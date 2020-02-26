The coronavirus has now hit every continent except Antarctica after a man in Brazil tested positive

A soccer fan in Naples, Italy, during a match between SSC Napoli and FC Barcelona.

Salvatore Laporta/KONTROLAB/LightRocket via Getty Images

The coronavirus has now infected every continent except Antarctica after Brazil confirmed a case on Tuesday.

A 61-year-old man who had just returned home from a 12-day trip to Lombardy, Italy, tested positive in São Paulo.

Italy is the worst-hit nation in Europe. More than 300 people have been infected in the country.

Australia and Oceania, North America, and Africa had already confirmed small numbers of cases, though no deaths.

Asia is by far the most affected. China alone has 78,064 cases and 2,715 confirmed deaths.

On Tuesday, Brazil's Ministry of Health confirmed a man in São Paulo tested positive for COVID-19, according to Reuters.

The 61-year-old man returned to São Paulo from Lombardy, Italy, on February 21, the ministry said. He had flown to Italy for work on February 9.

São Paulo. More

anacotrin/shutterstock

This is the first confirmed case in South America, leaving Antarctica the only continent without a registered case.

Cases have been reported in Asia, Europe, North America, South America, Australia and Oceania, and Africa.

It is unsurprising that Antarctica hasn't registered a case. It has no official native population, and the majority of the 4,400 people residing on the continent are visiting scientists and researchers.

An illustration of the novel coronavirus. More

Reuters

Asia is by far the worst-affected continent, with China bearing the brunt. As of Tuesday, China has confirmed 78,064 cases and 2,715 deaths.

South Korea is also struggling to contain the outbreak. The number of those infected jumped to 1,146 on Tuesday, with most cases coming from members of a doomsday cult in Daegu.

In Europe, Italy is the worst-hit region. As of Wednesday, 11 people have died from the virus, and at least 322 are infected. Twelve towns have been placed under quarantine. France recorded its first death on Wednesday.

Venice Carnival was canceled over the outbreak in Italy. More

Getty Images / ANDREA PATTARO / Contributor

Iran is the Middle Eastern country with the most cases. At least 19 people there have died from the disease.

In Africa, there is only one confirmed case so far, but experts fear there are far more that haven't been reported.

North America is bracing for a rise in confirmed cases but hasn't registered a death.

There are 57 confirmed in the US, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 39 of which came from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan. There are 11 cases in Canada, according to its government.

Australia and Oceania have avoided a serious outbreak so far. There are 15 confirmed cases in Australia, according to News 9.

