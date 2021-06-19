Coronavirus latest news: Third Covid wave 'definitely under way', says UK expert

coronavirus news covid delta variant indian cases vaccine lockdown - wildpixel

Professor Adam Finn, who advises the Government on the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), has said a "third wave" of coronavirus infections "is definitely under way".

The University of Bristol academic told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "It's going up, perhaps we can be a little bit optimistic it's not going up any faster, but nevertheless it's going up, so this third wave is definitely under way.

"We can conclude that the race is firmly on between the vaccine programme, particularly getting older people's second doses done, and the Delta variant third wave."

Prof Finn said the JCVI is still working to decide whether children should be vaccinated but said that effort would not be the immediate priority if it was approved.

"Even if some decision were made to immunise children it wouldn't be appropriate right now, either here or anywhere else in Europe, to give our doses predominantly to children because it's adults that get sick, so vaccinating adults is clearly the priority right now," he said.

Prof Finn was asked if he felt confident that we are going to outpace the Delta variant with the current rate of vaccination.

"No, I don't feel confident, but I think there's some grounds for optimism.

"The latest ONS figures continue to show a rise, but that rise has not accelerated quite as much as I'd feared over the last week.

"So, the race is on. The sooner we can get, particularly second doses, into older people, the less of a hospitalisation wave we'll see this time around.

"That's the critical thing, that's what's grounded us all in the past, and if we've managed to protect enough older people that we can avoid a great big surge of hospitalisations and deaths, then things will be able to move back towards normal."

10:23 AM

Surge testing rolled out in Lambeth and Cumbria

Surge testing is being rolled out in parts of south London and Cumbria amid a rise in cases of the more transmissible Delta variant, first identified in India.

People who live in Lambeth are strongly encouraged to take a Covid-19 PCR test, whether or not they have symptoms.

The enhanced testing will begin on Saturday in Clapham, Brixton, Stockwell, West Norwood and Vauxhall.

So far, all the confirmed cases have been instructed to self-isolate and their contacts have been identified, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said.

Surge testing will also begin in Cumbria where everyone aged 12 to 30 who lives, works or studies in the area is strongly encouraged to take a PCR test, whether they are showing symptoms or not.

Those of school age will be offered testing at school.

The DHSC said people in these areas should continue to make use of free twice-weekly lateral flow tests alongside the PCR test as part of surge testing.

09:45 AM

Change of guidance mooted

People who have had two Covid-19 jabs and come into contact with someone infected with the virus may soon be spared 10 days of self-isolating, according to Linda Bauld, professor of public health at the University of Edinburgh.

She told Times Radio: "It's already in place in the US. The Centre for Disease Control changed their guidance a while ago to say that people who had had both doses of the vaccine and about 10-14 days after the second dose didn't have to self-isolate, so I think we are moving in that direction."

She added: "As we've heard repeatedly from Chris Whitty and others, this virus isn't going to disappear.

"We're going to have to live alongside it, means we are going to have infections in future, so being a contact of someone infected will always be a possibility."

06:39 AM

'Being a contact of someone infected will always be a possibility'

06:29 AM

Chinese airport requests virus tests from passengers

The airport in China's southern city of Shenzhen announced on Saturday that anyone entering the premises must show a negative virus test taken within 48 hours before entry.

The instruction posted on the airport's official WeChat page follows the outbreak of new cases in southern China since late May which has seen lockdowns in certain neighbourhoods and flights cancelled.

China reported 30 new Covid cases - six of which were local infections in southern Guangdong province.

05:48 AM

BioNTech has stronger antibody response than Sinovac: study

People who are vaccinated against Covid-19 with BioNTech's vaccine were found to have "substantially higher" levels of antibodies than those who received Sinovac's jab, the South China Morning Post reported today.

Some who received the Sinovac vaccine might need a third booster shot as well, the newspaper stated according to lead researcher Professor Benjamin Cowling, an epidemiologist with the University of Hong Kong (HKU).

The government-commissioned study was conducted by HKU's school of public health and involved tracking the antibody responses of 1,000 people who received either vaccine.

Earlier this week, officials in Indonesia warned that more than 350 medical workers had Covid despite being vaccinated with Sinovac and dozens were hospitalised, raising concerns about its efficacy against more infectious variants of the virus.

05:33 AM

Private school families ‘tighten purse strings’

Private schools have seen the biggest drop in pupil numbers for five years, official data show, as the pandemic has led to families “tightening their purse strings”.

In 2019/20, there were 576,857 students at private schools but the most recent figures for 2020/21, published by the Department for Education, show this has decreased to 569,366.

Melanie Sanderson, managing editor of the Good Schools Guide, said that it was “likely that parents are having to tighten their purse strings” in the wake of the pandemic.

When family finances come under strain, private school fees are often one of the first household costs to be cut back.

05:01 AM

Amber safer for fully jabbed than green for unvaccinated

Fully vaccinated travel to amber list countries is much safer than non-vaccinated holidaymakers visiting green list destinations, new research has revealed.

Analysis of Public Health England data shows that double vaccinations reduce the risk by nearly two-thirds compared with someone unvaccinated returning from a green list country.

The research will strengthen calls for the Government to go ahead with plans to allow fully vaccinated holidaymakers to visit amber list countries without having to quarantine on their return.

04:53 AM

India records more than 60,000 cases in 24 hours

India today reported 60,753 new Covid cases and 1,647 deaths over 24 hours, according to a government statement.

The total number of cases in India have risen to 29.82 million, while 385,137 have succumbed to infections.

03:33 AM

Australian cases back on the rise

Australia's largest state, New South Wales, recorded two locally acquired coronavirus cases today, as concerns grow over the spread of infections amid an increase in exposure sites.

The point of transmission of the new infections has not been determined, but authorities believe they are linked to the first case of the Sydney cluster of the highly infectious Indian variant, which now stands at six cases.

The latest cluster in NSW, which is home to more than eight million people, was traced back to a driver who occasionally transports overseas airline crew.

The state of Victoria, which battled a small outbreak of the variant earlier this month, recorded one new locally acquired case.

12:36 AM

