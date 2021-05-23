Coronavirus latest news: Schools 'don't act as an amplifier' for Covid despite Indian variant fears, says Sage member

People living in Covid hotspots could be offered free accommodation so that they can isolate safely

Schools do not fuel the spread of coronavirus, an expert in adolescent health at University College London and Government adviser has said.

Professor Russell Viner, a Sage member and former president of the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health, was asked what part schools are playing in the spread of the Indian variant.

He told the BBC's Radio 4 Today programme: "The evidence suggests that the way that the new variants spread in schools is similar to what we saw with the original coronavirus all the evidence over time suggests schools are part of the story, of course there is transmission of the virus in schools, but it's actually low compared to that, that occurs in households.

"So schools don't act as an amplifier, there were there were claims, early in accent variant we saw the same claims with the Brazil covariance, we're now seeing similar claims with the, with the Indian variants, but actually when we tracked down the data, we don't find support for that."

He said that "schools stays much the same as it was before", and the mitigation of bubbles, social distancing, improving ventilation, enhanced hygiene and face masks help the figures. These social distancing measures may have to stay in schools, Prof Viner suggested.

Cancer crisis ‘replacing Covid emergency’ as 300,000 miss urgent checks

England is at risk of "replacing the Covid crisis with a cancer crisis", with more than 300,000 people missing urgent checks since the start of the pandemic, experts have warned.

Official statistics show that, in the 12 months ending in March, 304,555 fewer patients were given an urgent referral to hospital by their GP because of suspected cancer.

The number referred for breast cancer checks alone dropped by more than 20,000 in 2020/21, the analysis by Cancer Research UK showed.

Overall, around 38,800 fewer patients started treatment for cancer – a drop of 12 per cent, according to the data, which covers England.

Charities warned the "devastating" figures showed Britain was at risk of walking into a cancer crisis that could set back survival for the first time in generations.

Fears grow for Tokyo Olympics as medical system fights Covid surge

Hospitals in Japan's second largest city Osaka are buckling under a wave of new coronavirus infections, running out of beds and ventilators as exhausted doctors warn of a "system collapse", and advise against holding the Olympics this summer.

Japan's western region home to 9 million people is bearing the brunt of the fourth wave of the pandemic, accounting for a third of the nation's death toll in May, though it constitutes just 7 per cent of its population.

The speed at which Osaka's healthcare system was overwhelmed underscores the challenges of hosting the postponed Tokyo 2020 games in two months' time, particularly as only about half of Japan's medical staff are fully vaccinated.

Tokyo Olympics - Yuichi Yamazaki/Getty Images

"Simply put, this is a collapse of the medical system," said Yuji Tohda, the director of Kindai University Hospital in Osaka.

"The highly infectious British variant and slipping alertness have led to this explosive growth in the number of patients."

Japan has avoided the large infections suffered by other nations, but the fourth pandemic wave took Osaka prefecture by storm, with 3,849 new positive tests in the week to Thursday. That represents a more than fivefold jump over the corresponding period three months ago.

Switzerland and WHO join forces to create pathogen BioHub

The World Health Organization and Swiss government have joined forces to launch the UN agency's first BioHub Facility, which will help enhance rapid sharing of pathogens across a global lab network, Sarah Newey writes.

Based in Spiez, Switzerland, the facility will serve as a centre for the safe receipt, sequencing, storage and preparation of biological materials for distribution to other labs. This will help to inform risk assessments, and sustain global preparedness against these pathogens, according to the WHO.

The Hub will aim to reform the current system, where most pathogen sharing is done bilaterally between countries and on an ad hoc basis. This can be slow, and leave some countries without access to the benefits and tools

“The Covid-19 pandemic and other outbreaks and epidemics have underscored the importance of rapidly sharing pathogens to help the global scientific community assess the risk and develop countermeasures such as diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.

"The BioHub System is an important step towards facilitating this flow of information."

Domestic abuse consultations in Japan soars to record levels since pandemic

The number of domestic violence consultations in Japan has soared to record heights since the pandemic, according to new government figures, writes Danielle Demetriou in Tokyo

More than 190,000 people sought help for domestic violence across the country during the last financial year – marking an increase of 70,754 cases compared to the previous year, preliminary Cabinet Office data has found.

High levels of pressure on families and couples due to the pandemic were thought to be a key factor in fuelling domestic violence issues in Japan.

A further reason behind the surge in people seeking help was understood to be the launch in April last year of a new 24-hour service accepting consultations by phone and online as the pandemic gathered pace.

This March marked the busiest month for domestic violence consultations during the 2020 financial year, with 17,320 cases, followed closely by June and May last year.

With Tokyo and eight other prefectures currently remaining under a third state of emergency, officials at the Cabinet Office told Kyodo News that people suffering domestic abuse should not hesitate to seek help via public consultation services.

The new figures come after separate data released in March found that a record number of children were also subjected to abuse over the past year.

Police alerted child welfare centres nationwide to a new high of close to 107,000 cases of suspected child abuse. However, experts highlighted how the pandemic had made it more difficult for welfare workers to intervene.

'Tavel sector is fighting to recover and needs more countries on green list'

Paul Charles, chief executive of travel consultancy The PC Agency, told the PA news agency: "There are many people who can safely and responsibly travel to an amber country to see family they haven't seen for over a year, or to do business, or visit a second property they may have.

"It's vital consumers are aware that they will have to pay for tests and self-isolate on their return to the UK but it is safe to travel out to an amber country and not illegal in any way whatsoever.

"The travel sector is fighting to recover and needs to see more countries added to the Government green list."

On Twitter, Mr Charles pointed to data from analysts Cirium suggesting that airlines had scheduled many more flights from England in the last five days.

The three most popular destinations are Spain (284 flights, 56,000 seats), Greece (150 flights, 29,000 seats) and the US (128 flights, 34,000 seats).

But he added: "The planes are far from full though."

Trips abroad down 74pc

People from the UK made nearly 75% fewer trips abroad in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, the ONS said.

New figures show that UK residents made 23.8 million visits abroad in 2020, down 74% on the previous year.

The ONS data also found that UK residents spent £13.8 billion on visits abroad in 2020, 78% less than in 2019.

UK travellers made nearly 75pc fewer foreign trips last year, ONS figures show

People from the UK made nearly 75 per cent fewer trips abroad in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, new data suggests.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), published on Monday, show that UK residents made an estimated 23.8 million visits overseas in 2020.

This was the lowest figure since 1985 and down 74 per cent on 2019 when there were 93.1 million visits, the ONS said.

The data also showed that travellers from the UK spent an estimated £13.8 billion on trips abroad in 2020, 78 per cent less than the previous year.

Meanwhile, the number of visitors to the UK from overseas dropped by nearly three quarters in 2020.

Overseas residents made 11.1 million visits to the UK in 2020 - 73 per cent fewer than in 2019. The figures also showed that overseas residents spent £6.2 billion on their visits to the UK in 2020, 78 per cent less than the previous year.

Chances of severe illness 'close to zero' after second dose, says Nervtag member

Professor Ravi Gupta, from the University of Cambridge and a member of the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag) advising the Government, said the PHE data showed "a single dose is not particularly protective and that's the situation that many adults find themselves in during a period of easing of restrictions".

He told BBC Breakfast that people needed to have a second dose but "even after the first dose, the chances of severe illness and death are markedly reduced and almost close to zero on the second dose".

He said he believed the Indian variant "does have a significant advantage in humans and it would explain what we've been seeing in India where people who have been vaccinated are getting infected, as well as people who were infected previously getting reinfected.

"So, this is good evidence that the virus is adapting. It is something to worry about in the longer term because ... we are opening up and I think that we need to seriously reconsider the pathway to full opening if we want to realise the benefits of vaccines fully."

He said there were large sections of the UK population who are unvaccinated, "particularly young individuals who are going to be mixing", and the virus was increasing in "proportionality, in terms of infection, so we really need to be very vigilant of this because, very quickly, it could run out of control".

Covid around the world, in pictures

Open water swimmers take an early morning dip at Brompton in Bangor, County Down, after restrictions in Northern Ireland eased allowing the full return to outdoor sport - Liam McBurney/PA

A man with Covid wearing an oxygen mask at a Covid Care Centre set up by a charitable institution with support of the Delhi government - Anindito Mukherjee/Getty

A patient who tested positive of Covid-19 takes a rest in his isolation chamber inside the Covid Care Centre in New Delhi - Anindito Mukherjee/Getty

'I don't have details and nor do you. Why don't we let Dominic Cummings explain on Wednesday?'

Government minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan was challenged about Boris Johnson's absence from the first five Cobra meetings on the pandemic.

The Sunday Times reported that officials in the Cabinet Office are concerned that Dominic Cummings will use an appearance before MPs on Wednesday to claim the Prime Minister was too busy working on a biography of Shakespeare because he needed the money to fund his divorce.

Ms Trevelyan told ITV's Good Morning Britain: "There are all sorts of Cobra meetings that go on and I am not party to which ones he was and wasn't at."

Asked about the biography claim, Ms Trevelyan said: "I don't have the details and nor do you. Why don't we let Dominic Cummings explain on Wednesday his view?"

She said the public inquiry into the pandemic would show "how utterly committed every member of this Government was".

Second minister rejects Cummings herd immunity claims

Government minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan rejected Dominic Cummings' claim that achieving herd immunity was the official plan drawn up to combat the pandemic.

After Home Secretary Priti Patel said the Prime Minister's former chief adviser's claims were not true, the energy minister told ITV's Good Morning Britain: "It was never the policy of this Government.

"Boris Johnson was very clear that the only thing that mattered was that we make sure that we saved lives and we keep our NHS safe and able to function, not only to protect those who might get Covid but also everybody else."

She said the Government's chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance had talked about herd immunity being "one of the potential tools in the armoury" but it was not the policy goal.

Ms Trevelyan, who was in the Cabinet at the time, said: "I'm very comfortable that the Prime Minister never had as his policy herd immunity."

'We are going to have to live with the virus in one way or another'

Asked if the pandemic could be declared over if hospital admissions could be kept low, Professor Andrew Pollard, from the University of Oxford, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "If the current generation of vaccines are able to stop people going into hospital, whilst there is still mild infections, people are getting the common cold with the virus, then the pandemic is over.

"Because we can live with the virus, in fact we are going to have to live with the virus in one way or another, but it doesn't matter if most people are kept out of hospital because then the NHS can continue to function and life will be back to normal. We just need a little bit more time to have certainty around this."

On whether booster vaccines will be needed, he said work was ongoing to make new vaccines in case they were needed, but it was not certain that they would be.

He urged people to have their second jab and said coronavirus will find the unvaccinated, adding that the Indian variant was able to spread "slightly better" whether people have been vaccinated or not.

"Of course this is the variant that's around at the moment but future variants are going to get even better at doing that," he said.

"That's the evolution of this virus, that it's going to find ways around immune responses to be able to spread a bit better, and so that gives a really important public health message, which is that if you're unvaccinated, then the virus will eventually find those individuals in the population who are unvaccinated, and of course if you're over 50 and unvaccinated, you're at much greater risk of severe disease."

Pandemic could be declared over if vaccines stop hospitalisation, says expert

Professor Andrew Pollard, director of the Oxford Vaccine Group at the University of Oxford, suggested the pandemic could be declared over if people are kept out of hospital by vaccines.

Referring to Public Health England (PHE) data published at the weekend, he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that more time was needed to see how the vaccines work in the longer-term as people build immunity.

Asked if people may think the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine was not as good as Pfizer, according to the data, he said: "Well I think in some ways we're looking at the wrong exam question, because this is a question about mild infection and transmission.

"But the thing that makes this a pandemic is people going into hospital. And so what we really need to know, and we don't have the data yet for certain, is how well both vaccines are performing in preventing people from going into hospital.

"And what we've seen so far in the pandemic is that protection from vaccines against hospitalisation and death is much, much higher than the protection against mild infection, which is what these tests are detecting.

"So what I'm waiting for is the answer to that exam question, which is the critical one to understand how we should respond in the future to new variants, is to find out whether these infections that we're starting to see a little bit with this current variant are completely uncoupled from hospitalisations and deaths, but we just need a few more weeks to get more evidence around that."

'Don't go to amber-list country unless you have to', says minister

Government minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan told Times Radio: "The reality is, at the moment, amber countries are still not meeting the criteria for our scientists to say that they should be green.

"So the recommendation remains don't go unless you have to and remember that, if you do go you will have to quarantine for 10 days and that will be monitored."

As Spain opened its doors to British tourists despite being on the amber list , the energy minister said: "The reason we ask people still not to go is because there is still too great a risk as far as our scientists are concerned."

07:28 AM

People in Covid hotspots could get free accommodation for self-isolation

People living in Covid hotspots could be offered free accommodation so that they can isolate safely in an bid to stop the spread of new variants.

Pilot schemes for nine of the worst-hit areas will see councils offer to house the contacts of positive virus cases in order to stop transmission in overcrowded households.

The initiatives will also see some receiving extra benefits to cover extra living and travel costs, while extra "compliance" checks will be introduced in a number of areas. In some, funds will be used to improve the standards of tracing services.

Officials said the pilots are designed to encourage people most at risk of catching and transmitting Covid to come forward for testing and self-isolate fully if they test positive.

Britons urged not to go to Spain as Madrid welcomes UK tourists

Britons were urged not to travel to Spain after Madrid opened the doors to tourists from the UK.

But the country remains on the Government's "amber list", meaning people returning will need to take a series of Covid-19 tests and self-isolate at home.

Business minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan told Sky News: "The Prime Minister has been clear that, for now, amber means 'please don't go unless there is an urgent family reason and so on' because we are still trying to slowly move through our road map to being able to open up on June 21 and we want to do that in a steady and careful way."

She added that "we hope very much that, obviously, the amber numbers will become more green in due course" but "at the moment, today, that means amber countries really aren't safe to go to".

Today's front page

Here is your front page on Monday, May 24.

Ukraine registers lowest daily cases since August

The number of new daily coronavirus infections in Ukraine decreased to 1,334 cases over the past 24 hours, the lowest level since August 2020, the health ministry data showed on Monday.

Ukraine, which has a population of 41 million, has been among the most affected European countries so far, with around 2.2 million cases and 49,436 deaths as of May 24.

The data showed Ukraine registered 68 deaths in the past day.

A woman holds a portrait of her father near candles commemorating Covid victims in Kyiv - Reuters

Singapore provisionally approves 60-second virus breathalyser test

Singapore authorities have provisionally approved a Covid-19 breathalyser test that aims to show whether someone is infected with the coronavirus in under a minute, according to the local startup that developed the product.

Breathonix, a spin-off company from the National University of Singapore (NUS), said it is now working with the health ministry to run a deployment trial of the technology at one of the city-state's border points with Malaysia.

The breath analysis will be carried out alongside the current compulsory Covid-19 antigen rapid test.

The breath test achieved more than 90 per cent accuracy in a Singapore-based pilot clinical trial, the company said last year.

A staff member demonstrates the usage of Breathonix breathalyser test - Reuters

Taiwan blames China for latest WHO meeting snub

Taiwan hit out at China on Monday over its continued exclusion from a crucial annual gathering of World Health Organisation members which starts this week and is focused on averting the next pandemic catastrophe.

The 74th World Health Assembly, which kicks off on Monday, will arguably be one of the most important in the WHO's history, amid calls to revamp the organisation and the entire global approach to health in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

But Taiwan - which had one of the world's best pandemic responses - remains locked out of the meeting for the fifth consecutive year, despite growing global international support for its inclusion.

That is because China, which views the self-ruled democracy as its own territory and has vowed to one day seize it, has waged an increasingly assertive campaign to keep Taipei isolated on the world stage.

India's total deaths surpass 300,000

Patients who are tested positive rest inside a isolation / Covid care centre set up by a Charitable institute with the support from the Delhi Government - Getty

India's overall death toll from Covid-19 crossed 300,000 on Monday, as it reported 4,454 deaths over the last 24 hours.

Its daily coronavirus infections rose by 222,315.

The South Asian country's total coronavirus cases are now at 26.75 million, while total fatalities are at 303,720, according to health ministry data.

Osaka's hospitals crumple under Covid-19 onslaught

Hospitals in Japan's second largest city of Osaka are buckling under a huge wave of new coronavirus infections, running out of beds and ventilators as exhausted doctors warn of a "system collapse", and advise against holding the Olympics this summer.

Japan's western region home to 9 million people is suffering the brunt of the fourth wave of the pandemic, accounting for a third of the nation's death toll in May, although it constitutes just 7 per cent of its population.

Japan mobilised military doctors and nurses to give shots to elderly people in Tokyo and Osaka on Monday as the government desperately tries to accelerate its vaccination rollout and curb infections just two months before hosting the Olympics.

Wuhan lab staff reportedly sought help before outbreak was disclosed

Three researchers from China's Wuhan Institute of Virology sought hospital care in November 2019, months before China disclosed the Covid-19 pandemic, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday in relation to a previously undisclosed US intelligence report.

The newspaper said the report - which provides fresh details on the number of researchers affected, the timing of their illnesses, and their hospital visits - may add weight to calls for a broader probe of whether the virus could have escaped from the laboratory.

The report came on the eve of a meeting of the World Health Organisation's decision-making body, which is expected to discuss the next phase of an investigation into the origins of Covid-19.

Read the full story

Dogs can sniff out virus with 94% accuracy, study suggests

Covid-19 infection has a distinct smell that can be detected by specially trained dogs with up to 94 per cent accuracy, UK research suggests.

The findings, which have not yet been peer-reviewed, are based on six dogs who tested more than 3,500 odour samples donated by the public and NHS staff.

The canines were able to sniff out samples from people who were infected with coronavirus but were asymptomatic, as well as those who had low viral loads.

They were also able to identify infections caused by the coronavirus strain that was dominant in the UK last summer as well as the UK (Kent) version of the virus which appeared later in the year.

Read the full story

Read more: How our dogs can save us from another lockdown nightmare

Covid-19 infection has a distinct smell that can be detected by specially trained dogs - PA

