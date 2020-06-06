Coronavirus news and updates: A D-Day memorial with sparse attendance; don't wash your food with bleach

Saturday’s ceremony marking that historic day 76 years ago when Allied troops changed the course of World War II on the beaches of Normandy will be one of the loneliest remembrances ever.
COVID-19 is keeping almost everyone away. No government leaders. Aging veterans aren't attending.
In the United Kingdom, leaders of a large study testing hydroxychloroquine and other medicines have concluded that there is "no beneficial effect of hydroxychloroquine in patients hospitalised with COVID-19."
In the United States, as protests continue over the death of George Floyd, an infectious disease specialist says he has serious concerns that police could be spreading the coronavirus by spraying tear gas on demonstrators.
The coronavirus isn't going away anytime soon. The number of confirmed cases and the United States is inching closer to 2 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University dashboard.
What's in the news
- Confirmed cases rising faster than ever: The increase in case rates may be partially explained by increases in testing capacity, but in many countries, particularly in South America, the Middle East and Africa, the rate of transmission still appears to be accelerating. - CNN
- George Floyd: Mourners at his memorial in Raeford, North Carolina, have been asked to wear masks. - Fayetteville Observer
- Pangolins: China has accorded the highest level of protection to the armadillo-like pangolin as part of its crackdown on the wildlife trade following the coronavirus pandemic. - Associated Press
- In Michigan: Hair salons, barber shops and other personal service shops, such as nail salons, can reopen in northern Michigan next Wednesday and in the rest of Michigan June 15, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced. - Detroit Free Press
- Trump on vaccines: If and when scientists determine an unspecified vaccine is safe, President Donald Trump says 2 million doses are "ready to go." - CNBC
- Wall Street's good day: Stocks extended a recent rally Friday after record-setting job creation in May gave hope that the economy could be recovering. - USA TODAY
- Sex: Wear a mask and don't kiss if you are being intimate with someone who you aren't isolating with. - CNN
- School over the summer: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order Friday allowing schools to offer in-person special education teaching this summer.
What we're reading
Going deep on COVID-19 testing. More isn't necessarily better, 'it’s all about how smart they are testing.'
Don’t wash your food with bleach. That may seem like common sense, but a report from the CDC suggests Americans are throwing logic out the window as they attempt to keep the coronavirus out of their homes.
Misinformation and conspiracy theories are dangerous. Bill Gates is not secretly plotting microchips in a coronavirus vaccine.
From USA TODAY's Opinion section: I treat COVID patients and work with WHO. Trump is risking our health by cutting ties.
'We're witnessing history': Why George Floyd's death and COVID-19 inequality sparked protests.
Wanna get away? As restrictions ease and travel feels more comfortable, one trend is becoming clear to Vrbo: People want to get out, but many aren't willing to go far. Their top exec talked with USA TODAY. Read more.
Teens in quarantine: These at-home proms are just so sweet.
Contributing: Associated Press; Paul Egan, Detroit Free Press; Jessica Menton, USA TODAY
