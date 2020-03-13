Coronavirus: What misinformation has spread in Africa?

Currently 33 of 47 sub-Saharan African countries have testing facilities, up from only two in January

As cases of the coronavirus increase around the world, there's been a flurry of misleading or false news stories emerging, as well.

There have been relatively few confirmed cases of the virus in Africa so far, but the authorities in some countries on the continent are still having to deal with misinformation.

1. Dettol hasn't been tested on the new coronavirus

An image of a bottle of Dettol, the well-known disinfectant used to clean surfaces, has been widely shared on social media in Nigeria and South Africa with people noting that the label says the surface cleaner is effective against "human coronavirus".

In Nigeria, the message that has circulated on WhatsApp is "Wow! We'll share! Imagine Dettol can help in fighting Corona virus and we're ignorant of it. It's written on the container."

Back of a Dettol bottle lists what the disinfectant is effective against including "human coronavirus". Message on WhatsApp overlaid on the photo reads: "Wow! We'll share! Imagine Dettol can help in fighting Corona virus and we're ignorant of it. It's written on the container." This is labelled misleading. More

We have added labels to the screenshots to indicate whether the story has been found to be "misleading", "false" or using an "old photo".

Several of the most widely shared posts were in South Africa. Someone wrote: "Apparently Dettol can treat the virus."

However, Dettol has not been proven to kill or treat the new coronavirus - officially called Covid-19 - although the use of surface cleaning solutions such as Dettol are recommended to reduce the general spread of infections.

In a statement, the company said that their disinfectant has not yet been tested against the new coronavirus but says it's been shown to be effective against other known coronaviruses affecting humans (such as Sars).

2. No, you don't need to shave your beard to protect against the virus

An old graphic created by the US health authorities about facial hair and respirators has been used incorrectly to suggest men should shave off their beards to avoid catching the coronavirus.

The Nigerian Punch newspaper's headline said: "To be safe from coronavirus, shave your beard, CDC warns"

False headline claiming that the US health authorities recommend shaving off beards to protect against coronavirus More

The US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) image shows dozens of examples of facial hair and which ones to avoid when wearing a respirator mask. Beard styles such as Side Whiskers and the Zappa are approved but the Garibaldi and French Fork can interfere with the valve and prevent the respirator working properly.

The graphic is genuine - but it was created in 2017 (well before the coronavirus outbreak) for workers who wear tight-fitting respirators. Contrary to what's been reported, the CDC has not published it recently and it does not recommend that people shave off their beards.

Similar headlines have appeared in other countries, generating thousands of shares. Australian news outlet 7News posted on Twitter: "How your beard may unknowingly increase your risk of coronavirus."

Current UK health advice is that while masks are useful for medical staff in hospitals, "there is very little evidence of widespread benefit for members of the public".

3. Nigerian preacher fighting coronavirus

An evangelical preacher who claims he can cure the virus has also been the subject of disinformation.