone in the break-room, Dwight quarantines the rest of the office by locking them all in, even overnight," one Redditor added.
Fans of "The Office" weren't the only ones to take notice of the tweet — castmembers even caught wind of the new episode.
Brian Baumgartner, known to his fans as Kevin from "The Office," posted the tweet to Instagram and expressed gratitude for the distraction.
"Sometimes not only the best but the ONLY medicine is to laugh," he captioned the post. "At the end of a day which brought so much bad and depressing news – this made me feel a little bit better."
Burnell isn't the only one drawing from the show. Other "Office"-themed tweets are surfacing, most featuring Dwight Schrute's disaster preparedness.
—Tenessa Bonner (@tenessa_b) March 12, 2020
Some content attempts to balance urgency and pop culture.
Alexsandro Palombo/Instagram
Italian artist Alexsandro Palombo, who frequently uses his work to raise awareness about social issues, decided to use his talents to spread information about curbing the spread of the illness.
After seeing the emergency situation evolve in his hometown of Milan — with schools closing, shops shuttering, and hospitals collapsing under the demand for care — he decided to make informational graphics using pop icons.
"In this case, I made this series to react to an urgency, a way to alert all the people who live outside of Italy and who still do not realize the seriousness of the epidemic," he told Insider.
However, balancing pop culture, humor, and urgency is an art in itself.
"The humor about this emergency must be subtle, intelligent, thoughtful and must make you reflect," Palombo said. "And I think it's time for some deep reflection."
