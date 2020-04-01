The view from the ER: 'We're all drowning'

A New York City emergency room physician compares her experience fighting COVID-19 to that of post-hurricane relief efforts as the city continues to deal with waves of patients.

“I’ve done disaster medicine trips before,” Dr. Celine Thum told Yahoo News. “I volunteered in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria and it was also the same kind of feeling, where we had limited resources and we did what we could. The surreal part of this response is that I’m at a large hospital with every specialty and the thought is this should be an environment where we have every resource.”

Yahoo News is not identifying the hospital.

Thum said that the shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE) in her hospital is a legitimate problem, echoing reporting of similar issues across the country. She canvassed local hardware stores herself — walking, to avoid taking the train — successfully getting respirator masks donated to help her department. Still, she said doctors in other departments were steaming their masks or stretching single-use ones out for an entire day.

“We have very limited supply,” said Thum. “We wear the same thing the whole time. Sometimes I’m afraid to go to the bathroom, or even when I take a break or get hungry and need to eat, to take off things and make sure I’m not touching or contaminating things.”

The limit on supplies isn’t just a shortage of PPE: Thum said they are running short on everything from nurses to beds, making it feel “very much like war-time medicine.”

“A lot of the logistics and the limited resources have really drawn away from clinician attention to the disease itself, unfortunately,” said Thum. “We’re supposed to be focused on treating and managing but right now we don’t have enough beds sometimes, we don’t have enough monitors, so we’re constantly reassessing people — who is more sick and should be on monitors, who can we eyeball more. We’re extremely short of nurses and respiratory therapists. It’s like in Puerto Rico, where what I had in my pocket was really all I had.”

“There are [personnel] who aren’t doing aerosolizing procedures like intubation who are getting sick. I think just because the entire hospital is such a hot spot I’m going to be more cautious than not. [Given] the limitations on PPE, I’m seeing a lot of hesitation, that brings a lot of anxiety to everybody and then a lot of improvisation.”

Thum said the magnitude of the pandemic in New York City is so great that the decision on what precautions to take is now obvious: You wear every piece of PPE you can obtain. “Cities who are not yet where we are have to understand that because otherwise they’re going to lose a lot of their workforce,” she said.“We’re operating in emergency setting. We protect ourselves and we save as many patients as we can with what we have.”

There are 47,439 confirmed cases in New York City, including 1,096 deaths, as the area has seen a higher spike in confirmed cases than anywhere else in the world. Unfortunately, that has left little opportunity for coordination between hospitals.

“There hasn’t been much [coordination] because we’re all drowning,” said Thum. “We’re not even the worst hit and we just ran out of ventilators the other night. The morbid thing about that is someone passed and it freed up a ventilator, but we just continue operating. We divide up resources as we can.”

The city is adding bed capacity as fast as it can, with makeshift hospitals at the Javits Convention Center, in tents in Central Park and aboard the Navy hospital ship the Comfort. While those are intended to house the overflow of patients without the virus, Thum thinks COVID cases will eventually take over even those spaces.

“I think what everyone is missing: No one’s respecting the disease. It is sneaky, contagious [without] symptoms, the testing is so behind that it’s everywhere and if they’re going to try to screen people and only people who don’t have COVID, they’re going to realize quickly everyone will have it.