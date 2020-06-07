Coronavirus news and updates: Global deaths top 400K; US officials urge demonstrators to get tested; New York to allow in-person graduations

The number of worldwide coronavirus deaths topped 400,000 on Sunday, according to the Johns Hopkins University data dashboard — including more than 110,000 fatalities in the United States, most in the world.
As thousands nationwide continue to protest for racial equality and against police brutality following George Floyd's killing in Minneapolis on Memorial Day, U.S. officials are warning demonstrators to seek testing amid worries that the country could see a spike in new infections.
“Get a test. Get a test,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday. "I would act as if you were exposed, and I would tell people you are interacting with, assume I am positive for the virus," Cuomo said.
Hours later, New York Police Commissioner Dermot Shea announced on Twitter that Chief of Transportation William T. Morris died Saturday from coronavirus. Morris worked for the agency for nearly 39 years, according to Shea.
Worldwide cases were nearing 7 million as of Sunday evening, with more than 1.9 million in the United States, according to John Hopkins data.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Coronavirus: 400K global deaths; New York allows in-person graduation