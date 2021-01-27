Coronavirus latest news: AstraZeneca vaccine should not be given to over-65s, says Germany

AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine should not be given to people over the age of 65, Germany's vaccine committee has said, citing a lack of sufficient data to recommend use in older age groups.

"There are currently insufficient data available to assess the vaccine efficacy from 65 years of age," the committee said in the resolution made available by the German health ministry on Thursday.

"The AstraZeneca vaccine, unlike the mRNA vaccines, should only be offered to people aged 18-64 years at each stage."

The European Medicines Agency is expected to make a decision on whether to approve AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine on Friday.

Germany's announcement comes after after Michael Gove said that AstraZeneca vaccines that have been "planned, paid for and scheduled" will go to the UK, and not be diverted to the EU.

Yesterday Brussels had demanded that millions of British-made coronavirus vaccines were diverted from the UK to the EU in an increasingly bitter tug of war over the jabs.

01:11 PM

Downing St does not rule out giving UK vaccines to EU after vulnerable groups inoculated

Downing Street has refused to rule out giving UK vaccines to the European Union once the most vulnerable in the country have been inoculated.

Following Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster (CDL) Michael Gove not ruling out the possibility of giving vaccines to the bloc during broadcast interviews on Thursday, the Prime Minister's official spokesman was repeatedly asked by reporters whether Number 10 was considering the idea.

Boris Johnson's spokesman said: "The CDL (Mr Gove) also said it remains our priority to vaccinate the most vulnerable people across the UK to ensure we can give those who are at clinical risk protection against the virus."

Pushed on whether that left the door open to sending vaccines to Europe once the most vulnerable had been jabbed, he added: "Phase one includes those who are most vulnerable to the virus - that remains our priority to make sure we get vaccines to all those as quickly as possible.

"Phase one is groups one to nine (on the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation suggested priority list). The mid-February target is the first four groups within that."

01:06 PM

Downing St withdraws sexist Covid campaign poster

The Government has withdrawn a "stay home, save lives" poster following a backlash over its apparently sexist depiction of women.

The poster showed one picture of a woman reclining in a man's arms on the sofa followed by three images of women looking after children and cleaning.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "It has been withdrawn and removed from the campaign.

"I will make clear that it does not reflect the Government's view on women which is why we have withdrawn it."

01:01 PM

Banks told to stop cutting branches during pandemic

The City watchdog has urged banks to hold back on closing branches until coronavirus restrictions are lifted following a wave of fresh cutbacks.

Echoing a similar warning sent to bank bosses barely four months ago, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said it was concerned to see some banks still pushing on with branch closures despite lockdown and urged lenders to delay closing branches where possible "particularly where this could impact vulnerable customers".

Its message comes a week after HSBC announced plans to close another 82 UK branches, arguing that just 10pc of its customers still pop into their local bank. It will begin closing those branches from April.

Banks did pause branch closures and job cuts during the first lockdown last spring but most had resumed those plans by the end of the summer.

Barclays, NatWest, Lloyds, HSBC, Co-op Bank and TSB all announced fresh cutbacks last year.

12:55 PM

'Window of opportunity to vaccinate London's rough sleepers'

London's deputy mayor for housing has asked the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) for clarification on whether the capital's rough sleepers can be prioritised to receive a jab.

Dr Tom Coffey has written to JCVI chairman Professor Wei Shen Lim, saying there is a "window of opportunity" to vaccinate at-risk rough sleepers currently housed in hotels.

In December, the JCVI set out a list of priority groups, ranked predominantly by age and including the clinically extremely vulnerable.

The JCVI said there should be "flexibility" at a local level, with attention to "mitigating health inequalities, such as might occur in relation to access to healthcare and ethnicity".

The mayor's team estimates around a third of rough sleepers are clinically vulnerable, with pre-existing health conditions.

12:47 PM

EU tells Google, Facebook and Twitter to monitor for fake news on Covid-19

he European Commission has told Google, Facebook, Twitter and Microsoft to continue monthly reports on their efforts to tackle fake news, especially on COVID-19, for another six months.

Social media and online platforms have come under fire globally over the spread of fake news, leading to calls for regulators to force them to do more or face cumbersome rules.

The companies, together with TikTok and advertisers, have signed the European Union's code of practice to tackle the spread of disinformation on their platforms, and had to submit reports on their efforts during an initial six-month period.

The reports will continue for another six months because of their relevance during the virus pandemic, the EU executive said.

12:39 PM

Dubai lures remote workers with free vaccines

The Emirate of Dubai hopes to tempt remote workers to its capital city by offering access to free vaccines, even as cases mount to record-breaking levels, reports Emma Cook.

The offer may be attractive to young Britons, as many from this generation face delays on receiving the vaccine in their home country due to the prioritisation of more vulnerable groups.

The city launched a scheme aimed at attracting digital nomads last October, featuring a one-year virtual working program.

Remote workers who qualify for the scheme by earning more than £3,850 a month only have to pay £220 for a year’s visa, in addition to the medical insurance required to be purchased before arrival.

The benefits of taking on this visa include the United Arab Emirates’ zero income tax policy, and now a free vaccine.

12:33 PM

Africa begins to administer vaccines

Some African nations have begun administering vaccines against Covid-19, regional health officials said on Thursday, though Tanzania's dissenting president was singled out for his trust in alternative remedies and God.

John Nkengasong, director of the African Union (AU) bloc's disease control and prevention body, said a few countries had begun vaccinating: Morocco, Egypt, Seychelles and Guinea.

"Guinea is very limited, just about 50 to 60 vaccinations have occurred. But these other countries have started mainly with the vaccine from China," he told an online briefing.

In addition to 270 million doses previously secured, the AU has signed an agreement with India's Serum Institute for 400 million doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.

Health bodies hope to vaccinate about 30-35 per cent of Africans this year.

12:26 PM

A 'cold shower for Europeans': EU press gives damning verdict of AstraZeneca row

Europe’s press has again given wide-ranging coverage to the row between Britain and the EU over the supply of vaccines, with one paper saying that Boris Johnson’s “gamble” in getting a head-start on production had paid off.

The EU has urged AstraZeneca to divert millions of doses from UK plants, but Downing Street has resisted those demands.

AstraZeneca says it can only deliver the EU a fraction of the doses between now and March due to production problems at plants in Europe.

De Standaard, a Belgian newspaper, said the success of the Prime Minister’s move was a source of great frustration to the French, in particular, who are lagging far behind in their vaccine programme.

Another Belgian paper, Het Nieuwsblad, said the unprecedented public attacks by the European Commission were designed to bring AstraZeneca "to its knees".

12:20 PM

'Vaccines must be available across the globe to reduce chances of new variants,' says Sage expert

Coronavirus vaccines must be made available around the world in an effort to keep cases down and prevent new mutations which could escape the effects of the jabs, an expert has warned.

Sir Jeremy Farrar, a member of the Government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), said the amount of virus circulating in the world will determine the chances of a new variant emerging.

He warned that new strains are "a warning of what is coming, which we must take incredibly seriously".

While variants detected so far do not appear to get round the vaccines, something Sir Jeremy described as "hugely positive", he cautioned that we are "in something of a race" with a virus which is bound to mutate over time.

He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "In the future I think we will see variants that escape from the vaccines.

12:14 PM

Thai police raid island resort and arrest 89 foreigners for violating coronavirus rules

Thai police this week raided a party at a bar in a popular resort island, arresting 89 foreigners, including British citizens, for violating strict coronavirus regulations.

Immigration and local police officers broke up the party at the Three Sixty Bar in Koh Phangan, an island in southeast Thailand that is normally popular with young backpackers and is known for its boisterous all-night Full Moon beach parties.

Koh Phangan island in southeast Thailand is normally popular with young backpackers - AP

It remains unclear whether the half dozen Britons who were reportedly arrested were residents of Thailand or on long-term visas.

The mass arrest was the latest in a series of crackdowns across Southeast Asia as the authorities lose patience with foreigners breaking public health rules.

A Russian social media star with millions of followers was deported from Bali, Indonesia on Monday after hosting a party on the tropical island.

12:02 PM

Covid-19 hospital admissions and patient numbers down across all of England

Hospital admissions of people with Covid-19 and the number of patients in hospital with the virus are starting to fall in all regions of England, analysis shows.

The number of patients waiting more than an hour to be handed over from ambulance teams to A&E staff has also dropped to its lowest level since the start of the year.

The figures suggest tighter restrictions on people's movements and activities introduced across England after Christmas, culminating in the nationwide lockdown from January 5, are starting to have an impact.

A total of 2,648 hospital admissions of people with Covid-19 in England were reported for January 25, according to figures from NHS England.

This is down 29 per cent on the equivalent figure for a week earlier, and is the lowest since December 31.

All regions are now recording week-on-week decreases in daily admissions, according to analysis by the PA news agency, including a drop of 35 per cent in the Midlands and 32 per cent in London.

11:56 AM

Valneva Covid vaccine begins manufacturing in Scotland

Large-scale manufacturing of a new coronavirus vaccine has begun at a plant in Livingston.

Up to 60 million doses of the Valneva vaccine are to be made at the West Lothian plant by the end of this year, if it receives regulatory approval.

Clinical trials for the vaccine are underway, with preliminary results expected in April.

The ramping up of work at the plant follows a multi-million pound investment from the UK Government, under a deal to secure early access to the French company’s vaccine.

Ministers have signed contracts for 60 million doses, with an option to acquire a further 130 million if the vaccine is proven to work.

11:51 AM

AstraZeneca vaccine site in Belgium raided 'at request of European Commission'

AstraZeneca’s vaccine production site in Belgium was raided yesterday at the request of the European Commission, as Brussels continued to heap pressure on the British company over delays in jab deliveries.

Belgian officials from the country’s medicines regulatory inspected the factory on Wednesday afternoon after the pharmaceutical giant blamed production problems at the plant for a shortfall in vaccine supplies to the bloc.

Brussels suspects that AstraZeneca may have sold reserved EU vaccine stock to other non-EU countries, including Britain, who paid more for the jabs.

The Commission has launched unprecedented public attacks against AstraZeneca over the past few days and the raid is seen as another example of the EU heaping pressure on the company.

Brussels has demanded millions of AstraZeneca vaccines made in Britain be diverted to the EU but the company said British orders had to be fulfilled first before supplies could be switched.

11:47 AM

Germany warns of 'ten tough weeks ahead' as Europe faces vaccine shortages

Germany faces vaccine shortages that will last into April and hamper its efforts to bring the coronavirus under control, the country’s health minister warned on Thursday.

“We have at least ten tough tough weeks ahead of us with the vaccine shortages,” Jens Spahn tweeted in a message to German regional leaders. “We should spend that time working together on the matter. That is what the citizens can expect from us in these difficult times.”

The European Union is facing severe shortages after vaccine companies were forced to cut planned deliveries because of production problems — an issue the manufacturers say was caused by the bloc ordering too late to allow them to ramp up production.

Germany has been caught up in the shortages after Angela Merkel overruled an attempt by Mr Spahn to order sufficient stocks last summer and insisted the country entrust its vaccine orders to the European Commission.

11:41 AM

Portugal in 'terrible' phase of pandemic with little foreign help expected, says PM

Portugal is in a "terrible" phase of the coronavirus pandemic and can hope for only limited help from abroad, Prime Minister Antonio Costa said, as hospital staff warned they were being overwhelmed.

With a total of 668,951 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 11,305 deaths, including a record 293 dead on Wednesday, Portugal has the world's highest seven-day average of new daily cases and deaths per million inhabitants.

"There is no point in feeding the illusion that we are not facing the worst moment," he told TVI broadcaster overnight. The situation was not bad but terrible, he said, "and we'll face this worst moment for a few more weeks, that is for sure."

Some hospitals are running out of beds, others see dwindling oxygen supplies, and doctors and nurses are over-stretched.

Staff at the Cascais Hospital, near Lisbon, told Reuters news agency they were exhausted and sometimes struggled to stay motivated. "There is no end in sight," one nurse said.

11:31 AM

Doctor under arrest 'for killing Covid patients to free up beds'

An accident and emergency doctor at a hospital in northern Italy is under house arrest after he was accused of giving lethal doses of anaesthetic to Covid-19 patients "to free up beds", writes Erica Di Blasi in Turin.

The doctor, the head of the A&E department at the Montichiari hospital near the northern city of Brescia, is accused of the murder of two patients in March last year, when Italy was reeling under the impact of the first wave of the pandemic.

Hospitals were under extreme pressure and Brescia was one of the cities worst affected. Suspicions arose that the deaths of some patients in the hospital's A&E department had been caused by drugs administered by a doctor.

The police analysed the medical records of a large number of patients who had died from Covid-19 and found in some cases a sudden, and not easily explained, worsening in their condition.

When three bodies were exhumed for autopsy examination investigators discovered traces of an anaesthetic and muscle relaxant drug commonly used in intubation and sedation procedures which, if not used in the recommended way, can cause death.

But the medical records of the patients concerned made no mention of the administration of these medicines. A judge decided to place the doctor, Carlo Mosca, under house arrest because of the risk of further offences.

11:17 AM

Global nutrition crisis looms for hungry children locked out of school, charities warn

Vulnerable children around the world are being put at increased risk of malnutrition thanks to school closures, Unicef and the World Food Programme (WFP) have warned.

More than 39 billion in-school meals have been missed globally since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, new research from the organisations has found.

According to their latest report, Covid-19: Missing More Than a Classroom, 370 million children worldwide – many of whom are reliant on school meals as a key source of their daily nutrition – have missed on average 40 per cent of in-school meals since Covid-19 restrictions shuttered classrooms last year.

11:13 AM

Asda becomes first supermarket pharmacy to administer vaccinations

Asda has confirmed plans to host a second Covid-19 vaccination centre - after opening its first in-store jab service at a supermarket near Birmingham.

Trained pharmacy staff began delivering vaccinations at Asda's Cape Hill branch in Smethwick, Sandwell, on Thursday.

Harbans Kaur, aged 78, was among the first patients to receive a jab at the new seven-day vaccine hub, which caters for priority groups in an area with some of the highest coronavirus levels in the country.

Harbans Kaur, 78, from Smethwick, being vaccinated by an Asda employee - PA

Asda, which has transformed the George clothing department at the store to accommodate the vaccination centre operating from 8am to 8pm to deliver 240 jabs per day, said a second larger vaccination centre will open in Watford, Hertfordshire, next week.

Asda said the new facility at its Watford superstore will have capacity to deliver 3,500 vaccines a week.

11:07 AM

Tory MP refuses to apologise for comments promoting vaccine sceptics

Senior Tory MP Sir Desmond Swayne has refused to apologise for telling vaccine sceptics to "persist" with their campaign against coronavirus lockdown restrictions, arguing he was unaware of their position on jabs.

Cabinet member Michael Gove told the former minister to retract his remarks and apologise on Thursday, in condemning his Conservative colleague as "completely out of order".

The Conservative Party has declined to suspend the lockdown-sceptic over his remarks, or for a separate interview with anti-vaxxer Del Bigtree, and it is understood he will be asked to attend meetings with scientific advisers.

Sir Desmond, in comments reported by Sky News, told the Save Our Rights UK group, which argues wrongly that vaccines are "being rushed through safety testing", that some Covid-19 figures had been "manipulated" and called on them to "persist" in their campaign.

In an interview with the PA news agency, the New Forest West MP said he is "evangelical" in his support for the vaccination programme and pointed out that he is on the record as criticising the use of data and other health measures in the House of Commons.

10:51 AM

Boris Johnson lands in Scotland

The Prime Minister has landed in Scotland for his much-discussed trip.

The UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives off his plane at Glasgow Airport - Alamy/Colin Fisher

10:31 AM

How European papers covered the EU-AstraZeneca row

10:22 AM

Starmer backs PM's Scotland visit

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer also backed the Prime Minister's visit, insisting he had a right to see what was happening in all parts of the UK.

Sir Keir told LBC Radio: "I'm with the Prime Minister on this one.

"He is the Prime Minister of the UK.

"It's important that he travels to see what is going on, on the ground."

10:13 AM

Pictured: Reality of the frontline fight against Covid

Critical Care staff look after a Covid patient on the Christine Brown ward at King's College Hospital in London - Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP

Felicia Kwaku, Associate Director of Nursing, right, and Anna Castellano, Matron, left, help recovering COVID-19 Justin Fleming walk again - Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP

Critical Care staff take care of Covid patients on the Christine Brown ward at King's College Hospital in London - Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP

10:02 AM

Sir Desmond Swayne refuses to apologise for anti-vaxx chat

Senior Tory Sir Desmond Swayne has refused to apologise for telling vaccine sceptics to "persist" with their campaign against lockdown restrictions, arguing he was unaware of their position on jabs.

After being told to apologise by Cabinet minister Michael Gove, the New Forest West MP said: "I have always had a great deal of respect for Michael but I'm not sure precisely what I'm being asked to apologise for.

"I'm evangelical in my support for the vaccination programme.

"As for my complaints for masking and the use of data, I'm on the record, I've said all of those things in the House of Commons.

"My remarks to them on those subjects mirror what I've said in the House of Commons. I was completely unaware that any of them had any traction on anti-vaxx and no anti-vaxx entered into the conversation I had with them."

He said he was telling the campaigners to "persist" in the campaign against restrictions, but insisted they should stick to the rules.

09:51 AM

DP World signs partnership with Unicef to deliver 2bn jabs

The logistics firm DP World has signed a partnership with Unicef to deliver Covid-19 vaccines for the Covax scheme, which aims to distribute 2 billion jabs to low and middle income countries this year.

Unicef, which is leading efforts to deliver vaccines for the Covax scheme, says the multi-million dollar scheme is the largest agreed to date to support the distribution of jabs worldwide. It means Unived will have access to DP World's warehouse facilities in Dubai, allowing the UN agency to rapidly reach many more countries.

Henrietta Fore, executive director of Unicef, said the partnership was key to "support our collective efforts to ensure equitable, affordable and sustainable access to Covid-19 vaccines."

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, CEO or DP World, added: "Distributing COVID-19 vaccines is humanity's biggest logistics challenge since the end of the Second World War. We offer our infrastructure and expertise to support this effort because everyone should have access to vaccines, especially the most vulnerable in our society."

09:36 AM

Covid around the world, in pictures

Lebanese anti-government protesters burn a vehicle in the northern port city of Tripoli as anger grows over a total lockdown - Fathi Al-Masri/AFP

Novak Djokovic on his balcony at M Suites, in North Adelaide - Kelly Barnes/Getty

A woman wearing a face mask places a face covering hood over a baby in Shanghai - Aly Song/Reuters

09:18 AM

Vaccine nationalism now a reality

Vaccine nationalism is now a reality, a Sage adviser has warned, as the row over AstraZeneca supply to the EU deepens.

Sir Jeremy Farrar, a Government adviser and Director of the Wellcome trust, told the BBC's Radio 4 Today programme: "I'm afraid that it [vaccine nationalism] is and it's something we absolutely have to negotiate and avoid and it doesn't serve anybody to have these fights over vaccine supply."

09:11 AM

List of nations bound for quarantine hotels to be reviewed today

Senior Cabinet minister Michael Gove said a list of nations from which travellers must quarantine in hotels on arrival in the UK is to be reviewed.

He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "We will be reviewing today how extensive that list of countries needs to be and we will be guided by advice from our scientific advisers and we will be reporting back later on where the line will be drawn."

Pressed whether greater border measures should have been imposed in March, he said: "There has been a lively debate about what we should or should not have done then. I don't intend to add my voice to that debate.

"I think there will be an appropriate moment to review all the decisions this Government and others have taken during the pandemic."

09:02 AM

The UK's newest vaccination site - Asda

Asda in Cape Hill, Smethwick, has become a Covid-19 vaccination site, Smethwick.

The supermarket will provide in-store Covid vaccinations after it was selected by NHS England to operate from its pharmacy.

Qualified Asda pharmacy colleagues will administer the vaccine to priority groups identified by the NHS.

They'll transform their George department to make space for the vaccination centre which will operate 8am to 8pm, seven days a week and have the capacity to administer 250 jabs per day.

The site is the first Asda pharmacy to be approved to support the Pfizer vaccine programme.

08:53 AM

Travel bans won't stop new strains, says Sage adviser

Sir Jeremy Farrar said travel restrictions "buy you time" but will not prevent new variants arriving eventually.

He told Today: "Travel restrictions have to be comprehensive, they have to be in place for a long time and in the end they buy you time, they won't prevent new variants arising."

He said he did not think the current travel restrictions should stay in place for the rest of the year.

He said: "The way to avoid that, which would be very damaging for all of us - economics and finance as well - the way to avoid that is to get vaccines to the world, reduce the amount of transmission around the world, reduce the chance of new variants, and protect the world."

08:46 AM

Watch: Lockdown rule breakers captured fleeing salon

This extraordinary video comes from Cwmbran in South Wales.

08:44 AM

'We shouldn't set lockdown deadlines', says Sage adviser

Asked about the March 8 date for the earliest reopening of schools, Sir Jeremy Farrar said he is "not in favour of setting deadlines today for when you may open them", adding that it all depends on where transmission is at the time.

The Sage member told BBC Radio 4's Today programme it will take "a very long time" for cases to come down and pressures on the NHS to ease.

"I'm afraid we have to lift the restrictions in a very smart, considered and very cautious way, otherwise we're back to square one," he said.

08:38 AM

Gove: Don't travel abroad to attend a wedding

Senior Cabinet minister Michael Gove said people should not travel abroad to attend a wedding.

He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "On an occasion like this people should be exercising caution and discretion, so, when it comes to things like weddings, sadly many people have had to postpone those events for understandable reasons and we would urge people not to travel abroad."

08:37 AM

Covid vaccines 'planned, paid for and scheduled' will stay in UK, says Gove

Pressed on whether the Government will allow vaccines to go to the EU, Mr Gove said: "No, the critical thing is we must make sure that the schedule that has been agreed and on which our vaccination programme has been based and planned goes ahead.

"It is the case that the supplies that have been planned, paid for and scheduled should continue, absolutely. There will be no interruption to that."

08:36 AM

EU-AstraZeneca row will not interrupt UK supplies, Gove insists

Senior Cabinet minister Michael Gove has said there "will be no interruption" to vaccine supplies from AstraZeneca after the EU demanded to receive doses from UK plants.

He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "First thing, we must make sure that we continue with the effective acceleration of our vaccination programme. That relies on the supply schedule that has been agreed to be honoured. That's the first and most important thing.

"But secondarily I'm sure we all want to do everything possible to make sure that as many people in countries which our are friends and neighbours are vaccinated and I think we best achieve that through dialogue and co-operation and friendship."

08:31 AM

Graphic: Covid cases in England's hospitals

08:29 AM

New vaccine production to start in Scotland today

The manufacture of a coronavirus vaccine is beginning in Scotland today.

If it is approved by regulators manufacturer Valneva is expected to deliver up to 60 million doses to the UK later in the year.

If the vaccine is proven to be safe, effective and suitable, the UK has secured an option to acquire a further 130 million doses.

The vaccine is being manufactured at Valneva's site in Livingston, West Lothian.

08:26 AM

Cases in East Midlands rise despite lockdown

Professor Paul Elliott, director of Imperial College London's React study, said that while coronavirus rates appear to be decreasing in some areas, infections are growing in the East Midlands despite the lockdown.

On findings from the most recent study, he told Times Radio: "We are seeing different trends. The trends in London, the South East, and particularly the South West, do appear to be going down.

"Whereas, in the rest of the country, it's pretty flat, and actually in East Midlands it's going up a little bit."

Asked why he thought this was happening, Prof Elliot said: "I think it's difficult to know.

"Certainly compared to the first lockdown, we know from mobility data that there is more activity happening generally, more people are going to work, the rules around the schools are slightly different to last time.

08:23 AM

Boris Johnson's Scotland trip is essential, insists Gove

Michael Gove has defended Boris Johnson's trip to Scotland during lockdown restrictions despite First Minister Nicola Sturgeon criticising the visit as "not essential".

The senior Cabinet minister told Sky News: "The Prime Minister has a responsibility and a role to make sure the vaccine roll-out is proceeding appropriately, to thank those on the front line, NHS professionals and those in the British Army who are making sure things work well.

"It's also important the Prime Minister hears from those on the front line what is going well and what needs to improve.

"When the Prime Minister visits other parts of the United Kingdom, other political leaders don't criticise him, indeed there is a welcome for the Prime Minister and other ministers who are rolling up their sleeves and are getting in touch with those on the ground who are making a difference."

He insisted all UK nations are "stronger together when we work together", highlighting the vaccine roll-out.

08:19 AM

Swayne 'out of order' and must apologise, says Gove

Michael Gove has said fellow Tory MP Sir Desmond Swayne is "out of order" and must apologise after allegedly spreading falsehoods about coronavirus.

The senior Cabinet minister told Sky News: "Sir Desmond is wrong.

"I work with Sir Desmond, I have great affection for him but I'm afraid here he is completely out of order."

He declined to say that Sir Desmond should have the whip removed but added: "I would hope that he issues a full and complete retraction and apology for what he said - it's unacceptable."

08:16 AM

Three in 10 police officers had 'infected' public threaten to spit on them

A third of police officers have been threatened with infection by members of the public claiming to have Covid-19, research suggests.

A survey of around one in 10 rank-and-file officers by the Police Federation of England and Wales found that 30% said at least once during the last six months a member of the public thought to have the virus had threatened to spit at them.

And 32% said someone who they believed to have Covid-19 had threatened to breathe or cough on them.

The research also showed that 21% had a member of the public believed to have the virus actually try to spit at them, while 24% had someone try to breathe or cough on them.

08:12 AM

Six Nations in doubt due to French red tape

Brexit red tape could cause Six Nations matches to be rescheduled with tournament organisers still awaiting travel exemptions from the French government 10 days before the tournament kicks off.

Under legislation introduced by the French government this week, all entrants from non-EU countries, including the United Kingdom, are required to quarantine for seven days.

The French government is extremely concerned about the transmission of the “English” variant of Covid-19.

The French Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu has demanded further assurances to allow Fabien Galthie’s team to face England, Scotland or Wales after previously instructing French clubs not to participate in the past two rounds of European competition.

08:07 AM

EU complains of 'lack of clarity' as AstraZeneca meeting fails to break deadlock

The European Union failed to make a breakthrough in crisis talks with AstraZeneca on Wednesday and demanded the drugmaker spell out how it would supply the bloc with reserved doses of the Covid-19 vaccine from plants in Britain.

The EU is making more comprehensive checks on vaccines before approval, which means a slower rollout of shots than Britain and growing public frustration.

"We regret the continued lack of clarity on the delivery schedule and request a clear plan from AstraZeneca for the fast delivery of the quantity of vaccines that we reserved for Q1," EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said in a tweet.

"We will work with the company to find solutions and deliver vaccines rapidly for EU citizens," she said, after AstraZeneca chief executive Pascal Soriot addressed a vaccine body made up of representatives from the EU's 27 members.

AstraZeneca said in a statement it had a constructive conversation with the EU about the complexities of scaling up production and had committed to closer coordination on working out deliveries in coming months.

07:51 AM

Today's front page

Here is your Daily Telegraph on Thursday, Jan 28.

07:47 AM

WHO's Wuhan investigators finally get to work

A World Health Organization-led team investigating the origins of the pandemic has left its quarantine hotel to begin fieldwork, two weeks after arriving in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the virus emerged in late 2019.

The team boarded a bus and departed the hotel shortly after 3 p.m. local time (7am GMT) without speaking to journalists.

A member of World Health Organization (WHO) team gestures from a bus as he leaves the Jade Boutique hotel after the mandatory 14-day quarantine, in Wuhan

The team did not speak to journalists - AFP

07:41 AM

UK variant in 10 per cent of French cases

The variant of Covid-19 first discovered in England, which is said to have a higher rate of transmission, has been found in 10 per cent of coronavirus cases in France, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said.

Attal reiterated in an interview with France Inter radio on Thursday that the option of a stricter lockdown remained open to President Emmanuel Macron's government, but he did not provide more specific detail.

France reported nearly 27,000 new confirmed Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, its biggest one-day jump since mid-November when France was in its second full lockdown, indicating current curfew measures are not containing the virus.

07:37 AM

Professor paints a picture of countrywide infections

Coronavirus cases may be rising in the East Midlands despite the lockdown, and infections could be merely plateauing in some other regions, the director of the React study has warned.

Professor Paul Elliott said there does "seem to be a little bit of a downturn in the prevalence but not the large reductions we'd like to see", with a "sharper decline in the South, in the South West in particular, and also fortunately in London from very, very high rates and also the South East".

"But things are pretty flat or even increasing in some of the other regions, so it's a bit of a mixed picture," he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

"We are unfortunately seeing a rise in the East Midlands and a flattening off in the other regions, in the West Midlands and the North of the country."

The React study randomly tests Britons to examine how widely the virus has spread and how many people are currently infected.

05:53 AM

US demands 'robust and clear' probe into origins

The United States demanded a "robust and clear" international probe into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, as a team of World Health Organisation experts in China waited for the green light to begin its long-awaited Covid-19 probe.

Beijing has so far frustrated international efforts to track the origins of the virus and only recently allowed the WHO team into China after repeated delays.

"It's imperative that we get to the bottom of the early days of the pandemic in China, and we've been supportive of an international investigation that we feel should be robust and clear," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.

Hotel where WHO team members tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic are quarantined, in Wuhan - Reuters

President Joe Biden's predecessor Donald Trump had enraged China by accusing it of a botched response to the initial outbreak in Wuhan, and had led calls for an independent investigation.

China has sought to deflect blame for the massive global human and economic toll by suggesting - without proof - that the virus emerged somewhere else.

The highly anticipated WHO mission was expected to begin its work under tight security on Thursday as team members finished their 14-day quarantine after arriving in China.

02:10 AM

'Lack of clarity' over vaccine delivery for EU

EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides has hit back at "the continued lack of clarity on the delivery schedule" of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine.

We regret the continued lack of clarity on the delivery schedule and request a clear plan from AstraZeneca for the fast delivery of the quantity of vaccines that we reserved for Q1. We will work with the company to find solutions and deliver vaccines rapidly for EU citizens. — Stella Kyriakides (@SKyriakidesEU) January 27, 2021

She said the EU had requested a "clear plan from AstraZeneca for the fast delivery of the quantity of vaccines that we reserved for Q1".

02:03 AM

Covid-positive care home staff still working

Covid-positive carers are knowingly entering care homes to treat infected patients, The Telegraph can reveal.

In accordance with government guidelines, all care home staff are required to isolate if they either have tested positive for Covid-19, have symptoms of the disease, or are suspected to have come into contact with someone who has.

However the Department for Health and Social Care has been forced to issue an edict to every care home in the country after it emerged that asymptomatic, Covid-positive carers have been entering care homes in order to look after residents who have also tested positive.

EXCLUSIVE: Covid-positive carers are treating infected care home residents

01:35 AM

Pfizer vaccine only slightly less effective against mutation

Pfizer and BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine appeared to lose only a small amount of effectiveness against an engineered virus with three key mutations from the new coronavirus variant found in South Africa, according to a laboratory study conducted by the US drugmaker.

The study by Pfizer and scientists from the University of Texas Medical Branch, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, showed a less than two-fold reduction in antibody titer levels, indicating the vaccine would likely be effective in neutralising a virus with the so-called E484K and N501Y mutations found in the South African variant.

01:19 AM

Calls for free accommodation to self-isolate

People who cannot self-isolate properly at home should be given access to "free and safe accommodation", academics have said.

An editorial published in a leading medical journal also calls for adequate income support, job protection and replacement of caring responsibilities for those who test positive for the virus and their close contacts.

Writing in The BMJ, the authors said that the ability to quarantine until test results are available, and to isolate if positive, depends on people having the "space and resources to do so".

Surveys have shown that those who earn less than £20,000 a year are less likely to self-isolate than those with higher-paid jobs.

People with savings of less than £100 are also less likely to be willing to self-isolate.

The polls also suggest lower rates of adherence among men, younger people, key workers, those living with dependent children, and those in lower socioeconomic groups.

12:38 AM

Sturgeon wants to introduce quarantine hotels

Scottish families face an effective ban on taking foreign holidays this year after Nicola Sturgeon warned she wanted to introduce quarantine hotels for international arrivals from all destinations if Boris Johnson refuses.

The First Minister said she would "initially emulate" the UK Government's announcement for England that residents arriving from certain Covid hotspots will have to quarantine in a hotel at their own expense for up to 10 days.

12:33 AM

Blair: UK must lead drive for vaccine passports

Tony Blair has called on the Government to establish a single global vaccine passport scheme through the G7, or risk others dictating the rules.

In a detailed report published by the Tony Blair Institute (TBI), he said current border restrictions were “disjointed” and urged the UK to “place the creation of a global Covid-19 travel pass as a key item on the G7 agenda” - a body which Britain currently leads.

12:25 AM

Holidaymakers will be stopped at border and sent home

People attempting to go on holiday will be stopped at the border and sent home, Priti Patel said as she hit out at social media influencers for boasting about beating travel bans.

The Home Secretary said anyone without a valid reason to leave the UK will be turned back and face fines of £200 as part of a travel crackdown to prevent the spread of new Covid strains that could undermine vaccines.

12:24 AM

