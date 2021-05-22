Coronavirus latest news: CDC investigates reports of heart inflammation in vaccinated teens

Global Health Security Team
·5 min read
This 14-year-old was among students who received a Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at a high school in Los Angeles, California - FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP
A US advisory group has called for more investigation into reports that some teenagers and young adults who received Covid vaccines experienced heart inflammation.

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended further study of the rare condition.

The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunisation Practices looked into reports that a few young recipients - predominantly male, adolescents and young adults - developed myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle.

The condition often goes without complications and can be caused by a variety of viruses.

Dr Amesh Adalja, senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Centre for Health Security, said vaccines are known to cause myocarditis and it would be important to monitor to see if it is causally related to the vaccine.

The CDC said the cases typically occurred within four days after receiving the mRNA vaccines. It did not specify which vaccines. The United States has given emergency authorisation to two mRNA vaccines, from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech.

06:25 AM

Herd immunity was official plan: Cummings

Dominic Cummings has said the Government originally intended to let coronavirus spread through the community in an attempt to build "herd immunity".

Boris Johnson's former top adviser said that when the disease emerged in early 2020, the plan had been to develop resistance in the population in the months leading up to September.

In a series of tweets he said that it was only abandoned in early March after Downing Street was warned that it would lead to a "catastrophe".

Mr Cummings' latest intervention comes as he prepares to give evidence on Wednesday to MPs on the Commons health and science committees who are investigating the Government's response to the pandemic.

05:55 AM

Guide reveals Covid outbreak on Mount Everest

A coronavirus outbreak on Mount Everest has infected at least 100 climbers and support staff, an expert mountaineering guide has said, giving the first comprehensive estimate amid official Nepalese denials that the disease has spread to the world's highest peak.

Lukas Furtenbach of Austria, who last week became the only prominent outfitter to halt his Everest expedition due to virus fears, said one of his foreign guides and six Nepali Sherpa guides tested positive.

Mountain guide Lukas Furtenbach explains the number of sick people - AP Photo/Bikram Rai
"We have at least 100 people minimum positive for Covid in base camp, and then the numbers might be something like 150 or 200," Mr Furtenbach said.

He said it was obvious there were many cases at the Everest base camp because he could visibly see people were sick, and could hear people coughing in their tents.

04:58 AM

India records more than 240,000 new infections in 24 hours

Ashok Jagannath Kurmi, a 36-year-old social worker, sprays disinfectant while dressed as a clown at a slum in Mumbai, India - &#xa0;Fariha Farooqui/Getty Images
India has reported 240,842 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, while deaths rose by 3,741.

Total infections in the country stood at 26.5 million while the country's total death toll was 299,266, according to data from the health ministry.

India leads the world in the daily average number of new deaths reported, accounting for one in every three deaths worldwide each day.

04:21 AM

Exclusive: Millions 'unwittingly tracked' by phone after vaccination

Millions of Britons had their movements "unwittingly tracked" using their mobile phones to see if vaccinated people moved about more after their jabs, the Telegraph has learnt.

A report from the SPI-B committee of Government scientists admitted that data from one in ten peoples' phones were tracked in February, without their owners' express knowledge.

EXCLUSIVE: Millions 'unwittingly tracked' by phone after vaccination to see if movements changed

04:20 AM

03:11 AM

