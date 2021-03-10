Coronavirus latest news: EU President asks 'how many doses have UK exported' in vaccine bans row

Figures show more than half of women said their wellbeing was harmed by home schooling - GETTY IMAGES

The EU President has hit back at the UK in the bitter row over vaccine nationalism, asking "how many doses did they export?".

Charles Michel said "it is unfair to attack the EU" over its export transparency ban, which Brussels could extend today.

He told Politico: "I confirm what I said because there are different ways to impose a limitation or a ban. There are different ways, not only via one executive order or via one legislation.

"There are different ways. And I repeat, it’s very simple, one certainty and one question. What’s certain: Europe is a continent which exports a lot of doses, that’s why I wrote it very clearly.

"It’s unfair to attack the European Union on this topic, saying that we would choose vaccination nationalism or protectionism. This is not the truth. The facts are the facts. At a certain point, it’s my call for more transparency. How many doses did they export?"

10:24 AM

NHS Confederation chief warns of 'significant areas of concern'

Danny Mortimer, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said the overall picture shown by the NHS Staff Survey 2020 was encouraging but there were "significant areas of concern".

He added: "The overall picture is encouraging given the unprecedented and most challenging of times NHS staff have worked through over the past 12 months.

"There are though significant areas of concern and the recent data on the continued poorer experience of ethnic minority staff starkly reminds NHS leaders that staff experience varies unacceptably in their organisations.

"With the Government once again reiterating its intention to offer only a 1% pay rise there can be no room for complacency when the results also show that around a third of staff are considering leaving their jobs and nearly one in five are thinking of quitting the health service entirely.

"While there has been an increase in the number of staff agreeing that their organisation has enough staff for them to do their job properly, this is still less than two in five, and reinforces the need for a funded workforce plan to give staff hope that the vacancies in their teams will be filled longer term."

10:13 AM

One in five staff considering leaving NHS, survey shows

Almost a fifth of staff are considering leaving the NHS - although this has fallen slightly since 2019, from 19.6% to 18.2%, according to the survey.

It includes people considering retiring or taking a career break and those considering moving to a job outside healthcare or in healthcare but outside the NHS.

10:09 AM

Emergency admissions to A&E down

Emergency admissions to A&E departments at hospitals in England also showed a fall last month, down from 510,811 in February 2020 to 421,651 in February 2021.

NHS England again said this is likely to be a consequence of the coronavirus outbreak.

10:04 AM

A&E attendances figures down a third year-on-year

A&E attendances at hospitals in England continue to be below levels of a year ago, according to the latest figures from NHS England.

A total of 1.3 million attendances were recorded in February 2021, down from 2 million in February 2020.

After adjusting for the leap year in 2020, NHS England said attendances were down year-on-year by 33%.

NHS England said the drop is "likely to be a result of the Covid-19 response" - suggesting that people are still staying away from A&E departments because of the coronavirus outbreak.

09:44 AM

Hospital waiting list at record high

The number of people in England waiting to start hospital treatment has risen to a new record high.

A total of 4.59 million people were waiting to start treatment at the end of January 2021, according to figures from NHS England.

This is the highest number since records began in August 2007.

The number of people having to wait more than 52 weeks to start hospital treatment stood at 304,044 in January 2021 - the highest number for any calendar month since January 2008.

One year earlier, in January 2020, the number having to wait more than 52 weeks to start treatment stood at just 1,643.

09:06 AM

Labour deputy leader defends Starmer's pandemic approach

Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner defended Sir Keir Starmer's approach to handling the pandemic as leader of the opposition.

"Keir Starmer made a decision, which I think was the right one, to try and be constructive, and to ensure that we gave constructive opposition that worked in the national interest," she told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

"And that's what we focused on. Now I know some people felt that that was giving them an easy ride, it wasn't.

"It's incredibly frustrating, especially when you see the kids not getting the laptops they need, when they're not giving them the food, when the billions of pounds has been squandered.

"We've highlighted those things but we've tried to be constructive."

08:42 AM

GlaxoSmithKline antibody drug reduces death by 85pc

A monoclonal antibody drug reduces hospital admission or death from Covid-19 by 85%, the pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) has announced.

The drug, called VIR-7831, is a new treatment for people with mild to moderate illness, and the study has been so successful that it has been stopped early.

GSK and its partner, Vir Biotechnology, plan to immediately seek an emergency use authorisation in the United States and approval in other countries, including potentially in the UK.

Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-produced molecules that mimic human antibodies.

The global phase 3 clinical trial based its initial analysis on data from 583 patients at risk of hospital admission.

GSK said VIR-7831 works in two ways - by blocking the virus's entry into healthy cells and also clearing infected cells.

08:19 AM

Majority of women say well-being harmed by home-schooling

Ministers are under pressure to address the unequal effect of lockdown on men and women, after figures showed more than half of women said their wellbeing was negatively affected by home schooling.

The Office for National Statistics found 67 per cent of women and 52 per cent of men had home-schooled a child between Jan 13 and Feb 7 and 53 per cent of women said that had hit their wellbeing, compared to 45 per cent of men.

It has led to calls for the Government to ensure women are included in its drive to “build back better”.

08:07 AM

UK has '10m' extra jabs ready for vaccine surge

The UK now has up to 10million extra vaccine doses which will allow for a surge in jabs over the coming weeks, the i newspaper has reported.

Wales’s First Minister Mark Drakeford told the paper a recent "dip" in vaccinations was now over, and predicted a large increase in the number of doses being delivered in March.

While Westminster has refused to publish updates on vaccine supply, Holyrood has said Scotland has around

It's understood the doses are allocated to each nation according to its share of the UK population, suggesting the number of jabs available for the UK as a whole is around 10 million.

07:40 AM

From Wuhan to a global catastrophe: One year of the coronavirus pandemic

When an unknown virus was discovered in a Wuhan market, few could have predicted it would change the world, writes Verity Bowman.

But the disease we now know as Covid-19 has spread across the globe at terrifying speed, presenting humanity with an unprecedented challenge.

One year after the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus to be a pandemic, we look back at the events that have shaped the global crisis.

See our interactive timeline here.

07:34 AM

Heathrow passenger numbers down 92pc year-on-year

Heathrow's passenger numbers were down 92% year-on-year in February, with 461,000 people travelling through the London airport.

This is the lowest monthly figure since 1966.

The airport said the decline was due to the ban on non-essential travel, quarantine rules and the requirement for pre-departure and post-arrival coronavirus testing.

Chief executive John Holland-Kaye said: "Aviation has always led the UK economy out of recession, and we will do so again.

"The PM's Global Travel Taskforce can lead the way on reopening international travel and trade safely - but ministers must get a grip of Border Force's performance so that visitors get a warm welcome to Britain, not a six-hour queue."

07:26 AM

More than 40 facing £800 fines for London rave

More than 40 people are facing fines of £800 after being caught at an illegal rave in the vault of a disused bank, police said.

The Metropolitan Police said officers heard loud music while on patrol in Hortus Road in Southall, west London, just before 9am last Sunday.

They identified the source of the music as a derelict building, and discovered people had made their way into the premises through a gap in a fence, with DJ equipment and speakers having been set up inside.

The officers then entered the venue and reported all 44 people inside for consideration of a fixed penalty notice of £800 before removing them from the premises.

"It is disappointing some selfish people still insist on breaking Covid regulations," said Detective Chief Inspector Thomas Bowen, from the Met's West Area Command Unit, which covers the area.

"We are all excited about the prospect of returning to normal in June - and some changes to restrictions are imminent - but behaviour like this risks undermining the road map out of lockdown and could potentially cause further delays by creating a breeding ground for the virus.

"We will continue to do our part in shutting illegal events like this down and taking action where necessary."

07:19 AM

Europe faces third wave

A third wave of the coronavirus is sweeping across large areas of Europe and threatens to engulf many countries quicker than they can hope to vaccinate their citizens.

In Italy, infections have risen by 50 per cent in a fortnight, and there are now 300 deaths a day. In Hungary, infections have more than doubled in 14 days. In the Czech Republic, they are now so high local immunologists say the country could achieve herd immunity without the help of vaccines.

“Fear has turned into anger and exhaustion,” Italy's influential La Repubblica newspaper said on Wednesday. “We’re waiting for the vaccines like pioneers in a Western movie, surrounded by Indians, scanning the horizon and waiting for the Seventh Cavalry.”

Read more: Europe faces third wave as it lags behind with vaccinations

03:47 AM

Trump claims credit for Covid vaccine

Donald Trump has issued a statement that takes credit for the US vaccine rollout and claims that, if it was not for him, Americans would not have received the jab for five years.

The former US president said: "I hope everyone remembers when they’re getting the Covid-19 (often referred to as the China Virus) vaccine, that if I wasn’t president, you wouldn’t be getting that beautiful ‘shot’ for 5 years, at best, and probably wouldn’t be getting it at all.

"I hope everyone remembers."

Donald Trump visited the Trump Tower in New York on Tuesday - GC IMAGES

03:32 AM

Cheap flights for Australians

Almost one million Australians will be able to enjoy half-price flights to domestic holiday destinations under a government plan to boost tourism as Covid border closures keep international travellers out.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the government would spend $1.2 billion (about £667 million) to subsidise 800,000 flights to areas outside major cities that were "heavily dependent on international tourists".

Half-price airfares will be offered to entice Australians to book holidays at places like the Great Barrier Reef, Uluru and the Gold Coast.

Australia has been effectively sealed off from the rest of the world since shutting its border last March in response to the coronavirus pandemic, and is yet to announce when it will reopen to overseas visitors.

Visits to Uluru will be subsidised - REUTERS

02:46 AM

