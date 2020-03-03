Coronavirus: Number of US cases grows to 108, as three schools close in New York

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has confirmed 17 new cases of the coronavirus in the US and four more deaths due to the outbreak, bringing the total number of cases to 108.

That total comprises 60 cases of infection reported in 12 states, including 27 cases yet to be confirmed by the CDC, 22 related to travel, and 11 from person-to-person transmission. A further 48 cases are repatriated citizens from Wuhan and the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

The official US death toll has risen to seven, as a resident of the same nursing home in the Seattle area that has had a number of cases and deaths, tested positive posthumously. They died last week ahead of the other deaths at the home.

In New York, three schools have closed after a man in Westchester County tested positive for the virus.

The man's child attends Salanter Akiba Riverdale (SAR) Academy in Riverdale, Bronx, which has closed along with the nearby affiliated high school because the child may have had contact with students there.

In addition, Westchester Day School in Mamaroneck, Westchester, and the Torah Academy in White Plains, have also closed out of an abundance of caution.

More follows...



