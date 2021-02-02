Coronavirus mutation 'of most concern' has occurred spontaneously in UK variant

People queue at a testing centre amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Southport
Updated

LONDON (Reuters) - The coronavirus mutation "of most concern" has occurred spontaneously in the UK variant, a professor of outbreak medicine who is part of a panel that advises the British government said on Tuesday.

The E484K mutation, which occurs on the spike protein of the virus, is the same change as has been seen in the South African and Brazilian variants that have caused international concern.

"The mutation of most concern, which we call E484K, has also occurred spontaneously in the new Kent strain in parts of the country too," said Calum Semple, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies, said on BBC radio.

He was referring to the UK variant, which scientists call B.1.1.7 and which was first detected in the southern English county of Kent.

The fact that the E484K mutation had occurred spontaneously in Britain had already been reported in a technical briefing published by Public Health England, but this had not been widely noticed outside of scientific circles.

"A limited number of B.1.1.7 VOC (variant of concern) ... genomes with E484K mutation have been detected," said the summary of the briefing.

Semple was speaking in the context of an interview about the issue of how to suppress the South African variant.

Authorities in England began a door-to-door mass testing drive targeting 80,000 people living in areas where cases of the highly infectious variant have been found.

"It's incredibly important to snuff it out where you can and seek it out where you can and use that time of suppression to maximise vaccination within the population," said Semple.

"But there is an inevitability with these viruses, particularly with these mutations that we're now seeing arising spontaneously in Brazil and in the South African strain," he said, going on to make the point about the spontaneous appearance of E484K in the UK variant.

The name E484K, in layman's terms, is like map coordinates. The number 484 is the exact location of the mutation, the letter E is the amino acid that it was originally and the letter K is the amino acid that it has mutated to.

(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; Editing by Nick Macfie)

Originally published

