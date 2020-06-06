Coronavirus: The misinformation circulating in Africa about Covid-19

As coronavirus cases spread through African countries, misleading information continues to be shared on social media and online.

Here are some of the stories that have been widely shared recently.

1. The 'plot' to stop Africa developing its own cures

Screen grab of article about Madagascar president More

We start with a baseless conspiracy revolving around Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina, and the unproven herbal tonic, Covid-Organics, which he's promoting to treat coronavirus.

Social media posts have been circulating that claim he's being offered large amounts of money by the World Health Organization (WHO) to secretly poison the drink.

The baseless theory suggests that the WHO wants to prove that African countries can't be self-reliant and find their own cure for Covid-19.

It appears to have first appeared in a French-language post on a Facebook account that was operating from Angola and DR Congo on 23 April.

The claims were later published by two newspapers in Tanzania on 14 May. One of these reports alleges President Rajoelina had admitted - during an interview with France24 - that he'd been offered money.

The story has been picked up and widely shared on social media across Africa.

Mr Rajoelina was indeed interviewed by France24 on 11 May, but at no point does he say he'd been offered any money by the WHO.

The WHO has told the BBC the story is fake, and the Madagascar government has dismissed the allegations.

"Since the launch of the Covid-Organics remedy, many words have been falsely attributed to President Andry Rajoelina", government spokesperson Lova Ranoramoro has said.

The herbal drink Covid-Organics continues to be produced in Madagascar and has been exported for use in other African countries, but there's no evidence it works against the virus.

The WHO says it welcomes innovations based on traditional remedies but has also warned against untested treatments.

2. Tanzania's health minister didn't test positive

An online article claiming Tanzania's Health Minister, Ummy Mwalimu, had tested positive for coronavirus, was shared on Twitter by, among others, a prominent journalist.

Screen grab of piece about Tanzania health minister More

But this story is not true.

The basis of the story was a screenshot of a tweet, which the author claimed was posted by the minister.

The translation for the Swahili-language tweet reads: "It is unfortunate that I have tested positive for coronavirus. But I'll continue to serve my nation remotely as if I was on the frontline until things get better".

But the tweet doesn't appear in the minister's Twitter feed. The minister and the ministry of health have both dismissed the report as fake.

3. South Sudan's bogus badges against the virus

Screen grab of Facebook post by South Sudan government More

South Sudan President Salva Kiir and other senior officials have used so-called "protective" badges that claim to repel viruses, but which don't work.

Photos posted on Facebook by the president's press unit show him and other officials wearing what look very similar to two kinds of badges that can be bought online - called "Air Doctor" and "Virus Shut Out ".