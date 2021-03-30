Coronavirus: More work needed to rule out lab leak theory says WHO

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Security personnel keep watch outside Wuhan Institute of Virology
China has dismissed claims of a leak from a laboratory in Wuhan

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) says further investigation is needed to conclusively rule out a theory that Covid-19 emerged from a laboratory in China.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Tuesday that although a laboratory leak is the least likely cause, more extensive research is needed.

The virus was first detected in Wuhan, in China's Hubei province in late 2019.

The Chinese government has dismissed the allegations of a virus leak.

Since the novel coronavirus was first identified, more than 2.7 million people are known have died from it, with more than 127 million cases worldwide.

An international team of experts travelled to Wuhan in January to probe the origins of the virus. Their research relied on samples and evidence provided by Chinese officials.

Dr Tedros said the team had difficulty accessing raw data and called for "more timely and comprehensive data sharing" in the future.

A member of the WHO international team arrives at the Wuhan Institute of Virology
Members of the WHO team visited the Wuhan Institute of Virology as part of their investigation

The team investigated all possibilities, including one theory that the the virus originated at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. The institute is the world's leading authority on the collection, storage and study of bat coronaviruses.

Former US President Donald Trump was among those who supported the theory that the virus might have escaped from a lab.

But a report by WHO and Chinese experts released on Tuesday and seen by AFP news agency, said the lab leak explanation was highly unlikely and the virus had probably jumped from bats to humans via another intermediary animal.

However the theory "requires further investigation, potential with additional missions involving specialist experts," Dr Tedros said.

"Let me say clearly that as far as WHO is concerned, all hypothesis remain on the table," he added.

China has refuted the claims and says that although Wuhan is where the first cluster of cases was detected, it is not necessarily where the virus originated. State media has claimed that the virus may have arrived in Wuhan on frozen food imports .

The country has largely brought its own outbreak under control through quick mass testing, stringent lockdowns and tight travel restrictions.

Recommended Stories

  • Former NSC official raises concerns of interference in pandemic origins probe

    The World Health Organization's probe into the COVID-19 pandemic origins is not an investigation, it's "essentially a highly chaperoned, highly curated study tour," a WHO adviser and former Clinton administration official told CBS' "60 Minutes" Sunday.Why it matters: Jamie Metzl's comments that China's government set the mission's ground rules and had "veto power" over who could be on the research team add to concerns raised by the Biden administration and others that the Chinese Communist Party may have interfered in the investigation.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The former National Security Council official told CBS' Lesley Stahl the WHO "agreed that in most instances China would do the primary investigation" and then share its findings with the international experts."So these international experts weren't allowed to do their own primary investigation," added Metzl, a member of a WHO advisory committee on genetic engineering.Of note: Metzl said the visiting scientists "didn't demand access to the records and samples and key personnel" when they visited the Wuhan Institute of Virology."China had ruled out a lab accident long before the WHO team arrived at the airport in Wuhan" on Jan. 14 Metzl added.He signed an open letter earlier this month calling for a new independent investigation into the novel coronavirus' origins.The other side: Peter Daszak, a member of the WHO investigation team, and an expert on how animal viruses jump to humans, defended the group and its conclusions, which all but rule out a lab accident. While former CDC Director Robert Redfield said with little evidence that he believed the virus originated in the Wuhan lab, Daszak told Stahl after visiting the institute that this was "extremely unlikely.""For an accidental leak that then led to COVID to happen, the virus that causes COVID would need to be in the lab," Daszak told Stahl, noting that 75% of emerging diseases come from animals to people."They never had any evidence of a virus like COVID in the lab."He said the team "didn't see any evidence of any false reporting or cover-up in the work that we did in China."What to watch: The WHO team is expected to publish its final report on the investigation soon.Peter Daszak, a member of the WHO-led inquiry into the origins of the COVID-19 virus and expert on coronaviruses, says the team looked into the theory that the virus originated in an accidental lab leak, but deemed the theory “extremely unlikely.” https://t.co/4RhcMEZcbc pic.twitter.com/uZY3fNhPT3— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) March 28, 2021 Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Nikki Haley on holding China accountable for COVID: 'The US can't sit back and play nice'

    Fmr U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley blasts the Biden administration for 'playing nice' with China, and explains why America needs to hold them accountable for COVID-19 origins.

  • Jeff Bezos Asked Amazon Execs To Fight Back Harder Ahead Of Social Media Clash With Lawmakers: Recode

    Amazon.com Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) social media feud against prominent U.S. lawmakers last week was a result of top company executives following a broad mandate from CEO Jeff Bezos, according to a report by Recode. What Happened: Bezos asked company officials to aggressively push back against criticisms by U.S. senators Bernie Sanders (D-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) of the e-commerce giant’s labor and business practices, as per the report. The move came as Amazon warehouse workers in Alabama were voting on whether to unionize and Sanders, a frequent critic of Amazon, was scheduled to meet with the Amazon warehouse workers on Friday. The vote is scheduled to end on Monday. Top Amazon executive Dave Clark fired off a series of tweets by taking jabs at Sanders over the debate about raising the federal minimum wage. He argued that the minimum wage in Sanders’ home state of Vermont is only $11.75 an hour, while Amazon’s minimum wage is $15 per hour. Clark also advised Sanders to save his “finger wagging lecture until after he actually delivers in his own backyard.” The official “Amazon News” media relations Twitter account then engaged in a feud with Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.) for questioning Clark’s progressive workplace assertion and claiming that Amazon makes workers “urinate in water bottles.” Amazon News also engaged in a tussle with Senator Elizabeth Warren, who accused the company of exploiting tax loopholes. This is extraordinary and revealing. One of the most powerful politicians in the United States just said she’s going to break up an American company so that they can’t criticize her anymore. https://t.co/Nt0wcZo17g — Amazon News (@amazonnews) March 26, 2021 See Also: Amazon Goes On Twitter Offensive Against US Sens. Sanders, Warren Amid Unionization Campaign Why It Matters: Following intense criticism from Sanders and others, Amazon said in 2018 that it would raise its minimum wage to $15 an hour. Bezos admitted in a press release the decision was made after listening to "critics." In addition, the union campaign has increasing support from U.S. lawmakers. Amazon is worried that if a majority of the Alabama warehouse employees vote to unionize, workers at its other facilities may also vote in a similar manner and force the company to overhaul how it manages its workforce. Price Action: Amazon shares closed 0.02% higher on Friday at $3,052.03. Read Next: Amazon Workers In Germany To Go On Strike For 4 Days Photo by Steve Jurvetson on Flickr See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTech Stocks Aren't A Buy Right Now But One Giant Is An Exception, Says AnalystWhy Upstart Holdings Stock Jumped 48% Today© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Ways to book COVID-19 vaccine appointments vary as eligibility expands

    As eligibility for a COVID-19 vaccine continues to expand, counties and health care providers continue to face challenges with limited supplies. Counties learn how many doses they’ll get about a week ahead of delivery, allowing them to plan how many appointments can be booked and how many doses can be administered. And while most counties aren’t allowing people to make appointments ahead of them becoming eligible, some health care providers are doing just that. See more in the video above.

  • The Suez Canal has a contentious history and has been blocked and closed several times since opening

    In total, there have been five closures to the Suez Canal since its opening in 1869, one of which has forced the vital shipping route to shut down for years.

  • You can access a hidden boat parade celebration on Google by searching for anything related to the Suez Canal or Ever Given ship

    The search engine is celebrating the freeing of the 22,000 ton cargo ship that was stuck in the Suez Canal for six days.

  • US surpasses 550K deaths; Biden says 90% of adults will be eligible for vaccine by April 19: Latest COVID-19 updates

    President Biden vowed that 90% of adults will be eligible for vaccines by April 19, US surpasses 550K deaths. Here are the latest COVID-19 updates.

  • ‘Dump the COVID testing’ for teams in Final Four, Baylor women’s basketball coach says

    “You need to just forget the COVID tests and let the four teams that are playing in each Final Four go battle it out.”

  • Biden's diverse first judicial picks put a Black woman on the path for the Supreme Court

    Among them are Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for an appeals court, positioning her to potentially become the first Black female Supreme Court justice.

  • Miles Bridges channels his inner Draymond Green; it’s an edginess the Hornets need

    Miles Bridges had 18 points and 12 rebounds in Charlotte Hornets’ overtime loss to the Phoenix Suns.

  • The Suez Canal ship has been freed

    The massive container ship that was blocking the Suez Canal for nearly a week is, at last, on the move. Officials on Monday said the MV Ever Given has been freed after it became stuck in the Suez Canal last Tuesday and was blocking traffic ever since, The New York Times reports. The ship had earlier been partially dislodged, and videos on Monday showed it moving. "I am excited to announce that our team of experts, working in close collaboration with the Suez Canal Authority, successfully refloated the Ever Given on 29 March at 15:05 hrs local time, thereby making free passage through the Suez Canal possible again," Peter Berdowski, CEO of the salvage firm Boskalis, said, per NBC News. It's moving! The Ever Given ship stuck in the Suez Canal was finally pulled free. The ship is moving north from where it was grounded https://t.co/v9WprWuKbS pic.twitter.com/iX9kt8A9m8 — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) March 29, 2021 The ship is moving slowly but steadily north up the canal now. It looks like it’s completely free and sailing away from the spot it’s been stuck the last seven days. pic.twitter.com/0amhrJmYvg — Raf Sanchez (@rafsanchez) March 29, 2021 There was previously some concern that the blockage, which was costing an estimated $400 million an hour, could potentially take weeks to clear. But the Times writes that salvage teams that had been working to free the ship were "ultimately assisted by forces more powerful than any machine rushed to the scene: the moon and the tides." Still, according to Axios, the container shipping company Maersk warned Monday that the blockage "triggered a series of further disruptions and backlogs in global shipping that could take weeks, possibly months, to unravel." More stories from theweek.comKentucky Republicans change the rules so they could get to pick Mitch McConnell's replacementThe case for trailer parksHate cancel culture? Stop supporting the GOP.

  • Mafia fugitive was living a quiet island life. Then police found his YouTube cooking show.

    The alleged gangster's "love for Italian cuisine” — and tattoo ink — made his arrest possible, Italian police said.

  • 10 Things in Politics: More shots are on the way

    And emotional arguments kicked off the first day of Derek Chauvin's trial.

  • Soccer stars speak out on China's Uyghurs — and pay a price

    Some European soccer stars have used their fame to raise awareness of China's campaign against Uyghur Muslims. At least one has paid a steep price for speaking out.Why it matters: The Chinese government can deny access to its huge market of soccer fans to punish international players or teams whose speech crosses Beijing's red lines. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: In December 2019, Turkish soccer star Mesut Özil, then with English club Arsenal, condemned China's repression of Uyghur Muslims in a tweet that received more than 200,000 likes."They burn their Qurans. They shut down their mosques. They ban their schools. They kill their holy men," wrote Özil, who is Muslim. Mesut Özil during an Arsenal training session, March 2020. Photo: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty ImagesAfter the tweet, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV announced it would no longer broadcast that week's game between Arsenal and Manchester City, teams that are both popular in China.Özil's avatar was removed from video games in China, and even when China's broadcaster put Arsenal games back on the air, sports commentators didn't say his name.Arsenal reacted by distancing itself from Özil's post. Özil later criticized the club for not backing him and has since left Arsenal for Turkish club Fenerbahçe.Özil isn't the only prominent player to publicly criticize what's happening in Xinjiang.In December 2020, French player Antoine Griezmann said he was severing his relationship with Huawei after learning the company had developed facial recognition software that targeted Uyghurs.Griezmann had served as a brand ambassador for Huawei since 2017. What to watch: Any sport with a significant fan base in China is likely to face similar pressure to stay silent on Xinjiang, Hong Kong or any other issue that the Chinese Communist Party deems off-limits.Go deeper: China's soccer dreams have falteredLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Katherine Schwarzenegger shares Maria Shriver's reaction to her grandchild's name

    The daughter of NBC special anchor Maria Shriver shared her mother's reaction to her first grandchild's middle name: Maria.

  • Kentucky Republicans change the rules so they could get to pick Mitch McConnell's replacement

    Republicans in Kentucky overrode a veto of a bill that would let a GOP committee pick the options for a temporary replacement of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), should he retire before completing his term. The Kentucky legislature on Monday overrode Gov. Andy Beshear's (D) veto of Senate Bill 228, which "restricts his ability to fill any vacancies that arise if one of the state's U.S. senators dies or leaves office early," the Louisville Courier Journal reports. As the report explains, the governor of Kentucky has previously been able to pick anyone from either party to temporarily complete the rest of a senator's term when there's a vacancy. But under Senate Bill 228, the governor is required to pick a replacement of the same political party as the senator departing and also choose from a list of three options provided by the executive committee from that senator's state party. The bill was "designed to ensure the governor can't appoint a Democrat to what's likely to be a safe seat for Republicans," the Louisville Courier Journal explains. McConnell himself backed the bill, which led to some speculation that he could retire before his new six-year term is completed, though the lead sponsor of SB 228 said McConnell isn't planning his retirement, according to the report. Beshear has criticized the bill, saying it "delegates the power to select a representative to an unelected, unaccountable political committee that only represents a fraction of Kentuckians, when a senator is supposed to represent all of us." Read more at the Louisville Courier Journal. More stories from theweek.comThe case for trailer parksHate cancel culture? Stop supporting the GOP.The rotten center of the infrastructure debate

  • Asian woman, 65, knocked down, repeatedly kicked as witnesses appear to watch

    The New York Police Department’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating Monday's attack outside a luxury apartment building.

  • 2 Amazon workers reveal why they voted against unionizing their Alabama warehouse

    Two Amazon workers in Bessemer, Alabama, said they didn't want to pay union dues and worried about losing job perks.

  • Fact check: Judge did not rule Dominion Voting Systems machines engineered to yield fraud

    A post falsely claims Dominion Voting Systems machines were designed to create fraud, a claim that appears to originate in a discredited report.

  • Miami man arrested after 12-year-old boy raped and shot in face, police say

    A 43-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the abduction, rape and shooting of a 12-year-old boy in Brownsville, police said.