Coronavirus news – live: UK sees spike in infections as health minister admits virus sweeping country is ‘inevitable’ and global death toll hits 3,000

Boris Johnson will say there is “little doubt” the coronavirus will present a “significant challenge” for the UK as he chairs a Cobra meeting to discuss the government’s response to the outbreak.

The health secretary, Matt Hancock, has warned it was now “inevitable” the deadly virus would “become endemic” in the UK as 13 more cases of Covid-19 were announced, bringing the total number to 36. The Cobra meeting will bring together senior ministers and the chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty and chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance. Work will also start in the “war room” in the Cabinet office as experts come together to respond to public concerns about the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile the worldwide death toll from the disease has passed 3,000, with more than 80,000 cases worldwide. Several countries in Europe, the Middle East and the Americas have banned large gatherings and imposed stricter travel restrictions in an attempt to limit infections.

Follow the latest updates