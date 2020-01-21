What is coronavirus, the mystery illness sweeping through China?

The city of Wuhan, China, is racing to contain the potential spread of a deadly new strain of virus that has infected more than 200 people. Over the weekend, the number of cases of the "2019 novel coronavirus" or "2019-nCoV" quadrupled — and on Monday, a Chinese scientist confirmed cases of human-to-human transmission of the illness.

There have been no confirmed cases of the virus outside Asia, but officials have been screening airport passengers to prevent the virus from spreading to the U.S. Here's what you need to know:

What is a coronavirus?

Coronaviruses are a large group of viruses that can cause illnesses as minor as a cold, or as serious as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), according to the World Health Organization. They often present with pneumonia-like symptoms.

The viruses are transmitted from animals to humans — the virus that causes SARS, for example, was transmitted to humans from a cat-like animal called a civet. But in some instances, as appears to be the case with this new strain of coronavirus, they can also be transmitted between humans.

The World Health Organization said there are multiple known coronaviruses circulating in animals that have not yet been transmitted to humans.

How did the new strain start?

The outbreak began in Wuhan, a city of 11 million people. Many of the patients have reportedly been linked to Hua Nan Seafood Wholesale Market, a large seafood and animal market in the city, according to CBS News' Ramy Inocencio. But a rising number of people have apparently contracted the virus without exposure to the market, according to Chinese officials.

Ramy Inocencio and Grace Qi contributed to this report.

Democratic candidates celebrate MLK Day with events focusing on racial issues

Thousands surround Virginia State Capitol Building to protest new gun control legislation

2020 Daily Trail Markers: Democratic candidates leaving campaign trail for Senate impeachment trial