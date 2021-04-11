Coronavirus latest news: South Africa variant can 'break through' Pfizer's vaccine

Global Health Security Team
·4 min read
A 16-year-old teenager receives a dose of the Pfizer vaccine at Clalit Health Services, in Israel&#39;s Mediterranean coastal city of Tel Aviv&#xa0; - AFP
A 16-year-old teenager receives a dose of the Pfizer vaccine at Clalit Health Services, in Israel's Mediterranean coastal city of Tel Aviv - AFP
Coronavirus Article Bar with counter ..
Coronavirus Article Bar with counter ..

The coronavirus variant discovered in South Africa can "break through" Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine to some extent, a real-world data study in Israel found, though its prevalence in the country is low and the research has not been peer reviewed.

The study, released on Saturday, compared almost 400 people who had tested positive for Covid-19, 14 days or more after they received one or two doses of the vaccine, against the same number of unvaccinated patients with the disease. It matched age and gender, among other characteristics.

The South African variant, B.1.351, was found to make up about 1 per cent of all the Covid-19 cases across all the people studied, according to the study by Tel Aviv University and Israel's largest healthcare provider, Clalit.

But among patients who had received two doses of the vaccine, the variant's prevalence rate was eight times higher than those unvaccinated - 5.4 per cent versus 0.7 per cent.

This suggests the vaccine is less effective against the South African variant, compared with the original coronavirus and a variant first identified in Britain that has come to comprise nearly all Covid-19 cases in Israel, the researchers said.

​​Follow the latest updates below.

05:25 AM

S.Korea to resume wider use of AstraZeneca vaccine

South Korean authorities said on Sunday they will move ahead with a second-quarter coronavirus vaccination drive starting on Monday as planned after deciding to continue using AstraZeneca's vaccine for all eligible people 30 years old or over.

South Korea had said on Wednesday it would temporarily suspend providing AstraZeneca's vaccine to people below 60 amid a European review over cases of blood clotting in adults.

02:37 AM

Mexico reports 2,192 new deaths after data review

Mexico's government on Saturday reported 2,192 new confirmed coronavirus deaths, one of its biggest one-day tolls during the pandemic, after consolidating data from last year to include deaths that were not confirmed at the time.

The figure was far above the daily averages reported by the health ministry in recent weeks.

Mexico's health ministry said two-thirds of the 2,192 deaths reported on Saturday occurred in 2020 and at the time were not marked down as coronavirus fatalities. They were subsequently reviewed by experts.

A woman places a message dedicated to people who died with Covid-19, on a wall at the Basilica of Guadalupe in Mexico City - Sashenka Gutierrez/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
A woman places a message dedicated to people who died with Covid-19, on a wall at the Basilica of Guadalupe in Mexico City - Sashenka Gutierrez/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

01:45 AM

The day before elections, Peru marks record Covid deaths

One day before it holds presidential and congressional elections, Peru on Saturday marked a second daily record death rate from the pandemic that is engulfing the country anew.

The health ministry said 384 deaths had been recorded, taking the total death toll to 54,669, as healthcare workers battle a shortage of medical oxygen and saturated hospitals, and the government struggles to secure sufficient vaccination supplies.

On Sunday millions of Peruvians are expected to go out to vote at polling stations around the country to pick their next president and congressional representatives. Voting is obligatory, on threat of a $25 fine, polling station numbers have been increased to facilitate social distancing and voters have been urged to bring their own pens and wear masks.

Workers sanitise a polling station, the day ahead of the first round of presidential and parliamentary elections - Reuters
Workers sanitise a polling station, the day ahead of the first round of presidential and parliamentary elections - Reuters

01:31 AM

Today's top stories

Recommended Stories

  • Pfizer less effective in S African variant: Israel

    A study in Israel found Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine to be less effective on the variant found in South Africa.However, the variant's occurrence in the country is low, and the research has also not been peer-reviewed. The study, released on Saturday, compared almost 400 people who tested positive at least two weeks after receiving one or two doses of the vaccine against the same number who had tested positive but were unvaccinated. It also matched age and gender, among other characteristics. South Africa's variant was found to make up 1% of all cases in the study, according to Tel Aviv University, and the country's largest healthcare provider, Clalit. They found that the variant was eight times more prevalent in patients who had received two doses of the vaccine, compared to those who were unvaccinated. According to Tel Aviv University professor Adi Stern, the data suggests that the South African variant is able to break through the vaccine's protection to some extent. The researchers cautioned that the data was not intended to deduce overall vaccine effectiveness against other variants, since it only looked at people who had already tested positive for COVID-19, instead of overall infection rates. Pfizer and BioNTech could not be immediately reached for comment outside business hours.

  • Hungary delays school reopening after teachers, students protest

    BUDAPEST (Reuters) -Hungary will push back the reopening of secondary schools by three weeks to May 10, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday, after teachers and students called for a delay for pandemic-related reasons. Orban said he hoped 3.5 million of Hungary's 10 million people would receive at least one coronavirus vaccine dose by April 19, allowing curbs to be eased further. Hungary began a gradual reopening of shops and services on Wednesday after it inoculated 25% of its population in a move that, with hospitals still overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients, the Hungarian Medical Chamber called premature.

  • German plant aims to make up to 10 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine monthly by year-end

    Russian pharmaceutical firm R-Pharm expects to produce up to 8-10 million doses monthly of the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 at its plant in Bavaria, southern Germany, when operating at full capacity, its chief executive told Reuters. Germany is gearing up to start bilateral negotiations with Russia to obtain supplies of the vaccine, Reuters reported on Wednesday, though a final decision would depend on approval of the shot by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). The EMA is currently conducting a rolling review of Sputnik V, for which the applicant is R-Pharm Germany GmbH.

  • Judge Jeanine: Biden's war on gun control

    'Justice with Judge Jeanine' host examines the gun debate

  • Portland hires unarmed park rangers amid crime surge

    Dan Springer reports on the fallout from Portland's police cuts amid a surge in violent crime.

  • Religion is losing ground around the world. Political extremism might be filling the void | Opinion

    Contrary to what some of us expected, the COVID-19 pandemic has not brought about a religious revival. Membership in churches, mosques and synagogues has fallen to record lows, several polls show. While I’m not a religious person, I’m not sure that’s a good thing.

  • These FDA-registered KN95 masks are made in America—and they're on sale at Amazon

    Pick up a 20-pack for just $30 for a limited time.

  • South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine, Israeli study says

    The coronavirus variant discovered in South Africa can "break through" Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine to some extent, a real-world data study in Israel found, though its prevalence in the country is low and the research has not been peer reviewed. The South African variant, B.1.351, was found to make up about 1% of all the COVID-19 cases across all the people studied, according to the study by Tel Aviv University and Israel's largest healthcare provider, Clalit. But among patients who had received two doses of the vaccine, the variant's prevalence rate was eight times higher than those unvaccinated - 5.4% versus 0.7%.

  • West Side Story at 60: An oral history of the film's shocking Oscar triumph

    Rita Moreno and George Chakiris reflect on the iconic 1961 movie-musical, from casting to the night of their Academy Awards wins.

  • 3 Things Nano-X Needs to Do to Make You Rich

    The FDA recently cleared its digital X-ray concept; here's what has to happen next to generate shareholder value.

  • 16 former child stars who have opened up about the price of fame

    Former Disney Channel star Alyson Stoner said she "narrowly survived the toddler-to-trainwreck pipeline" in a new op-ed.

  • Kehlani opens up about her sexuality and privilege in the music industry

    Oakland-born singer-songwriter Kehlani made headlines this week after she opened up in a recent interview about the privilege she has as a “cisgender, straight-presenting” member of the LGBTQ community. While speaking to The Advocate as one of their Women of the Year issue covers, the singer acknowledged to the LGBTQ news source that while she might be a queer woman, her ability to assimilate into the mainstream has made her journey far easier than those whose physical presentation goes against societal norms. “I have a lot of privilege,” the 25-year-old mother states plainly, noting that people with internal biases can almost dismiss or forget she’s queer because of her heteronormative presentation.

  • Wisconsin Supreme Court says don't purge voters from rolls

    The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled Friday that the state elections commission should not remove from the rolls voters flagged as possibly having moved, something Democrats fought and conservatives have wanted done for nearly two years. Of those who remain, none voted in the 2020 presidential election, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission. The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, a conservative advocacy group, argued that the state elections commission broke the law when it did not remove voters from the rolls who did not respond within 30 days to a mailing in 2019 indicating they had been identified as someone who potentially moved.

  • Islamic leaders battle misconception about vaccines, fasting

    Islamic leaders are using social media, virtual town halls and face-to-face discussions to spread the word that it’s acceptable to be vaccinated for the coronavirus during daily fasting that happens during Ramadan, the most sacred month of the year for Muslims. It doesn't, said Mohamud Mohamed, imam of the Maine Muslim Community Center, who is working to assure Muslims at his Portland mosque that getting the vaccine is perfectly fine but finds that some people are clinging to misperceptions.

  • Pfizer Caused This Reaction in Half of Recipients, New Study Says

    There's been a lot of talk about vaccine side effects, and that makes sense: When you do get your COVID shot, you want to know what's coming your way in the ensuing hours. To help break things down, one recent study looked at all of the most common side effects of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. The report found that there was one vaccine reaction that nearly half of the people who got the Pfizer shot had after the second dose. Read on to find out which side effect you have a 50-50 chance of experiencing with Pfizer, and for a look at the most common Moderna side effect, Moderna Caused This Reaction in 82 Percent of People, New Study Says. Almost half of Pfizer recipients experienced fatigue after the second dose. A study published by the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) on April 5 looked at reports from almost two million people who received both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. The reports were collected through a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) program called v-safe that tracks vaccine side effects. The data showed that almost half of all Pfizer recipients—48 percent—experienced fatigue after the second dose.Fatigue was much more common after the second dose of the vaccine, with just 29 percent of Pfizer recipients reporting it after the first. This was the most common systemic side effect of the Pfizer vaccine. However, it was even more common among Moderna recipients, with 32 percent and 60 percent of those recipients experiencing fatigue after the first and second dose, respectively. And to make sure you're recovering properly, You Need This in Your Diet After Your COVID Vaccine, Doctor Warns. Pain at the injection site was the most common side effect of Pfizer. Injection site reactions are common among vaccines and nothing to worry about, according to experts. The study found that 64 and 67 percent of Pfizer recipients reported pain at the injection site after the first and second dose, respectively. Other common injection site reactions following a Pfizer shot included redness, swelling, and itching. The researchers noted that "injection site pain is common after both the first and second doses of either mRNA-based vaccine." And for more reactions to expect, Be Prepared for This the Night You Get Your COVID Vaccine, Doctors Warn. Other frequently recported Pfizer side effects included headache and muscle pain. Everyone's response to the COVID vaccine is different, but this study found that there were a few side effects that occur often in Pfizer recipients. After pain at the injection site and fatigue, the most common side effects of Pfizer included headache, muscle pain, chills, and fever. After the first dose of the shot, 25 percent of Pfizer recipients reported a headache, and 40 percent reported one after the second dose. Muscle pain was reported by 17 percent of Pfizer recipients after the first dose, and 37 percent after the second. And for more COVID vaccine news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. The Pfizer vaccine has a lower rate of reported side effects than the Moderna vaccine. While both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are highly safe and effective, the study found that there was a notable disparity between the vaccines when it came to side effects. According to the study, more Moderna recipients reported side effects in every single category. "A greater percentage of participants who received the Moderna vaccine, compared with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, reported reactogenicity [reactions that occur soon after vaccination]; this pattern was more pronounced after the second dose," the study reads. And for one of the odder vaccine reactions, discover The Strange New COVID Vaccine Side Effect That's Confusing Even Doctors.

  • Archbishop of Santiago Chile hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19

    The archbishop of Chile's capital Santiago, Celestino Aos, has been hospitalized after testing positive for the coronavirus, the Roman Catholic Church in Chile wrote in a statement posted on Twitter on Saturday. Aos, 76, and Monsignor Alberto Lorenzelli, the auxiliary bishop of Santiago, were confirmed by the church as having tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. Both had received two doses of the Sinovac vaccine being administered by the Chilean health authorities, the church said, with the second dose administered on March 11.

  • Some students found a safe haven in remote school. Now, they have to go back.

    One CMS student says: “I was just always feeling kind of out of place ... My mental health is better.”

  • Ambulances overwhelmed as Brazil virus cases soar

    This week Brazil reported more than 4,000 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours. Emergency services are strained to the limit but President Jair Bolsonaro continues to ignore calls for a lockdown. (April 9)

  • Inmate charged in Iowa prison deaths had threatened before

    An inmate charged with beating two Iowa prison employees to death with a hammer had threatened to assault staff at another prison a year earlier using a different maintenance tool, according to records released Friday. Michael Dutcher testified that he picked up a mop wringer and threatened to use it as a weapon to attack correctional officers "because I was going to hurt as many people as I could,” according to disciplinary records obtained by The Associated Press through the open records law. Dutcher’s threat came during an outburst at the state prison in Oakdale in February 2020, in which a judge said he engaged in “very dangerous actions” that included charging into several officers on a stairway.

  • Britain says 31.9 million people given COVID vaccination

    Britain said on Friday it had given 545,511 COVID vaccine doses on April 8, the highest daily total since April 1, while a further 60 people had died within 28 days of a positive test for the disease, raising this death toll to 127,040. The number of people in Britain who have received two vaccine doses rose to 6.541 million and the number who have received at least one dose increased to 31.903 million, more than 60% of the adult population according to government daily figures. Health officials also said they had revised down some cumulative data after positive cases detected by rapid lateral flow tests later turned out to be negative.