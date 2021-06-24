Coronavirus latest news: 'Unprecedented demand' for emergency services as hospitals brace for 'more children than we've ever seen before'

Emergency doctors have described treating two to three times the number of children they would normally expect for the time of year - NurPhoto

Hospitals across the UK are braced for "unprecedented demand" for emergency care as healthcare workers see a "bounce-back" from low levels of flu-related illnesses during lockdown.

Dr David Rowland, the head of services at the Children’s Emergency Department of Leicester Royal Infirmary, warned that demand for emergency care is "the highest it’s ever been", as hospitals see "more children than we've ever seen before".

He told BBC 4’s Today programme that during the last few months, particularly in May, emergency departments have seen "unprecedented demand for our services" due to a mixture of "the anxieties of the last 18 months combined with difficulties accessing resources or face-to-face consultations".

One of the problems emergency departments are facing, according to Dr Rowland, is that new parents whose children have never been sick before due to the lockdown, are bringing them in out of excessive concern.

He said: "The data suggests that not only are we seeing more children than we’ve ever seen before, the general acuity (level of illness) of these children is slightly less than what you would expect."

He added this is likely due to "anxiety" and new parents thinking: "'I’m concerned about my child but I don’t know what to do and I’m not sure where to go to go for help'".

Dr Rowland said that he is "massively concerned" about the winter season and warned that the departments are "more likely to miss" the seriously unwell children due to the large numbers being taken to hospital.

"It’s that classic needle in a haystack dilemma," he said.

07:37 AM

'Record' numbers of children in A&E with fevers as experts fear 'winter in June'

“Record” numbers of children are turning up at A&E with winter fevers that were suppressed during lockdown, health leaders have warned.

Emergency doctors have described treating two to three times the number of children they would normally expect for the time of year, with anxious parents bypassing their GP and NHS 111.

The influx is threatening to overwhelm some hospitals, already struggling to cope with a flood of patients coming forward with ailments since the pandemic eased in the spring.

Attendances are being driven by a rise in respiratory infections such as RSV (respiratory synctial virus), bronchiolitis, paraflu and rhinovirus, all of which prompt coughs, a runny nose and fever.

Describing the situation as “winter in June”, experts believe the viruses are surging now, having been denied the chance to circulate normally by the lockdown.

07:17 AM

Grant Shapps explains green 'watchlist'

Pressed on whether he would book a holiday to Majorca, which is on the green watchlist, Mr Shapps said: "I should just explain the green watchlist.

"It means they are on the green list, you can go and it is treated like a green list country, but we are just being completely open with the data that the scientists have given us in saying, there are one or two concerns, it might mean we have to perhaps respond quickly on there, so we've said it is the green watchlist in order that people can see exactly what we're seeing.

"I do have to say whoever is booking to go anywhere this summer at all, travel insurance, making sure your flights are changeable, making sure the accommodation is changeable - all those things are going to be very important in this particular year and I think people will need to weigh up whether that is going to work for them or not."

The Balearic islands have been added to the Government's green watchlist - Andres Iglesias/Getty Images

06:52 AM

International travel will not return to pre-coronavirus normality this summer, says Grant Shapps

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has said international travel would not be returning to like before coronavirus but that he hoped the announcement of a green watchlist would give people holiday options.

The Cabinet minister told Sky News: "It does mean there is a little bit of relief for the travel industry and for people who wish to get away.

"It won't be quite like it was in 2019 and the old days, but we are moving in a positive direction."

Here is the new travel list updates, announced by Mr Shapps on Thursday evening:

06:40 AM

Downtown Sydney and Bondi head for lockdown as Delta infections spike

Downtown Sydney and the city's eastern suburbs, which include Bondi Beach, will go into a one week lockdown from midnight Friday as authorities struggle to contain a spike in the highly contagious Delta Covid-19 virus variant in the city.

The Australian Medical Association (AMA), which represents doctors, said the move was not enough and called for a complete lockdown of the country's biggest city to prevent the virus spreading and causing possible deaths.

People who live or have worked in the four local government council areas in Sydney in the last two weeks have been ordered to stay at home except for urgent reasons, New South Wales (NSW) state Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney.

People are allowed to leave their homes only for essential work or education, medical reasons, grocery shopping or outdoor exercise.

"We don't want to see this situation linger for weeks, we would like to see this situation end sooner rather than later," Berejiklian said.

06:07 AM

Today's front page

Here is your Daily Telegraph for Friday, June 25.

05:52 AM

Indonesia has enough oxygen for Covid patients, says health minister

Indonesia has sufficient oxygen supplies for Covid-19 patients, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said on Friday, responding to concerns about pressure on supplies due to a surge in coronavirus infections in the country.

Out of Indonesia's total oxygen production capacity, only a quarter was being used to produce oxygen for medical purposes and producers were "committed" to convert production capacity to support medical needs, the minister told a virtual briefing.

Due to the surge in cases Cengkareng Regional General Hospital in Jakarta have set up emergency tents to treat Covid-19 patient - Anadolu

04:52 AM

Antibodies triggered by Chinese jabs less effective on Delta variant

Antibodies triggered by two Chinese vaccines are less effective against the delta variant compared with other strains but the shots still offer protection, a Chinese disease control researcher told state media.

The delta variant is becoming the globally dominant variant of the disease with its increased transmissibility, the World Health Organisation's chief scientist warned last week.

In an interview aired by China Central Television late on Thursday, Feng Zijian, researcher and former deputy director at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, did not provide further details.

Without naming the two vaccines, Mr Feng said they fell into the category of inactivated vaccines, which contain "killed" coronavirus that cannot replicate in human cells.

04:34 AM

Fiji says virus now widespread as cases spike

Fiji health chiefs have admitted for the first time that Covid-19 transmission is widespread in the community after the Pacific nation recorded more than 300 new daily cases.

But authorities continue to reject calls for a nationwide lockdown, saying the 930,000-strong population's failure to obey health rules designed to contain the virus would render it ineffective.

Permanent Secretary for Health James Fong announced late on Thursday that Fiji had recorded 308 new daily virus cases.

Mr Fong acknowledged calls for a lockdown but said Fiji's public compliance was low and authorities had no ability to enforce it, particularly in the densely populated shantytown settlements that were at most risk.

03:46 AM

Japan PM insists emperor not 'worried' about Olympics

Japan's Prime Minister on Friday dismissed claims that the country's emperor is "concerned" the Tokyo Olympics could spread the coronavirus, saying the comments were the opinions of an imperial household representative.

On Thursday, Yasuhiko Nishimura, the head of the Imperial Household Agency that manages royal affairs, told reporters that Emperor Naruhito is "very worried about the current infection situation of Covid-19", Japanese media reported.

Mr Nishimura said he believed the emperor "is concerned that while there are voices of anxiety among the public, the holding of the Olympics and Paralympics... may lead to a rise in infections".

He noted that he had "not heard such words directly from his majesty" but believed he "feels that way", Kyodo news agency reported.

People wait to see the Olympic torch relay in Numazu - Getty

02:33 AM

Japan to give 1 million vaccine doses to Taiwan, Vietnam

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Friday that Japan will give 1 million additional doses of AstraZeneca vaccine each to Taiwan and Vietnam.

He added that arrangements were also being made to send 1 million doses each of AstraZeneca vaccine to Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines.

Mr Motegi also said Japan would start to supply 11 million doses in total to regions including Southeast Asia, Southwest Asia and the Pacific islands through the COVAX joint venture programme from mid-July.

01:48 AM

Bolsonaro says Brazil didn't spend a cent on Bharat vaccine deal

President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday said Brazil never paid for or received any doses of a coronavirus vaccine developed by Indian company Bharat Biotech, in response to allegations of irregularities in a deal that is under investigation.

Federal prosecutors and a special Senate committee are investigating the deal for Bharat Biotech's Covaxin shot, citing the fact that the government struck a speedy agreement when offers from Pfizer in 2020 at a lower price were ignored at the time.

"We didn't spend one cent on Covaxin. We didn't receive one dose of Covaxin. What sort of corruption is this?" Mr Bolsonaro said.

The President pledged to take action if any corruption was discovered in his government.

A person walks past graffiti which reads "More than 500 thousand dead" in Rio de Janeiro - Reuters

01:31 AM

Lockdown ordered in central Sydney areas hit by surge

Australian authorities on Friday ordered residents of four neighbourhoods of central Sydney to remain at home for a week to contain a growing outbreak of the highly contagious delta variant of Covid-19.

Several dozen cases have been reported this week, linked to a limousine driver infected when he transported an international flight crew from Sydney airport to a quarantine hotel.

On Friday NSW reported 11 locally acquired cases as officials issued health alerts for more than a dozen new venues scattered across Sydney.

People at Circular Quay in Sydney sit at socially distanced tables - Reuters

12:43 AM

First case could have hit China in Oct 2019

The virus that causes Covid-19 could have started spreading in China as early as October 2019, two months before the first case was identified in the central city of Wuhan, a new study showed on Friday.

Researchers from Britain's University of Kent used methods from conservation science to estimate that SARS-CoV-2 first appeared from early October to mid-November 2019, according to a paper published in the PLOS Pathogens journal.

The most likely date for the virus's emergence was Nov 17, 2019, and it had probably already spread globally by January 2020, they estimated.

China's first official Covid-19 case was in December 2019 and was linked to Wuhan's Huanan seafood market.

However, some early cases had no known connection with Huanan, implying that SARS-CoV-2 was already circulating before it reached the market.

11:01 PM

