Coronavirus news – live: Outdoor exercise could be banned if Britons break lockdown rules as Queen set to address nation tonight

It is “quite unbelievable” that Britons continue to break the lockdown measures imposed to slow the spread of coronavirus, the health secretary, Matt Hancock, said after people were pictured sunbathing and enjoying picnics in the sunshine.

The Queen will urge the nation to show its traditional “quiet, good-humoured resolve” as she broadcasts a rare televised message tonight, in which she will acknowledge the grief and financial hardship experienced by the public as it prepares to enter its third week in lockdown.

It comes as the global number of Covid-19 cases passed 1.2 million, with nearly 65,000 dying with the disease, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

