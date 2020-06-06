Coronavirus news and updates: A D-Day memorial with sparse attendance; don't wash your food with bleach

Saturday’s ceremony marking that historic day 76 years ago when Allied troops changed the course of World War II on the beaches of Normandy will be one of the loneliest remembrances ever.

COVID-19 is keeping almost everyone away. No government leaders. Aging veterans aren't attending.

In the United Kingdom, leaders of a large study testing hydroxychloroquine and other medicines have concluded that there is "no beneficial effect of hydroxychloroquine in patients hospitalised with COVID-19."

In the United States, as protests continue over the death of George Floyd, an infectious disease specialist says he has serious concerns that police could be spreading the coronavirus by spraying tear gas on demonstrators.

The coronavirus isn't going away anytime soon. The number of confirmed cases and the United States is inching closer to 2 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University dashboard.

Going deep on COVID-19 testing. More isn't necessarily better, 'it’s all about how smart they are testing.'

Don’t wash your food with bleach. That may seem like common sense, but a report from the CDC suggests Americans are throwing logic out the window as they attempt to keep the coronavirus out of their homes.

Misinformation and conspiracy theories are dangerous. Bill Gates is not secretly plotting microchips in a coronavirus vaccine.

From USA TODAY's Opinion section: I treat COVID patients and work with WHO. Trump is risking our health by cutting ties.

'We're witnessing history': Why George Floyd's death and COVID-19 inequality sparked protests.

Wanna get away? As restrictions ease and travel feels more comfortable, one trend is becoming clear to Vrbo: People want to get out, but many aren't willing to go far. Their top exec talked with USA TODAY. Read more.

Teens in quarantine: These at-home proms are just so sweet.

