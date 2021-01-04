Coronavirus latest news: Boris Johnson to announce new lockdown for England as Scots ordered to stay home

Boris Johnson will announce new lockdown restrictions tonight in an address to the nation, Downing Street has said.

"The spread of the new variant of Covid-19 has led to rapidly escalating case numbers across the country," a spokesman said.

"The Prime Minister is clear that further steps must now be taken to arrest this rise and to protect the NHS and save lives. He will set those out this evening."

Mr Johnson's statement is expected at 8pm, and comes after he warned that there were "tough tough" weeks to come during a visit to Chase Farm Hospital in north London.

The BBC also understands that UK is set to move into Alert level 5. This means that "there is a material risk of healthcare services being overwhelmed" and the virus is in general circulating and transmission is high or rising exponentially.

During the first lockdown, which began last March, the UK was considered to be at level 4.

Meanwhile in Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon announced that the country will be placed in lockdown for the entirety of January, with a legal requirement to stay at home.

Warning that the situation in the country is "extremely serious", the First Minister said that restrictions are similar to the first lockdown in March 2020.

Schools will be closed to almost all students until February 1; people may only leave their homes for essential reasons; must work from home where possible; can meet outdoors in groups of just two; and may not travel in or out of Scotland except for essential purposes.

Justifying the decision, Sturgeon said that two major developments have changed the equation in the last couple of weeks: the vaccine and the new Covid variant.

"To ensure the vaccine wins the race we must increase delivery as much as possible," Sturgeon said. "But to give it time to get ahead, we must slow the spread of the virus."

04:33 PM

UK coronavirus cases near 60,000

The UK has reported a record rise in coronavirus infections. There have been a further 58,784 coronavirus cases confirmed across the UK, the government says - an increase on the previous high of 57,725 reported on Saturday.

It is the seventh day in a row that daily new infections have topped 50,000 - a grim feat that was hit for the first time last week.

There have also been a further 407 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, taking the total by that measure to 75,431. It is important to note, however, that no deaths data is available from Scotland today.

Meanwhile, according to YouGov, public support for lockdown is growing. According to the latest snap poll

79 say they support the UK going into another national lockdown - up 8 points since December 22nd. Just 16% oppose such a move

Overwhelming support continues across all major party voters, regions and ages.

62% of people asked say it was wrong decision to open some schools in England this week - just 22% said it was the right decision.

04:27 PM

Four Nation call at 5pm

Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster said she would be joining a call with the UK Government at 5pm to discuss the "Coronavirus response across the four nations".

"There will be an Executive meeting at 6pm immediately afterwards," she wrote on Twitter:

We will be speaking with HMG at 5pm regarding a Coronavirus response across the four nations. There will be an Executive meeting at 6pm immediately afterwards. — Arlene Foster #WeWillMeetAgain (@DUPleader) January 4, 2021

04:23 PM

What to expect at 8pm

Further to our post 20 minutes ago about what journalists expect to be announced at 8pm, our reporters have a few more details on what to expect:

As predicted by the Telegraph this morning, we understand that Boris Johnson will announce tonight that shielding for vulnerable will return.

There will be further school closures, possibly up until February half-term. It remains unclear whether it will be just secondary or also include primary and year 11 and year 13 classes switched to remote learning for that period.

There will be a delay in the return of university students, though some institutions have already told their undergraduates that there will be a pause in getting back.

Scottish-style stay at home rules appears to be on the cards, with messaging that people should only work where they absolutely cannot from home toughened.

A final option could be further restrictions on outside contacts, ending the rule allowing a single member from one household to meet another socially distanced outdoors.

Group worship may also be barred with only solitary prayer allowed.

04:19 PM

North Korea asks Covax for vaccines - depsite never admitting a Covid case

North Korea has requested vaccines for Covid-19 from the main body helping developing countries access inoculations - Covax - despite having never admitted to a single case of the virus.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the hermit country had contacted several European embassies asking how it would obtain vaccines.

Gavi, the international vaccine alliance, did not comment on Pyongyang's application.

North Korea has shut its borders to all international travellers, and tens of thousands are believed to have been put in quarantine after being tested for the virus.

04:16 PM

South African Covid variant not anticipated to affect vaccines, expert insists

The new South African coronavirus variant is not anticipated to bypass the protection of current vaccines, an expert has said.

Scientists say not enough is known about the mutation to make assumptions, and the changes to the virus are consistent with it being more transmissible.

Scientists at Porton Down are researching whether vaccines will be effective against the variant from South Africa, and the new variant spreading across the UK.

Earlier today Health Secretary Matt Hancock said he was "incredibly worried" about the South African variant, describing it as a "very, very significant problem".

Francois Balloux, professor of computational systems biology and director, UCL Genetics Institute, University College London, said that the 'South African variant' carries a mutation in the spike protein called E484K, "which is not present in the 'UK strain'".

"The E484K mutation has been shown to reduce antibody recognition. As such, it helps the virus Sars-CoV-2 to bypass immune protection provided by prior infection or vaccination," he said.

But he added: "It is not anticipated that this mutation is sufficient for the 'South African' variant to bypass the protection provided by current vaccines.

"It's possible that new variants will affect the efficacy of the Covid vaccines, but we shouldn't make that assumption yet about the South African one."

04:02 PM

Starmer: 'I hope the PM has been listening to the calls for tough national restrictions'

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, responding to the announcement of the Prime Minister's statement and the recall of Parliament, said:"I hope the Prime Minister has been listening to the clear calls for tough national restrictions."

He told the PA news agency new measures were needed to "get the virus under control, protect the NHS and create the space for the vaccine to be rolled out as quickly as humanly possible".

As for what to expect at 8pm? Here's what journalists are expecting:

Given PM's pool clip earlier, seems likely secondary schools could be closed for January.



But could England differ from Scotland and try and keep some primary schools open?

PM will be directly addressing the nation. It won't be a press conference. Tier 4 restrictions will be imposed everywhere. Schools closed. No more team games in parks. But outdoor exercise will still be allowed.

Happy New National Lockdown. Announcement live at 8 pm - @bbceastenders replaced by a live address by @BorisJohnson. Looks like we're going back to tough stay at home message we had back in March

PM to address the nation at 8pm. Understand Keir Starmer has also done broadcast interview for later this afternoon - so Labour backing of the toughest measures is pretty much assured. So we head towards the inevitable, which must essentially be a repeat of the March lockdown.

03:54 PM

Countries follow UK precedent to delay second vaccine dose

Germany is considering whether to allow a delay in administering a second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine from BioNTech-Pfizer to make scarce supplies go further, after a similar move by the UK last week.

In Berlin, the health ministry was seeking the view of an independent vaccination commission on whether to delay a second shot beyond a current 42-day maximum limit, according to a one-page document seen by Reuters today.

The move came amid criticism of Health Minister Jens Spahn - including from his conservative political allies - that Germany has failed to procure enough vaccines and been too slow to ramp up its nationwide inoculation campaign.

According to the latest daily update from the Robert Koch Institute, Germany has vaccinated around 239,000 people since starting its campaign on December 27 - well short of the 1.3 million doses that were delivered by the end of 2020.

By comparison, Britain has administered more than a million vaccines so far, more than the rest of Europe put together, Health Minister Matt Hancock said.

Separately, Denmark approved has approved a delay of up to six weeks between the first and second shots of the vaccine.

But the head of the Danish Health Authority, Soren Brostrom, said the original guidelines of waiting only three to four weeks should be followed whenever possible.

As of Monday, a total of 46,975 Danes had received the first Pfizer-BioNTech shot, mostly health workers and the elderly.

03:47 PM

Watch: New lockdown from midnight in Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon announces

03:34 PM

UK set to move into Alert Level 5: hospitals on the brink of being overwhelmed

The BBC has reported that the UK is set to move into Alert level 5. This means that "there is a material risk of healthcare services being overwhelmed" and the virus is in general circulating and transmission is high or rising exponentially.

During the first lockdown, which began last March, the UK was considered to be at level 4.

These alert levels are different from the Tiers, which acknowledge the restrictions in a given area.

NEW: Sources have told the BBC the Covid threat level - decided by the Joint Biosecurity Centre, which includes the UK's four Chief Medical Officers - is being moved up to 5, the highest level.

This is different from tiers.



This is different from tiers. — Nick Eardley (@nickeardleybbc) January 4, 2021

03:30 PM

Germany heading towards extension of hard lockdown

It is not just the UK that is facing additional coronavirus restrictions.

The German government and the country's 16 federal states have agreed to extend a strict lockdown until January 31 in an effort to bring coronavirus infections under control, according to a report in Bild newspaper.

Chancellor Angela Merkel and the state premiers are scheduled on to discuss a possible extension of the lockdown beyond January 10 tomorrow. Some, including Bavaria's premier Markus Soeder, have already spoken in favour of an extension.

Speaking after the Bild report, a government source told Reuters: "All but two federal states support (a lockdown extension until) January 31. However, the formal decision will be made on Tuesday."

Germany was more successful than many European countries in keeping the coronavirus in check during the first wave in the spring but has seen a surge in new infections since the autumn.

It imposed a second hard lockdown on December 16, closing schools, shops and restaurants after a partial lockdown introduced in early November did not bring the hoped-for reduction in new infections.

But cases have not fallen and a government spokesman told a news conference on Monday that the situation in Germany's hospitals has become "extremely difficult".

03:16 PM

Parliament to be recalled on Wednesday

Some more detail here from Lucy Fisher around the news that the House of Commons will be recalled on Wednesday, enabling MPs to debate and pass legislation enshrining stricter new lockdown measures.

Downing Street’s decision to allow Parliament to have a say on the next series of measures to contain the virus comes after Boris Johnson warned there was “no question” that tougher action was needed.

It is expected he may announce a full-scale national lockdown for England, after Nicola Sturgeon announced earlier that Scotland will be plunged lockdown for the rest of January.

It is understood the House will return for a single day on Wednesday before returning for the new parliamentary term next Monday.

The Christmas recess was extended by a week, a decision said to have been informed by the Speaker’s desire to protect the parliamentary authorities from the spread of coronavirus.

Conservative MPs have clamoured for the right to debate and vote on tougher coronavirus restrictions.

Steve Brine, the former Health Minister, raised questions today about how much tougher the Government could go beyond the current tiers system.

“What else can we take away from you? If you live in a Tier 4 area, you can't do anything and can't go anywhere. What is there left to take away?” He told the Telegraph: "We need parliament sitting to ask these questions.”

Others have been calling for stricter restrictions to prevent Covid spiralling out of control:

So the PM is doing a press conference at 8PM to set out next steps, parliament being recalled to sit on Wednesday.



Absolutely right: we need to take action now to save lives. — Neil O'Brien MP (@NeilDotObrien) January 4, 2021

Time to act: thread on why we need to close schools, borders, and ban all household mixing RIGHT AWAY.

03:13 PM

Spain: Catalonia tightens restrictions to curb Covid

Catalonia has announced a tightening of restrictions to tackle an uptick in Covid-19 infections, banning people from leaving their municipality, closing gyms and shopping malls, and allowing only essential shops such as pharmacies to open at the weekend.

The new restrictions in Catalonia, which has Spain's second-highest number of infections and deaths after Madrid, will start on Thursday and last until January 17.

"We have to stop the transmission and the main way to do so is to reduce all social activity," Catalan health chief Alba Verges told a news conference, adding that financial aid would be given to the sectors most hit by the new restrictions.

The new measures will not affect bars and restaurants, which can still have clients eat in for breakfast and lunch and offer take-away food for dinner.

Other regions such as Andalusia, Murcia or Extremadura have announced new measures over the past days. Madrid continues to have lighter restrictions than most of the country but has locked down some districts with a higher infection rate.

Spain has been one of the countries hardest hit by the pandemic, registering more than 50,000 deaths and close to 2 million cases:

03:06 PM

Recap: Hancock hints at tougher coronavirus restrictions

03:00 PM

Boris Johnson to make statement at 8pm

Boris Johnson will make a televised address at 8pm tonight outlining the steps to tackle the rise in coronavirus cases, with Parliament set to be recalled to sit on Wednesday, Downing Street has said.

"The spread of the new variant of Covid-19 has led to rapidly escalating case numbers across the country," a No 10 spokesman said.

"The Prime Minister is clear that further steps must now be taken to arrest this rise and to protect the NHS and save lives. He will set those out this evening."

02:51 PM

Sturgeon: Mixing vaccine doses is not our strategy

Nicola Sturgeon is still answering questions from MSPs in the Scottish Parliament. Vaccines, concerns around school closures and discussions around support payments have dominated.

One element the First Minister has focused on is the new guidance from the four Chief Medical Officers on lengthening the interval between vaccine doses.

"Given the race we are in, and the circumstances we are in, I think that if they belief that is a safe and effective thing to do, it is incumbent on politicians to follow that advice," she said.

Sturgeon adds that the suggestion that people may get one dose with one vaccine and another with a different vaccine is "not our policy".

People will get both doses with the same vaccine, unless there are exceptional circumstances where it is not known which jab an individual received initially.

02:46 PM

Jean-Clause Junker unimpressed with EU Covid response

Another update from Europe, here. Ex-EU Commission boss Jean-Claude Juncker is not impressed with the EU's pandemic response, accusing the 27 member bloc of having "reacted very weakly" in an interview with Luxembourg magazine Télécran.

However, Juncker also added that the poor showing was due to the EU not having any power to set health policy.

The former Luxembourg PM also revealed that he has not fully retired from politics and still consults with his successor, Ursula von der Leyen.

“I always say I am like Ratzinger in the Vatican Gardens: I am their Ratzinger," he said in reference to the former pontiff. "She likes it a lot, and it gives us the opportunity to exchange ideas from time to time, which is very useful for both of us… I'm von der Leyen’s Ratzinger.”

02:43 PM

EU could approve Moderna jab this afternoon

Jumping away from Scotland for a moment, Sam Morgan reports that the European Medicines Agency could give the green light to the Moderna Covid vaccine later today, after bringing forward a decision previously scheduled for Wednesday.

The regulator has faced increasing pressure from EU countries to fast track vaccine approvals although the European Commission insists "there is no frustration" when it comes to the EMA's approach.

The UK is still conducting its own review of the Moderna jab, which has already been authorised in Canada and the US.

02:28 PM

Recap: Scotland's new lockdown

Here's a quick overview of the key changes Nicola Sturgeon announced this afternoon, if you are just joining us:

People may only leave their homes for essential reasons, by law

Schools will remain closed to almost all students until February 1

People cannot meet outdoors except for in groups of two

No one can travel in or out of Scotland except for essential reasons

Stay-at-home rules to be introduced from midnight - First Minister Nicola Sturgeon - SCOT GOV/UNPIXS (EUROPE) 04/01/2021

02:25 PM

Sturgeon: This was not the New Year message I wanted to share

Nicola Sturgeon concludes by suggesting that this was not the New Year message she wanted to convey, but that by acting now Scotland can avoid the dire crisis hitting other parts of the UK and world.

She says if everyone stays at home, they are giving the vaccine the time needed to beat the virus.

"The difference between now and March is that we can be sure that sacrifices will pay off in the long run," the First Minister finishes.

02:24 PM

Sturgeon: Priority group will all have first vaccine dose by May

The first Minister is now turning to vaccination, she says 100,000 people have now received their first dose and the AstraZeneca jab will be rolled out from today.

Scotland has access to 900,000 vaccines during January, although there are hopes this will increase.

Current expectations on supply and dose advice is that by early May everyone over fifty and those under fifty with specific conditions will have had their first dose of a Covid vaccine - more than 2 million people.

Those timetables are dependent on supply, she adds, so are currently cautious. But all possible options to bring timescales forward are being assessed.

02:22 PM

Sturgeon: Schools will be first to reopen

Nicola Sturgeon adds that schools and nurseries will be the first premises to reopen at the end of this period.

The Government are therefore considering how to include school staff in priority vaccinations - although she says that many will be included in the existing JCVI allocation lists.

School closures will be reviewed every fortnight, she says.

02:20 PM

Sturgeon: Schools to close buildings and move online until Feb 1

More non-essential businesses will also have to close, Nicola Sturgeon says, including ski centres, showrooms or larger retailers and clinics offering cosmetic and prosthetic procedures will be closed.

She says the Government will work towards providing additional financial resources - announcements will be made later this week.

Now the First Minister comes to schools. She says that schools will remain closed to the majority of pupils until February 1. It includes nursery schools as well as primary and secondary schools, but they will remain open for vulnerable and key worker children.

She says this was the most difficult decision of the package of restrictions announced today.

"It remains our priority to get school buildings open as quickly and keep them open," says Sturgeon. But she says the overall level of community transmission is too high and there is still significant uncertainty about the spread of the new variant among children.

02:16 PM

Sturgeon: Fundamental message is to stay at home

The First Minister says the new measures are effectively an enhancement of Level Four restrictions, which will be in place for the whole of January. But she cannot rule out extending them for longer.

The fundamental message, says Nicola Sturgeon, is to stay at home. She says the measures will become law and it will only be permissible to leave home for an essential purpose - for instance shopping for food or caring for a relative.

It is only permissible to go to work if your job cannot be done at home. She says that every business needs to look again and make sure every function that can be done at home is done at home.

She adds that new guidance for those shielding will also be introduced. If you are shielding but cannot work from home, do not go to work - the Chief Medicial Officer will write to all that this applies to which will act as a doctors note.

From tomorrow, Sturgeon adds, a maximum of two people from two households are able to meet indoors. Children under 11 are not included.

Travel restrictions remain in place. If you live in a Level 4 area - effectively everywhere bar the islands - you cannot leave your area. And no one can leave or enter Scotland unless for an essential purpose.

The First Minister adds that all places of worship must be closed, for all except broadcasting a service, a small wedding with five guests or a funeral with up to 20 people.

02:11 PM

Sturgeon: We have an opportunity to avert crisis seen in London

If the rate of increasing cases is continued unchecked, there is a "real risk of the NHS being overwhelmed, even with contingency plans in place," the First Minister says.

Nicola Sturgeon adds that Scotland is about four weeks behind London and south England. "We have an opportunity in Scotland to avert the situation deteriorating to that extent, but we must act quickly", she says.

The adds that the decisions taken by Cabinet were not taken lightly, but the "clear and overriding duty right now" is to protect public health.

02:07 PM

Sturgeon: I am more concerned about the situation now than ever before

Nicola Sturgeon adds that two major developments have changed the equation in the last couple of weeks: the vaccine and the new Covid variant.

"To ensure the vaccine wins the race we must increase delivery as much as possible. But to give it time to get ahead, we must slow the spread of the virus."

She says the new variant is up to 70 per cent more transmissible than previous strains and may add 0.7 to the R number. It already accounts for almost half of all new cases in Scotland.

That increased spread is "undoubtedly driving the very serious situation we face".

1,900 new cases have been detected in Scotland, with a 15 per cent positivity rate.

"But this is not just about one single days numbers, we are now seeing a steep rise in cases... I am more concerned about the situation now than I have been at any moment since the pandemic starts," says Sturgeon.

02:04 PM

Sturgeon: Lockdown to start at midnight for January

The First Minister has started her statement in the Scottish Parliament on lockdown measures (which you can watch at the top of the blog).

She starts by paying tribute to an SNP politician who died on Friday - Kay Ullrich. "We will miss her", Nicola Sturgeon tells Hollyrood.

Then onto her statement on coronavirus. She says the Cabinet met this morning to assess the situation - which "I must say at the outset is extremely serious".

"I can confirm now in summary that we have decided to introduce from midnight tonight for the duration of January a legal requirement to stay at home except for essential services. This is similar to the lockdown in March 2020.

01:53 PM

Oops.. Antwerp Mayor caught on camera in underwear

The mayor of Antwerp, Bart De Wever, kicked off 2021 in an embarrassing manner when he was called out for not wearing trousers during an interview streamed online on Saturday.

Radio 2 presenter Kim Debrie was quick to point out his mistake: “You are wearing a very nice shirt, probably you donned it especially for us. But under that shirt, could it be that you are there in your underwear?”

Mr De Wever, head of the separatist New Flemish Alliance (N-VA) party and one of the most powerful politicians in Belgium, apparently didn’t realise he was doing the interview in front of a mirror, which showed his bare legs below his chequered shirt.

“How can you know that?” asked Mr De Wever after being caught out. “Damn ... The year begins with a particularly embarrassing moment, I will remember this for a long time.”

01:49 PM

Recap: Brian Pinker becomes the first to receive Oxford jab

Brian Pinker, an 82-year-old dialysis patient, has become the first person to be vaccinated with the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 jab this morning, after getting the dose at Oxford University Hospital.

"I am so pleased to be getting the Covid vaccine today and really proud that it is one that was invented in Oxford," Mr Pinker, a retired maintenance manager, said.

Six hospitals in England will administer the first of around 530,000 doses of the newly approved vaccine that Britain has ready to go.

The coronavirus immunisation programme will be expanded to hundreds of other British sites in the coming days, with the Government hoping it will deliver tens of millions of doses within months.

"[It's] a triumph of British science that we've managed to get where we are," Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary, told Sky.

Steve Parsons/Pool Photo via AP)

01:37 PM

Watch for 2pm: Sturgeon expected to toughen restrictions

Nicola Sturgeon is expected to put Scotland in full lockdown from midnight tonight, with the 'stay at home' message put into law, Simon Johnson reports.

It is understood she will announce at 2pm that Scots may only meet one other person from another household outside. Schools are to be closed until February 1 initially, with the situation reviewed every fortnight.

01:31 PM

Moderna vaccines among candidates under review by UK regulators

The head of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has confirmed that other vaccine candidates are in the approval pipeline.

Dr June Raine told BBC Radio 5 Live: "We have an ongoing rolling review about one vaccine I've already mentioned called Moderna, the one that's authorised in the US and Canada, and others starting up.

"So the excellent news, the brilliant news for 2021 is that there will be more more-effective and safe Covid-19 vaccines."

The UK has, though, received some criticism for the speed at which vaccines here have been approved (most notably the US). Asked about this Dr Raine said:"We are in a public health emergency, I'm absolutely confident of the rigour of the science and that no corners have been cut, there's no compromise.

"Our staff have worked around the clock, over the holidays, day and night, to make sure that not a single day is wasted because we know that the death toll is going on and that we need to do everything we can to avoid that and to minimise it."

She added that she would "embrace our questioning colleagues from the international regulators", and that the MHRA "interact with them very regularly... it's a really positive relationship."

01:19 PM

Today in photos

Our picture desk have pulled together a selection of the best images of the coronavirus pandemic in the UK so far today.

London:

Boris Johnson watches as Jennifer Dumasi is injected with the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine during a visit to Chase Farm Hospital in north London - Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Oxford:

Professor Andrew Pollard, Director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, receives the Oxford University/AstraZeneca vaccine from nurse Sam Foster, as the NHS ramps up its vaccination programme with 530,000 doses - Steve Parsons/PA

Hull:

A student takes a COVID-19 test at a mass testing site which has re-opened at the University of Hull in East Yorkshire, to ensure a safe return to campus after the Christmas break - Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Cheshire:

Pupils arrive at Manor Park School and Nursery in Knutsford, Cheshire, as schools across England return after the Christmas break. Boris Johnson has said parents should send primary-age children back to schools which remain open this week, despite growing calls from unions for them to close - Martin Rickett/PA Wire

01:10 PM

Lobby latest: Waiting to see if Tier 4 is effective - which is 'still unclear'

Asked about further restrictions, Downing Street has said the Government is waiting to see the impact of the latest coronavirus restrictions in England before deciding on which further measures would be needed.

"We have been waiting to see the impact of the Tier 4 measures. It is a bit unclear still at the moment," the Prime Minister's official spokesman said.

"I have always said we would continue to look at the latest evidence and data and that is what we base our decisions on. We have always said that we would take the measures needed to reduce the spread of the virus and we will continue to do."

Here is a recap of Boris Johnson's warning about stricter measures - and a "tough, tough" few weeks ahead - earlier today:

01:02 PM

Lobby Latest: Government ramping up vaccination campaign

The Government has insisted that it is "ramping up" the coronavirus vaccination programme with the rollout of the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab.

"The NHS has the capacity to deliver vaccines as soon as they have been manufactured and have undergone the relevant safety checks," the Prime Minister's official spokesman said during the Lobby briefing with political journalists.

"We are ramping up the vaccine programme. More GPs and hospitals are coming on stream all the time.

"Our priority has always been and will remain getting the vaccine to as many people as possible as quickly as possible. The NHS is set up to do that."

12:50 PM

Gething: 2,700 coronavirus-related patients in Welsh hospitals

Back to Wales, where Vaughan Gething says there are almost 2,700 coronavirus-related patients in hospitals across the country. 208 patients are in critical care, with more than half of these having coronavirus.

"Very sadly we have seen an increase in the number of people who are dying after contracting coronavirus over the Christmas period," Mr Gething says.

More than 35,000 people in Wales have received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine since it was approved, primarily frontline health and care staff, as well as care home residents and the over-80s.

Mr Gething also adds that the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine is a "real game changer" because it can be stored in a fridge and is easier to transport.

12:48 PM

Regulator head responds to PM's comments on batch approval delaying vaccinations

Away from the Welsh Health Secretary's briefing and back to vaccine roll-out.

Dr June Raine, chief executive of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), has been asked by the BBC whether she agrees with the Prime Minister's suggestion that the limiting factor in expanding the UK's vaccine roll-out is waiting for batches to be approved.

She said that the approval was "part of our end-to-end process where everything is thoroughly checked".

Asked if the MHRA is able to do this as quickly as possible, she said: "Yes, and we have scaled up, in the fullness of time, if there are more vaccines, to be able to batch release all of them.

"I was really proud last Wednesday when we approved the AZ vaccine, the Oxford/AZ vaccine that we had approved the first batch the night before. We are that nimble and that quick."

But she also seemed to hint that approval alone is not the only potential bottleneck.

"It's a supply chain that goes right back from the manufacturer, right through to MHRA, and then on to the clinical bedside or where the vaccines are delivered, so we are a step on the road but our capacity is there, I'm very clear about that."

12:41 PM

Gething: Concerns around schools linked to role in transmission, not safety

Asked again about whether schools should remain open, Vaughan Gething suggests the concerns are not around the safety of educational establishments themselves. Instead, it is the broader impact on community transmission.

Asked about vaccine prioritisation, the Welsh Health Minister says that the list has been set to save as many lives as possible. If other groups, for instance teachers or taxi drivers, are pushed further up that list, it means someone at the top has to be de-prioritised.

He also warns against "false hope and expectation" and refuses to set a timeline for when life may return to some semblance of normality.

"We have to focus on the fact that the pandemic is still with us," he says. "I don't think we should set an artificial period within the year when people can aim to do more."

On a more optimistic note he adds there is a "light at the end of the tunnel" thanks to vaccines and, come Spring, the weather will make a difference in reducing transmission.

12:34 PM

Gething: School closures a last resort

Closing schools is a last resort, Vaughan Gething says, both to ensure children do not miss out on crucial learning and because school closures cause significant childcare difficulties.

He adds that the Government is sticking to allow schools too have a flexible strategy in the first few weeks. But if advice changes around the new Covid-19 variant, and its risk within schools and to children, then guidelines on schools may too.

"If the evidence changes, you have to be prepared to change your decision," he says. "We made a choice in the last week of the December school term to move high school learning to distance learning because we could see the evidence in front of us with a rising tide of infections.

"Within this we are having to balance all of the different harms," he says. "We can't allow the NHS to be overwhelmed... we also know that not having our schools operating causes schools to learners as well."

12:28 PM

Gething: New variant spreading rapidly though Wales

The new Covid-19 variant is "spreading quickly throughout Wales", the country's health minister has told a press conference.

Vaughan Gething warns that cases of coronavirus in Wales "remain very high", though rates have fallen back from "incredibly high levels" seen before Christmas.

"The overall incidence rate for Wales has fallen from a high of 636 cases per 100,000 people on December 17 to 446 cases today," Mr Gething says.

"This is still far too high. There have been falls in most parts of Wales, except in North Wales, where we are seeing cases rise quickly. We believe this is because of the new fast-moving strain.

"It's too early to know if these falls are because of the Christmas period and fewer people coming forward for testing or if they are early, positive signs of a sustained slowing of this awful virus."

Mr Gething said that while the number of people being tested had fallen, the testing positivity rate across Wales was 25 per cent.

12:27 PM

Gething: Vaccines offer route to exit the pandemic - but we are not out of the woods

Heading to Wales, where Vaughan Gething is giving a press conference on the coronavirus. He starts by welcoming the news that the AstraZeneca-Oxford jab is being rolled out - Wales has so far received 22,000 doses.

The Health Secretary says that there will be 22 mass-vaccination centres, while mobile units and more than sixty GP services will also be providing jabs.

"These two vaccines offer us a path out of this pandemic, but it will take a huge effort and time to vaccinate everyone," he adds, suggesting we are not out of the woods yet.

He urges people to keep contacts to a minimum, keep distance from others, working from home wherever possible and following health guidelines such as washing hands.

12:22 PM

Jeremy Hunt calls for a full national lockdown

Former health secretary Jeremy Hunt has called for the closure of schools and borders and a ban on household mixing "right away"

In a thread on Twitter the chairman of the Commons Health and Social Care Committee wrote that the pressures on the NHS are "off-the-scale" and far far worse than previous winter crises.

To those arguing winter is always like this in the NHS: you are wrong. I faced four serious winter crises as Health Sec and the situation now is off-the-scale worse than any of those.

12:18 PM

Watch live: Welsh health minister gives coronavirus update

12:09 PM

Boris Johnson defends Government stance on schools

Boris Johnson has insisted that teachers are not at greater risk of catching Covid-19, adding that closing schools during the first wave was one of his "greatest misgivings".

"The risk to teachers, and of course we will do everything we can to protect teachers, but the risk to teachers is no greater than it is to anyone else," the Prime Minister told reporters this morning. "The reasons for wanting to keep schools open I think are very, very powerful."

Reiterating his view that schools are safe, he added:

"It's very important to understand that back in March, one of the things I look back on with the greatest misgivings was the closure of primary schools because it's so important for young people to get an education.

"That's why closing primary schools is, for all of us, a last resort... I would stress schools are safe and the risk to kids is very, very small."

This comes after teaching unions warned that bringing all pupils back into classrooms while the rate of infection is so high "is exposing education sector workers to serious risk of ill-health and could fuel the pandemic". (See 8:28am for full statement).

12:00 PM

Austria extends lockdown for another week

Austria has scrapped plans to allow anyone with a negative coronavirus test to exit lockdown a week early, effectively extending strict measures and keeping restaurants and non-essential stores shut until Jan. 24, news agency APA has reported.

The decision came after Austria's opposition parties blocked a draft law that would have allowed an early exit from lockdown for anyone producing a negative test for the coronavirus, Health Minister Rudolf Anschober said.

It was not immediately clear whether schools are also to remain closed until January 24 or if they can open as originally planned on January 18, APA reported.

The draft law would have allowed those with a negative coronavirus test to attend cultural or sport events, buy non-essential goods and get their hair cut, a week before the official end of the lockdown on January 24.

11:52 AM

Close schools for the rest of January, says Scottish Government committee

The Scottish Government's Education Recovery Group has recommended keeping schools shut until Feb 1, following a meeting this morning chaired by Deputy First Minister John Swinney, Simon Johnson reports.

The recommendation was being considered by the Scottish Cabinet, ahead of a parliamentary statement at 2pm by Nicola Sturgeon on the introduction of tougher lockdown restrictions in Scotland.

Scotland's schools had been scheduled to reopen after the festive break on Jan 18, but Ms Sturgeon is concerned about the impact of the new, more transmissible strain of Covid.

Online learning is supposed to start on Jan 11 but education experts have attacked the lack of teaching materials available for this, despite the Scottish Government and its agencies having months to prepare.

11:44 AM

EU in conversations to secure more Pfizer-BioNTech jabs

The European Commission is in discussions with Pfizer and BioNTech about the possibility of ordering more doses of their Covid-19 vaccine, in addition to the 300 million shots already covered under an existing contract.

"The Commission is checking whether there is a way to add additional doses to those for which we already have a deal," a spokesman said this morning.

It comes after the German couple behind the vaccine criticised the European Union for failing to order enough doses (full story here).

“The process in Europe was not as quick and straightforward as it was in other countries,” Prof Ugur Sahin, the billionaire scientist and CEO of BioNTech, told Spiegel magazine.

“There was an assumption that many other companies would come with vaccines. Obviously the thinking which prevailed was: we'll get enough, it won't be so bad, and we have it under control. I was amazed.”

11:32 AM

Quality control is holding up vaccine rollout, says Johnson

Speaking during a visit to Chase Farm Hospital in north London, Boris Johnson has suggested that the limiting factor in expanding the UK's vaccine rollout was not supply or staff but waiting for batches to be approved.

"We have the capacity, the issue is to do with supply of the vaccine," he told reporters. "It's not so much a manufacturing issue although that's part of it. Each batch needs to be properly approved and quality controlled."

The Prime Minister added that there will be a "massive ramp up" in vaccination numbers in the coming weeks.

"The rate limiting factor is now not supply of vaccines although we want that to go faster, it's getting them properly tested and getting them to the NHS."

But, echoing comments from Matt Hancock this morning, the Prime Minister warned of "tough tough" weeks to come.

"If you look at the numbers there's no question we will have to take tougher measures and we will be announcing those in due course," he said.

11:26 AM

Morning summary

Just joining us? Here's an overview of the key headlines to be aware of, in the UK and across the globe:

Dialysis patient Brian Pinker, 82, has become the first person to be vaccinated with the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine outside of clinical trials in the UK this morning.

In less optimistic news, Boris Johnson has warned that tougher measures will soon be announced to control coronavirus, suggesting there are "tough, tough" weeks to come.

It comes after Matt Hancock said Tier 3 , which is in force in areas of the North East and South West of England, was no longer enough to contain the new variant of Covid-19.

The row over schools is also continuing, with a coalition of education unions warning that bringing all pupils back to class could fuel the pandemic and put teachers at "serious risk" of falling ill . But hundreds of schools across the country are still re-opening today.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is expected to announce new Covid-19 restrictions following a sharp rise in cases in the country.

The German health ministry is seeking advice on whether to delay administering a second dose of the Covid19 vaccine from BioNTech and Pfizer to make scarce supplies go further.

France sought to accelerate inoculations after an initial roll-out slowed by bureaucracy and government wariness in one of the world's most vaccine-sceptical countries.

Meanwhile in the United States , the government is considering giving people half the dose of Moderna's vaccine to speed up vaccinations.

And in India , regulators have authorised two Covid-19 vaccines - the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab and the locally-produced Covaxin.

Colombia's capital, Bogota, will implement strict two-week quarantines in three neighbourhoods beginning tomorrow in an attempt to control a second wave of Covid.

And finally Japan said it would consider declaring a state of emergency for the Greater Tokyo metropolitan area, casting news doubts over whether it can push ahead with the Olympics and minimise economic damage.

11:16 AM

Parents worry as crowded Kenyan schools reopen

Debates over whether schools should reopen in Britain have dominated the headlines. But concerns about safety for children and teachers are not confined to the UK.

In Nairobi's biggest slum, Kibera, hundreds of children formed an orderly queue this morning as they waited to enter classrooms for the first time since March, when the government closed schools after Kenya reported its first Covid-19 case.

The country is the last in East Africa to fully reopen its schools. Children in grades four, eight and 12 returned to class in October so they could prepare for exams postponed amid the pandemic.

But parents have expressed concerns that measures to prevent the spread of Covid are limited. Anyone entering schools has to use hand sanitiser and have their temperature checked but inside most, children are shoulder to shoulder, three at a desk.

"The government has said our children must go, but they are not safe according to how I see it," said 54-year-old parent Maurice Oduor, questioning how social distancing can be practised with about 100 students squeeze into each room.

But the government has insisted it is safe. George Magoha, the Education Minister, said yesterday that more than half a million desks and supplies of soap have been distributed to schools to keep parents and teachers safe.

11:05 AM

Watch: Hancock hints at new national lockdown

10:56 AM

Public must 'keep disciplined' to control virus, Johnson says

Boris Johnson said that while the Government will do everything necessary to keep the virus under control, the public must keep their discipline.

He said: "We will do everything we can to keep the virus under control and people should be in no doubt that the Government will do everything that's necessary.

"But I must stress at this critical moment it is so vital that people keep disciplined."

The Prime Minister said huge numbers of people were following the guidance and he recognised some were becoming frustrated.

He added: "I think the public have been fantastic in the way they have tried to follow the guidance."

10:55 AM

This time last year...

On this day in 2020, the World Health Organisation (WHO) made this announcement.

#China has reported to WHO a cluster of #pneumonia cases —with no deaths— in Wuhan, Hubei Province 🇨🇳 . Investigations are underway to identify the cause of this illness.

10:53 AM

Prime Minister vows 'massive ramp up' in vaccination numbers

Boris Johnson said there will be a "massive ramp up" in vaccination numbers.

He added: "There's a massive ramp up operation now going on.

"The rate limiting factor is now not supply of vaccines although we want that to go faster, it's getting them properly tested and getting them to the NHS.

"It's not the ability to distribute the vaccine, it's not the shortage of staff.

"It's getting it properly tested. That will ramp up in the weeks ahead."

10:44 AM

Tougher measures to be announced, Boris Johnson says

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that tougher measures will be announced soon to control the coronavirus.

Speaking during a visit to Chase Farm Hospital in north London to meet some of the first people to receive the Oxford vaccine on Monday Mr Johnson said there were "tough tough" weeks to come.

He added: "If you look at the numbers there's no question we will have to take tougher measures and we will be announcing those in due course."

10:39 AM

German lockdown extended to Jan 31

The lockdown in Germany will continue until January 31, according to a newspaper in the country.

German states have agreed to extend the current measures to the end of the month, according to Bild.

German officials made clear last week that they won't be able to relax lockdown restrictions in early January as the country recorded more than 1,000 deaths in one day for the first time at the end of December.

Germany, the European Union's most populous country, shut restaurants, bars, sports and leisure facilities on November 2. The partial shutdown halted a fast increase in new infections for a while but failed to bring them down, prompting authorities to impose a fuller lockdown from December 16, shutting non-essential shops and schools.

Those measures are due to run until January 10. Chancellor Angela Merkel and the governors of Germany's 16 states will consult Tuesday on how to proceed.

10:27 AM

Birmingham council leader calls for national lockdown

The Labour leader of Birmingham City Council has called on the Government to impose a new "lockdown" amid rising case rates.

Speaking to BBC Radio WM, Cllr Ian Ward said that in the past week there had been a 36% increase in the city's seven-day case rate.

He added: "The NHS here in the city is under intensive pressure.

"University Hospital Birmingham has 98% of its intensive care beds occupied and Sandwell and City (hospitals trust) has 100% of its intensive care beds occupied.

"We're not in a position here to wait until the overall case rate gets up into the thousands, where it is in some London boroughs.

"We need decisive action now and the Government needs to act early for once and get ahead of the curve."

10:07 AM

Labour MP was 'very ill' with Covid over Christmas

Labour MP Toby Perkins said he became "very ill" over Christmas after contracting coronavirus, but had now made a "steady recovery" and was back at work.

Mr Perkins, who represents Chesterfield and is shadow minister for apprenticeships, tweeted: "Thanks to everyone who has sent kind messages, and enquired about my health since I announced that I had Covid over Christmas.

"I was very ill over Christmas, particularly suffering with breathlessness as well as other feverish coronavirus symptoms.

"I have made a steady recovery each day since 27th December or so, and whilst continuing to take things a little easier than normal, I am basically back at work now, although I'm advised to take a little extra rest every now and then."

10:05 AM

Hancock on tighter restrictions

There is plenty of talk of Tier 5 being introduced in the UK - you can read about what that might look like here.

But here is Health Secretary Matt Hancock refusing to rule out a tightening of measures.

10:03 AM

Jeremy Vine: 'Getting coronavirus over Christmas was like meeting Elvis'

Jeremy Vine has said having coronavirus over Christmas after reporting on it for so long felt like "meeting Elvis".

During his Channel 5 current affairs programme, the presenter aired a series of videos he had recorded while self-isolating in his family home over the festive period.

He said: "I had a weird one, I had Covid. I felt a bit ill on December the 22nd and then on the 23rd this was me."

Vine added: "When you have reported so much on a virus and you finally get it, it's like meeting Elvis but actually by day three, Christmas Day, I was a little better, although I had now had a positive test result.

"I followed all the rules. The family isolated. I had to isolate within the house."

09:51 AM

Boris Johnson arrives for hospital visit

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has his temperature checked during a visit to Chase Farm Hospital in north London.

Boris Johnson gives the thumbs up - Stefan Rousseau/PA

Mr Johnson warned Sunday that more onerous lockdown restrictions in England are likely in the coming weeks as the country reels from a coronavirus variant that has pushed infection rates to their highest recorded levels.

09:43 AM

Headteacher 'frustrated' at lack of leadership

Bryony Baynes, head of Kempsey Primary School in Worcestershire, said she feels "frustrated" at the lack of leadership and another potential last-minute change.

She said: "I feel sick with anxiety. I emailed all my staff last night because I am aware that the NEU has issued guidance letters and all of my staff are committed to being in school.

"They are, as I am, very anxious, but are determined to do their best for the children in our care. I think the unions are combining to bring pressure on the Government and on headteachers to close.

"I am not an epidemiologist - I trained to be a teacher, not to study viruses. I have to depend on the DfE and my local authority to lead me and, at the moment, I don't feel that leadership is clear."

09:18 AM

Matt Hancock

After a morning of media interviews on the morning the Oxford vaccine was rolled out in the UK, the Health Secretary gives the thumbs up to a photographer.

Matt Hancock

09:08 AM

Hancock hints at new national lockdown

Matt Hancock hinted at the potential for a new national lockdown, saying the Government is prepared to act "rapidly" where necessary.

The Health Secretary told ITV's Good Morning Britain: "We are prepared to take the sort of action (lockdown) if that is what's necessary."

He added: "It's about not only the measures we put in place but how everybody responds to them.

"We're prepared to take the action that's necessary, and sometimes very rapidly.

"When we found out that this new variant spreads so much faster, we moved within just over 24 hours to bring in the Tier 4."

Asked whether he is prepared to introduce a new national lockdown, Mr Hancock replied: "We look at the data all the time, and we will take the action that is needed based on public health advice."

09:05 AM

Vaccine is safe, says JCVI

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation ( JCVI ) has deemed both the Oxford/Astrazeneca and Pfizer safe and provide high-levels of protection against coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, including severe disease.

Professor Wei Shen Lim, Covid-19 Chair for JCVI, said: "The JCVI has considered the safety and efficacy data on the AstraZeneca vaccine and we are pleased to say that it is acceptably safe and effective – as with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

"For both vaccines, high-levels of protection are evident after the first dose of vaccine. JCVI advises priority should be given to the first dose, to maximise the public health benefits in the current situation and save more lives."

09:00 AM

Here is how the vaccines will be rolled out in the UK

Residents in a care home for older adults and their carers All those 80 years of age and over, and health and social care workers All those 75 years of age and over All those 70 years of age and over, and individuals deemed clinically extremely vulnerable All those 65 years of age and over Adults aged 18 to 64 years with underlying health conditions which put them at higher risk of serious disease and mortality All those 60 years of age and over All those 55 years of age and over All those 50 years of age and over

08:59 AM

School standoff

Some schools, like this one in Liverpool, have closed in spite of Government pleas to remain open.

Holy Name Catholic Primary School in Fazakerley, Liverpool this morning, which announced that they will not be opening as planned this week - Mercury Press

Dozens of others have followed suit, citing that staff do not feel it is safe to reopen given the surge in coronavirus cases.

But schoolchildren in Leeds were skipping into the new term this morning, as captured by this picture.

Schoolchildren make their way to primary school in Leeds, Yorkshire - PA

08:52 AM

FTSE 100 jumps on first trading day of 2021

The FTSE 100 has risen strongly on the first full trading day of 2021, with hopes for a rebound in global demand driving energy and mining stocks higher, writes Louis Ashworth.

London’s top index rose as much as 2pc, on track for its best one-day performance since early November, before gains cooled slightly.

Heavyweights such as Shell and BP rose as Brent crude oil prices broke above $53 a barrel, hitting the highest price since early May.

Meanwhile, gold and silver prices have risen solidly as investors seek alternative safe investments as bond yields remain poor.

08:47 AM

'We are going to get this out as quickly as possible', says NHS director

Prof Stephen Powis, director of NHS England, said: "We are going to get this out as quickly as possible. We need to get the supplies through. This is a new vaccine.

"AstraZeneca are ramping up producing and batches will be coming through. We have half a million to come. If we get two million per week, our aim is to get two million into people’s arms a week.

"We have been preparing in the NHS for months to deliver the biggest vaccination programme in out history and I am confident we will be able to do that Assuming the supply is there, we do have the workforce available.

"We want to minimise the bureaucracy people will go through, to ensure people volunteer. We want people to come forward. We are still looking for people because we want to get this into people’s arms very quickly."

08:44 AM

Matt Hancock 'incredibly worried' about South African variant

The Health Secretary said that he is "incredibly worried" about the South African variant of coronavirus.

"This is a very, very significant problem," he said.

08:41 AM

'No shaky hands' from nurse who gave first vaccine.

Nurse Sam Foster was asked if she was nervous administering the first Oxford vaccine.

But she told Sky News: "I've given many vaccines, it was exciting, but no shaky hands."

She called the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab "an absolute game changer", and said there is "nothing more" than she and her NHS colleagues want more than a proper roll-out programme.

Talking of her first patient Brian Pinker - the first man vaccinated - she said he was the dream patient who said he "didn't feel a thing" when he was pricked with the needle.

08:31 AM

Opening schools is in 'no-one's interest', says TUC

Wading into the schools debate, Trades Union Congress general secretary Frances O'Grady said: "The Government's own advice from Sage makes it clear that opening schools to all pupils now risks increasing the infection rate. That's in no-one's interests.

"Instead of creating chaos for parents and exposing workers to risks, the Prime Minister should be talking to trade unions about what steps are needed to make sure all schools are Covid-secure."

08:28 AM

Teachers at 'serious risk' of infection, say unions.

Away from the news on the Oxford vaccine, education unions have released a joint statement.

The statement, signed by GMB, NAHT, NASUWT, NEU, Unison and Unite, said:

"The Government's chaotic handling of the opening of schools has caused confusion for teachers, school staff and parents alike.

"Bringing all pupils back into classrooms while the rate of infection is so high is exposing education sector workers to serious risk of ill-health and could fuel the pandemic.

"Unions have called for a pause in the reopening of schools for anyone other than vulnerable children and children of key workers, and a move to remote learning for all while Covid-secure working arrangements are reviewed. All school staff continuing to work in schools should be given priority access to Covid-19 vaccinations.

"Instead of casually asserting that schools are safe, the Prime Minister should sit down with unions to discuss a joint approach to ensuring safe working arrangements in all schools and prioritising enabling all pupils to have the equipment and access they need to receive a high standard of remote learning until the safety of them and the staff in their school can be guaranteed."

08:25 AM

Vaccine professor receives jab

Professor Andrew Pollard, Director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, and a professor of paediatric infection and immunity, has received the new vaccine at the Churchill Hospital in Oxford.

Professor Andrew Pollard - PA

08:23 AM

And we're off!

The UK roll-out of the Oxford vaccine is underway.

88-year-old Trevor Cowlett receives the Oxford University/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from nurse Sam Foster - Steve Parsons/PA

Here is the second patient getting his jab in Oxford.

08:14 AM

Nurse speaks of 'real privilege' after administering first jab

Sam Foster, Chief Nursing Officer at Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, who administered the vaccine to Mr Pinker, said: "It was a real privilege to be able to deliver the first Oxford vaccine at the Churchill Hospital here in Oxford, just a few hundred metres from where it was developed.

Sam Foster

"We look forward to vaccinating many more patients and health and care staff with the Oxford vaccine in the coming weeks which will make a huge difference to people living in the communities we serve and the staff who care for them in our hospitals."

08:08 AM

"Bureaucracy" of signing up to being a volunteer vaccinator being reduced

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the "bureaucracy" involved in signing up to be a volunteer vaccinator is being reduced.

He told BBC Breakfast: "We're going to reduce the amount of bureaucracy that is needed there, and I've been working with the NHS on that.

"For instance, there's one of the training programmes about needing to tackle terrorism. I don't think that's necessary, we're going to stop that.

"And we're going through the different parts of that process to streamline it as much as possible but again that isn't the rate-limiting step.

"Because at the moment the NHS, with the people that it has got already, is able to deliver the vaccine as it can be produced, but obviously I want to make that easier."

08:04 AM

First Covid vaccine patient 'really proud' it was created in Oxford

Mr Pinker, a dialysis patient who describes himself as Oxford born and bred, said in a statement issued by NHS England: "I am so pleased to be getting the Covid vaccine today and really proud that it is one that was invented in Oxford.

The first vaccine is administered in Oxford - Sky News

"The nurses, doctors and staff today have all been brilliant and I can now really look forward to celebrating my 48th wedding anniversary with my wife Shirley later this year."

08:02 AM

First Oxford vaccine delivered

Dialysis patient Brian Pinker, 82, has become the first person to be vaccinated with the new Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine after being given the jab at Oxford University Hospital, NHS England said.

07:49 AM

How does the Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine work?

07:48 AM

New vaccine 'really positive change for the UK'

Matt Hancock told Sky News that the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine was a "really positive" change for the UK and the wider world.

He said: "It's a really positive change for the country as a whole and indeed for the world that you can wait until 12 weeks to get the second dose and the signs with the AstraZeneca vaccine are that you get a better protection if you wait that bit longer.

"These vaccines are effective and they're safe and the critical thing is since we have these doses available do you use any two doses to dose two people to give them that protection which starts after the first dose or do you give one person two doses which actually leaves somebody else without that protection at all?

"So imagine if you have got two grandparents and you've got two doses of vaccine, you want to give one each because they both then get that protection."

07:46 AM

Hancock: Schools, teachers and children are 'absolutely safe'

Mr Hancock told Times Radio that people were understanding of the Government changing its position on whether schools should remain open or not.

He said: "One of the big challenges in the middle of a pandemic is that the data changes, and therefore the public health advice rightly changes, and we have to change our position.

"One of the interesting things as Health Secretary I've noticed over the last year is that people get that, right?

"People get that the virus moves - we've seen this new variant making things much, much harder because it spreads so much easier and then we have to update our position based on updated public health advice.

"On schools, our approach is we should follow that public health advice."

He told the BBC that teachers and children were "absolutely safe" in schools.

07:44 AM

Teachers 'no more at risk' than public, says Health Secretary

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said people should follow the public health advice regarding the reopening of schools, and suggested teachers are no more at risk of catching coronavirus than the rest of the population.

He told Sky News: "It is also clear that the proportion of teachers who catch coronavirus is no higher than the rest of the population.

"So there is clear public health advice behind the position that we have taken and that is what people should follow because, of course, education is very important as well, especially for people's long-term health."

07:43 AM

Vaccine rollout a 'big, medium-term project'

Health Secretary Matt Hancock told Times Radio increasing the country's vaccine manufacture capacity was "a big medium-term project".

He said: "But that doesn't take away what's being delivered today - British science, with the British industrial might of AstraZeneca, backed by the British Government, is delivering the first doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, into arms, in the NHS, this morning."

07:42 AM

New strain 'increasingly difficult' to contain in Tier 3, says Matt Hancock

Matt Hancock hinted that more parts of the country could be plunged into the strictest tier of Covid restrictions due to the new strain of the virus.

The Health Secretary told Sky News: We don't rule anything out and we have shown repeatedly that we will take the public health advice in terms of what's needed to control the spread of the disease.

"Now this new variant is much easier to catch, it's much more transmissable and we are now seeing the effect of that in lots of different parts of the country and it means that whereas the old tier 3 was able to contain the old variant that is proving increasingly difficult in all parts of the country."

07:31 AM

How vaccines have been rolled out across the world

As we await the much-anticipated first delivery of the Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine, here's a look at how vaccines have been distributed across the world.

07:25 AM

Hancock: It's on all of us to beat the virus

The Health Secretary told Sky News that it was a "massive team effort" to try to limit the spread of the virus.

"It is a very difficult situation in terms of the growth of the virus," he said, adding that it was critical that everyone in the country did what they could to stick to restrictions.

“It is critical that everybody in the country does all that they can to reduce the spread of the virus.”



Health Secretary, @MattHancock says “it’s down to people’s behaviour” whether Tier 4 works or not.



Get the live #Coronavirus updates: https://t.co/iclPwb2Re8 pic.twitter.com/7BoWyArbym — Sky News (@SkyNews) January 4, 2021

07:15 AM

Hancock: We don't rule out another lockdown

Matt Hancock is being interviewed on Sky News right now. He told the programme that the vaccine rollout was a 'triumph for British science' but he warned that the virus in its mutated form was still spreading rapidly.

When asked about the threat of another national lockdown, he said: "We don't rule anything out".

07:13 AM

'We will need a stronger set of measures': Labour education secretary

The shadow education secretary, Kate Green, has said there needs to be a "clear understanding" among the public to "stay at home" as she called for a "stronger set" of coronavirus restrictions.

She told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "It is very clear that the Government has lost control of the virus, we're seeing a really alarming rise in cases and in the spread of the infection.

"And I do think that we will need a stronger set of measures... but also a very clear understanding among the whole of the public everywhere that staying at home, not going out except when it is essential, not mixing socially or unnecessarily is key to getting this virus under control."

07:10 AM

South Korea reviews AstraZeneca vaccine

South Korea is reviewing AstraZeneca's request for approval of its coronavirus vaccine, as it expands a ban on private gatherings of more than four people to the whole country with daily cases topping more than 1,000 in four days.

The drug safety ministry said would aim to approve the British shot for emergency use in 40 days. The approval would mark the first for the country, which has been grappling with a prolonged surge in infections during the latest wave that has led to a sharp increase in deaths.

South Korea signed a deal with AstraZeneca to secure 20million doses of its vaccine in December, with the first shipment expected as early as January.

It also has deals with three other drugmakers - Pfizer Inc , Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen, Moderna Inc - and the global COVAX initiative, backed by the World Health Organization.

The country has secured enough doses to allow for coverage of 56 million people, more than the 52 million residents of the country.

06:48 AM

Which hospitals have the vaccine?

The following hospitals in England will start delivering the vaccine today ahead of the rollout to hundreds of GP-led services later in the week:

Royal Free Hospital London NHS Foundation Trust

Brighton and Sussex University Hospitals NHS Trust

Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust

Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust

George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust

There are more than 730 vaccination sites across the UK.

Up to 100 more hospital sites are due to come online in England this week, subject to final assurance checks. There are also another 180 GP-led services which are due to come online this week.

06:42 AM

Matt Hancock hails the 'national mission'

Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary, will be giving interviews to the morning news outlets today, starting with Sky News at 7.05am. We'll bring you all the latest from him.

He has already tweeted his joy at the Oxford rollout.

Delighted that today we roll out the @UniofOxford / @AstraZeneca vaccine across the whole UK 🇬🇧



It’s a vital step in our fight against this pandemic



This is a national mission. Thank you to everyone involved. pic.twitter.com/EU3R0AJoCx — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) January 4, 2021

06:38 AM

AstraZeneca shipment heading to South Korea

AstraZeneca has filed an application for approval in South Korea of the coronavirus vaccine it developed with Oxford University, the country's drug safety ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The ministry said it would aim to approve the vaccine for emergency use in 40 days.

The approval would mark the first in South Korea, which has been grappling to contain its latest wave of infections.

South Korea signed a deal with AstraZeneca in December, with the first shipment expected as early as January.

06:36 AM

Vietnam to purchase Oxford vaccine

Vietnam has agreed to buy 30 million doses of the Covid vaccine produced by AstraZeneca, the government said on Monday.

The AstraZeneca and Oxford University vaccine is cheaper than some others and can be stored at fridge temperature, which makes it easier to transport and use, particularly in developing countries.

"We've already signed an agreement to guarantee the AstraZeneca vaccine for 15 million people, which is equivalent to 30 million doses," deputy health minister Truong Quoc Cuong told a government meeting.

05:25 AM

50,000 vaccine doses allocated to Northern Ireland

Injections of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine start in Northern Ireland GP practices on Monday.

A batch of 50,000 doses has been allocated, and those aged over 80 will be prioritised initially.

The country has moved to accelerate delivery of the jab as the pace of the pandemic has picked up.

The new and more infectious variant of Covid-19 has been detected in Northern Ireland.

The number of coronavirus infections has increased rapidly.

Chief medical officers across the UK have decided to delay delivery of the second shot of vaccines.

The intention is that the maximum number of people receive their first jab, with its partial protection, as quickly as possible to help stem the tide of cases that threatens to overwhelm the health service.

Northern Ireland is in the second week of a six-week lockdown in which non-essential retail is closed.

The country has recorded a further 1,662 cases of Covid-19.

A total of 11,810 people have tested positive in the past seven days, the Department of Health said on Sunday.

05:22 AM

Wales ready for vaccine roll-out

The second coronavirus vaccine available in the UK will be rolled out across Wales from Monday, the Welsh Government has announced.

At least 40,000 doses of the AstraZeneca jab will be made available within the next two weeks.

Wales' health minister Vaughan Gething said: "Today marks a key milestone in our fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. The rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine has been called a 'game changer' and this is true - its potential should not be underestimated.

"In less than a month Wales' NHS has mobilised the largest vaccination programme our country has ever seen and so far more than 35,000 people have received their first dose.

"Now, only five days since regulatory approval of the new vaccine for use in the UK, a second vaccine is here and ready for use, significantly adding to Wales' defences in the face of coronavirus and protecting our most vulnerable."

03:14 AM

Army deployed to help roll out vaccines and testing

The Army is to be deployed in the biggest ever peacetime operation in the UK to help roll out vaccines and testing.

A further 800 soldiers have been sent to Greater Manchester in order to provide community testing support across all 10 local authority areas.

Troops will carry out targeted asymptomatic testing of specific populations that may be at a higher risk of infection including social care staff, key workers, public facing occupations such as bus drivers, and those in high-risk environments such care homes and shared accommodation for the homeless.

Read the full story here.

03:02 AM

Vaccine marks a 'pivotal moment'

The bulk of supplies of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine will be sent to hundreds of GP-led services and care homes later this week for wider rollout, according to the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: "This is a pivotal moment in our fight against this awful virus and I hope it provides renewed hope to everybody that the end of this pandemic is in sight."

He urged everyone to continue to follow coronavirus restrictions while the vaccination programme is under way to "keep cases down and protect our loved ones".

The UK has secured 100 million doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine as part of its contract, enough for most of the population.

While some 530,000 doses are to be available from today, DHSC said that tens of millions more are to be delivered in the coming weeks and months once batches have been quality checked.

03:00 AM

First Oxford doses ready to be administered

The first doses of the Oxford University and AstraZeneca vaccine are set to be administered in what has been described as a pivotal moment in the UK's fight against coronavirus by the Health Secretary.

Just over half a million doses of the newly approved vaccine will be available from this morning, with vulnerable groups already identified as the priority for immunisation.

Jabs will be delivered at about 730 vaccination sites already established across the UK, with others opening this week to take the total to more than 1,000, according to the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).

The vaccine will be administered at a small number of hospitals in England for the first few days, including at Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, where it was developed.

Five other hospital trusts - two in London, and others in Sussex, Lancashire and Warwickshire - will also start delivering the vaccine today.

02:56 AM

The challenges facing the Oxford Covid vaccine roll-out

Boris Johnson insisted on Sunday that tens of millions of doses of Covid-19 vaccine would be delivered by the end of March.

He refused to say how many people would receive the jabs, but told the BBC's Andrew Marr programme: "What I can tell you is that … we do hope that we will be able to do tens of millions in the course of the next three months."

The first big step towards that goal begins with the roll-out of the Oxford/Astra Zeneca vaccine this morning.

02:55 AM

The priority list for the Oxford and Pfizer vaccines

Boris Johnson has said Britain is in a "race" to roll out the newly approved Covid vaccine in order to avoid a third national lockdown as a new virus variant surges across the country.

The Oxford vaccine will be rolled out from today across the country after the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency approved the vaccine on December 30.

The largest-scale vaccination programme in British history is already underway.

Regarding the Oxford vaccine approval, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: "This is a moment to celebrate British innovation - not only are we responsible for discovering the first treatment to reduce mortality for Covid-19, this vaccine will be made available to some of the poorest regions of the world at a low cost, helping protect countless people from this awful disease."

READ MORE: The priority list for the Oxford and Pfizer vaccines - and how they will be rolled out

02:52 AM

NHS refuses to commit to delivering two million Covid jabs

The NHS has declined to make a commitment to delivering two million doses of Covid-19 vaccine a week, according to sources, on the eve of the roll-out of the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab this morning.

The health service said the supply of vaccines remained the "main barrier" to delivering tens of millions of doses despite manufacturers insisting that doses were being delivered to the timetable agreed with the Government.

READ MORE: NHS has not committed to delivering two million Covid jabs a week, sources say

02:30 AM

Today's top stories