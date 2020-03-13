Coronavirus memes are spreading as the disease travels across the world — here's what they look like and why creators say they're important

Memes and TikTok videos are lightening the mood as people grapple with the realities of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sam Thullesen/Izzie Feehrer/TikTok

As the novel coronavirus continues to spread and the realities of the pandemic set in, people are turning to the internet for some relief.

Coronavirus-themed memes and TikTok videos are providing comic relief and distraction amid times of uncertainty.

A search for "coronavirus" on any social media platform yields Purell memes, hamster videos, and "The Office" fan fiction, among other content.

Creators say that using humor and art is critical in bringing people together and soothing global panic.

Between coronavirus test and Purell shortages, business and university closures, and the implementation of stringent safety measures, anxious individuals are in need of distraction from the chaos. They appear to have found a solution in coronavirus memes and videos.

A search for "coronavirus" on any social media platform yields thousands of memes seeking the humor in a tense and frightening time.

Some people are fighting feelings of isolation with "work from home" memes.

Jazmine Valickis/Twitter

As more and more workers are confined to their homes in the wake of imposed quarantines and office shutdowns, "work from home" memes have taken over the internet.

Animator Jazmine Valickis shared her "working from home lewk" on Twitter, immediately racking up over 1,000 likes.

While she never intended the graphic to be a response to the coronavirus outbreak, the work from home aesthetic resonated with people online.

"We call this the corona staycation look," one commenter wrote.

Valickis told Insider that online content like her graphics can play an important role in calming widespread anxiety.

"I think using art and humour right now probably is one of the most comforting things in times like this, at least for me," she said. "It normalizes the situation we're in without really ignoring the concern."

Ultimately, she hopes her art and humor can offer comfort during uncertain times.

"I just want them to feel like things are going to be ok, with no matter what's going on, because that's why I draw these things for myself," she explained, "so I can feel like things will be ok, and they will!"

While other Twitter users may not be equally convinced that things will "be ok," they are finding the humor in home-quarantine situations.

Others are adding levity to the discourse with fake conspiracy theory content.

Sam Thullesen/TikTok

College student Sam Thullesen had the perfect idea for TikTok video when he discovered that COVID-19 was the official name of the illness caused by the coronavirus. He immediately recalled a scene from Pixar's "Monsters Inc." in which an emergency situation was referred to as a "23-19."

"I thought if I could find a way to make 'COVID' equal the number 23, then that would be a great idea for a TikTok that may potentially get some views," he told Insider.

Thullesen was correct; his video, in which he says he's "totally figured out" the novel coronavirus has been viewed 7.5 million times.