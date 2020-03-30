Coronavirus: 'Nurses prepare for the worst but not this'

Facing supply shortages and the fear that this could just be the beginning, a nurse working in a New York City emergency room, with 12 years' experience, tells the BBC what it's like on the front lines of America's coronavirus outbreak.

What have you been seeing in ER in the last few weeks?

We've seen an influx of patients that are coming in with the typical Covid symptom - fever, cough, sometimes sore throat, lung pain, chest pain. Other people are coming in with gastro-intestinal symptoms which are nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, which have been identified as possibly an early symptom of Covid.

We're also noticing that our patients are coming in with red eyes, their eyes are red around the rim. You can look at these patients that are coming in that turn out to be Covid positive and you can see the sickness in their face, in their eyes.

Our emergency room is completely Covid. And we're short staffed, so it puts an even bigger strain on our emergency-care system.

Do you have enough equipment?

The short answer to that no, we don't. As of the last day that I worked, we were running out of pumps. When a patient has an IV hooked-up, there is a machine that's sitting next to you that calculates the medication, making sure it is being given to you at the right time and the right amount. We are running out of those pumps.

We're giving patients medications to sedate them and we don't even have the correct equipment to monitor them.

We are being rationed PPE - which is our personal protective equipment. We're getting one N-95 mask and we're having to reuse it for five shifts. Before this pandemic, you were never to reuse this equipment. It was one time use and it was thrown out. It was discarded. Now we are being told to use it for our shift, put it in a paper bag and save it for next shift. After five shifts, we turn it in and we'll get a new one.

We're running out of basic supplies because all of our patients are requiring so much.

A field hospital has been set up in Central Park

How are you coping?

I believe that I'm coping with it as best that I can. I'm exhausted at the end of every shift. My feet are numb, my legs are numb. I'm sore. I soak through my scrubs. Stuff like that doesn't bother me. The things that bother me are making sure that my family and friends are okay.

I'm making sure that my family knows that, hey, if you go out, know that you are not protected, that you're being exposed to things. And if something were to happen to you, or if something were to happen to me, and God forbid, I pass away, or God forbid you get sick or you have to be intubated, we're all going to have to do it alone. Our hospitals are no longer allowing visitors so all my patients are going out and battling this virus alone.

I don't think that I was ever prepared for something like this. I mean, you are always prepared for the worst as a nurse, in nursing school, you're always given the worst-case scenario, and how to get out of it. This situation has proved to be a situation that none of us knew was going to happen. And my co-workers and I are doing the best that we can to get through every day.

Currently, we are so stressed at home. And we're thinking about our patients. We're thinking about our family members. There's nurses that won't even go home because they have children at home. They have their elderly parents at home. Luckily, I live by myself, I don't have to worry about stuff like that.

But we're so stressed, we're clinging on to the little things that we have, which is food delivery, which is, you know, laughing as much as we can, sharing the memes on the internet, taking pictures of each other in PPE because things like this we never thought would happen.

It's just taking out everybody you know, we had a nurse die. He was a nurse manager. He passed away this past week from Covid. And a nurse manager usually isn't on the front lines. They're more of a back office person, they help when needed. But he passed away this week. And, you know, everybody talks about how healthy he was. And he was the first nurse to always get up and help, he was a true team player. And he passed away taking care of his patient and helping out his co-workers and helping out the patients in need.

What keeps you awake at night?

My fears regarding this pandemic are specifically in New York City because I feel like we've been hit harder. And we've been hit first. And I feel like we're setting the standard for what the rest of the country is going to do and how they're going to respond. I am fearful that we haven't even gotten the worst.

And we're already running out of critical items that we need. I am fearful that we are going to go to war-time medicine. And when I say that, I mean triage, being with a patient and saying 'this person doesn't have a good quality of life to begin with so we're not going to take heroic measures to save them'.

That's my biggest fear. I also fear that we're just not going to have any supplies. Are we going to be mandated to be at work for 24 hours? What else is going to happen? The fear of the unknown is what bothers all my co-workers.

Banner image reading 'more about coronavirus'
Banner

What would you like to say to people who are not on the front line?

The message I would like to convey to everybody who's not in health care is stay home. You know, I hate staying home, I hate being locked in my house.

But at the end of the day, the chance of you getting sick and dying is extremely, extremely high at this point. And Covid is not just focusing on the immune compromised, the old, the elderly. It's everybody at this point.

It doesn't matter who you are. It is take no prisoners. So my message is to stay at home.

In the coming weeks, what are your expectations?

I believe that this pandemic will go on until at least May or June. We in the healthcare system, especially in New York, we believe that this will go on until the summer time. The only way that I believe and that a lot of my co-workers believe that we can get a handle on this is there needs to be an entire lockdown on the entire country. And that means food delivery is shut down. That means everything is shut down except for truly essential employees. And that means police, nurses, doctors, those are the only people that need to be going out because we're truly trying to tackle this.

Anybody else needs to be at home and we need to completely lock the country down. That's the only way I think that we are going to tackle this. Otherwise, it's just going to keep going and going and going.

The nurse we spoke to preferred to remain anonymous

  • Pelosi: Trump's downplaying of coronavirus has cost American lives
    Yahoo News

    Pelosi: Trump's downplaying of coronavirus has cost American lives

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sharpened her criticism of President Trump's early dismissal of the coronavirus, saying the delay cost American lives. His denial at the beginning was deadly,” said Pelosi to open her interview with CNN's Jake Tapper. His delaying of getting equipment — it continues — his delaying of getting equipment to where it is needed is deadly, and now I think the best thing is to prevent more loss of life rather than open things up because we just don't know.

  • Wuhan Residents Dismiss Official Coronavirus Death Toll: ‘The Incinerators Have Been Working Around the Clock’
    National Review

    Wuhan Residents Dismiss Official Coronavirus Death Toll: ‘The Incinerators Have Been Working Around the Clock’

    Wuhan residents are increasingly skeptical of the Chinese Communist Party's reported coronavirus death count of approximately 2,500 deaths in the city to date, with most people believing the actual number is at least 40,000. “Maybe the authorities are gradually releasing the real figures, intentionally or unintentionally, so that people will gradually come to accept the reality,” a Wuhan resident, who gave only his surname Mao, told Radio Free Asia. A city source added that, based on the aggregation of funeral and cremation numbers, authorities likely know the real number and are keeping it under wraps.

  • Senior Italian cardinal, papal vicar for Rome, has coronavirus
    Reuters

    Senior Italian cardinal, papal vicar for Rome, has coronavirus

    Cardinal Angelo De Donatis, Pope Francis' vicar for the diocese of Rome, on Monday became the highest-ranking Catholic official known to test positive for coronavirus. De Donatis' office said he was tested for the virus after feeling unwell and was admitted to a Rome hospital. A pope is also the bishop of Rome but appoints someone to act as his vicar to administrate the vast diocese.

  • Hundreds at Louisiana church flout COVID-19 gatherings ban
    Associated Press

    Hundreds at Louisiana church flout COVID-19 gatherings ban

    Hundreds of worshippers attended services at a Louisiana church on Sunday, flouting a ban on large gatherings, angering neighbors and seemingly turning a deaf ear to their governor, who once again warned that hospitals could soon be overwhelmed with new cases of the coronavirus. Assistant ministers and worshippers who stood outside the front doors and in the parking lot of Life Tabernacle told news reporters to leave, saying cameras would not be allowed on the property and they had been told not to talk to the news media. Across the street, Paul Quinn and other neighbors took pains to stay 6 feet (2 meters) apart from each other as they stood in a driveway and commented on their opposition to the services being held.

  • New Zealand, a country of about 5 million, has 18 million masks in its reserves, with 80,000 more being made every day
    INSIDER

    New Zealand, a country of about 5 million, has 18 million masks in its reserves, with 80,000 more being made every day

    In a post on Instagram on Friday, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the country had 18 million masks in reserve, with 80,000 more being made a day. It's not clear how many of these are surgical masks compared to N95 respirators. The US, which has just under 330 million people, has a national stockpile has about 12 million N95 masks and 30 million surgical masks.

  • Dr. Birx predicts up to 200,000 coronavirus deaths 'if we do things almost perfectly'
    NBC News

    Dr. Birx predicts up to 200,000 coronavirus deaths 'if we do things almost perfectly'

    The White House coronavirus response coordinator said Monday that she is "very worried about every city in the United States" and projects 100,000 to 200,000 American deaths as a best case scenario. In an interview on "TODAY," Dr. Deborah Birx painted a grim message about the expected fatalities, echoing that they could hit more than 2 million without any measures, as coronavirus cases continue to climb throughout the country. "I think everyone understands now that you can go from five to 50 to 500 to 5,000 cases very quickly," Birx said.

  • Mexico's president shifts tone on coronavirus, urges people to stay home, warns of dire consequences
    LA Times

    Mexico's president shifts tone on coronavirus, urges people to stay home, warns of dire consequences

    As the coronavirus pandemic spreads, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has been criticized for what many called a lackadaisical posture — urging people to hug, shaking hands and kissing well-wishers as he stumped and extolling his personal talismans: Catholic scapulars, a shamrock and $2 bill. “Continue bringing the family to eat in restaurants,” López Obrador advised compatriots, arguing that such activity bolsters “the popular economy.” Although still avoiding curfews and mandatory stay-at-home orders, Mexican authorities are now abruptly citing a final chance to avert a national catastrophe that would inundate the country's limited healthcare infrastructure and probably result in many deaths.

  • New York Gov. Cuomo extends order advising residents to stay at home for at least another two weeks
    Business Insider

    New York Gov. Cuomo extends order advising residents to stay at home for at least another two weeks

    REUTERS/Mike Segar New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday afternoon he was extending the state's PAUSE order for another two weeks. The policy, now in place until at least April 15, will be re-evaluated in another two weeks, Cuomo said on Twitter. The state of New York has been hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic in the US.

  • Check Out the First Photos from the Navy's Hospital Ship in Los Angeles
    Military.com

    Check Out the First Photos from the Navy's Hospital Ship in Los Angeles

    USNS Mercy, one of the U.S. Navy's two seaborne floating hospitals, has deployed all over the world in support of humanitarian operations and training exercises. Mercy is not the only help sought by the city. Mayor Eric Garcetti announced via Twitter that the LA Convention Center will be converted to a federal field hospital and that the California National Guard will also be mobilized to help local hospitals.

  • U.S. spies find coronavirus spread in China, North Korea, Russia hard to chart
    Reuters

    U.S. spies find coronavirus spread in China, North Korea, Russia hard to chart

    As U.S. spy agencies seek to assemble a precise picture of the world's coronavirus outbreaks, they are finding serious gaps in their ability to assess the situation in China, Russia and North Korea, according to five U.S. government sources familiar with the intelligence reporting. The agencies also have limited insight into the full impact of the pandemic in Iran, although information on infections and deaths among the ruling class and public is becoming more available on official and social media, two sources said.

  • Border Patrol Stopped a Chinese Biologist Carrying Viable SARS, MERS Viruses at Detroit Airport in 2018
    National Review

    Border Patrol Stopped a Chinese Biologist Carrying Viable SARS, MERS Viruses at Detroit Airport in 2018

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents at Detroit Metro Airport stopped a Chinese scientist carrying vials believed to contain the MERS and SARS viruses in November 2018 — just over a year before the first reported Wuhan coronavirus case, according to an FBI tactical intelligence report obtained by Yahoo News. “Inspection of the writing on the vials and the stated recipient led inspection personnel to believe the materials contained within the vials may be viable Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) materials,” the report reads. The report also lays out a pattern of Chinese interference, detailing two other cases from May 2018 and September 2019, in which different Chinese nationals tried to enter the U.S. with undeclared flu strains and suspected E. coli, respectively.

  • Former CDC head on coronavirus testing: What went wrong and how we proceed
    USA TODAY Opinion

    Former CDC head on coronavirus testing: What went wrong and how we proceed

    The administration made three mistakes: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention test kit was flawed, and its response to that error was slow; the Food and Drug Administration was slow to allow hospital labs to develop their own tests; and the Department of Health and Human Services didn't work with commercial labs to start developing broadly available private sector tests until far too late. Because of this, communities missed the first indications of community spread, and response only ramped up after large numbers of cases started to appear, weeks after transmission began. Failure to identify early community spread provided a false sense of security.

  • Prisoners riot in Iran; Netanyahu goes into self-quarantine
    Associated Press

    Prisoners riot in Iran; Netanyahu goes into self-quarantine

    Prisoners in southern Iran broke cameras and caused other damage during a riot, state media reported Monday, the latest in a series of violent prison disturbances in the country, which is battling the most severe coronavirus outbreak in the Middle East. Israel meanwhile announced that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will enter self-quarantine after an aide tested positive for the virus. His office says the 70-year-old leader has undergone a test and will remain in quarantine until he receives results or is cleared by the Health Ministry and his personal doctor.

  • Open coffins are left on roads to remind people to stay inside while soldiers shoot disinfectant from water cannons. Here's what lockdown for 57 million people in the Philippines looks like.
    INSIDER

    Open coffins are left on roads to remind people to stay inside while soldiers shoot disinfectant from water cannons. Here's what lockdown for 57 million people in the Philippines looks like.

    Ezra Acayan/Getty The Philippines' main island Luzon, which has a population of more than 57 million, is on lockdown. Along with people's movements being restricted, soldiers are covering residents and the streets in disinfectant, and open coffins have been left on the roads as a warning to people to stay inside. On Sunday, the Philippines reported 343 new coronavirus cases in a day — its highest one day increase yet.

  • India reels from migrant worker coronavirus exodus
    AFP

    India reels from migrant worker coronavirus exodus

    Indian authorities struggled Monday to help millions left jobless by a crippling coronavirus lockdown, potentially undermining efforts to stop the virus ravaging the world's second most-populous nation. The exodus has raised worries that those returning may spread coronavirus into rural areas, particularly with authorities resorting to cramming people onto buses and into relief camps and homeless shelters. At the weekend in Delhi, migrant workers and their families fought and shoved their way onto buses organised by India's most populous state, Uttar Pradesh.

  • Rep. Velazquez has presumed COVID-19 infection, was near Pelosi, other lawmakers last week
    NBC News

    Rep. Velazquez has presumed COVID-19 infection, was near Pelosi, other lawmakers last week

    Rep. Nydia Velazquez said Monday that she's been "diagnosed with presumed coronavirus infection," three days after she spoke on the House floor and stood near 80-year-old House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the signing of the $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill. In a statement, Velazquez, D-N.Y., 67, said she first started feeling sick "in the wee hours of Sunday morning." At the advice of The Attending Physician, neither COVID 19 laboratory testing nor a doctor's office visit was recommended.

  • 'I don't know how you look at those numbers and conclude anything less than thousands of people will pass away': Cuomo discusses state fatality projections
    Yahoo News Video

    'I don't know how you look at those numbers and conclude anything less than thousands of people will pass away': Cuomo discusses state fatality projections

    Gov. Andrew Cuomo spoke about New York state's fatality projections during a press conference on Sunday.

  • 29 Best Closet Organization Ideas to Maximize Space and Style
    Architectural Digest

    29 Best Closet Organization Ideas to Maximize Space and Style

    How to organize your closet like a pro Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Reuters

    U.S.-backed Kurdish-led group says militants riot in jail in northeast Syria

    Islamic State prisoners on Sunday seized control of the ground floor of a major prison in northeastern Syria run by the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), with some of the militants managing to escape, an SDF spokesman said. The SDF, which is spearheaded by the Kurdish YPG militia, mounted an operation to capture those who fled as security forces sent reinforcements to crush the mutiny in Hasaka prison, spokesman Mustafa Bali said in a tweet. "The situation is tense inside the prison currently and we sent anti-terror forces and additional troops to control the situation," Bali said.

  • Trump asks why reporter doesn't act 'a little more positive'
    Yahoo News Video

    Trump asks why reporter doesn't act 'a little more positive'

    President Trump on Sunday asked why a White House reporter does not act “a little more positive” in covering the administration's coronavirus response.

  • Florida, Illinois Emerge as Potential Coronavirus Hotspots
    National Review

    Florida, Illinois Emerge as Potential Coronavirus Hotspots

    Recent updates to state coronavirus case numbers suggest Florida and Illinois may join New York and Washington as hotspots for the virus, with Governor Ron DeSantis (R., Fla.) announcing a stay-at-home order for southern Florida until May and Illinois seeing its largest single-day increase in cases on Sunday. Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb on Monday warned that the two states could be “new epicenters of spread.” THREAD: We'll update charts daily for Florida, Louisiana, Illinois, and Michigan as epidemic becomes national in scope; new epicenters of spread emerge.

  • Time to 'revenge shop': China's virus hot spot reopens
    Associated Press

    Time to 'revenge shop': China's virus hot spot reopens

    The city at the center of China's virus outbreak was reopening for business Monday after authorities lifted more of the controls that locked downs tens of millions of people for two months. “I want to revenge shop,” declared an excited customer at one of Wuhan's major shopping streets. A teacher from the eastern city of Nanjing was visiting her family in Wuhan when most access to the city of 11 million was suspended Jan. 23 to stem the coronavirus spread.

  • Fauci says that lifting lockdowns is 'a matter of weeks' and depends on the availability of 15-minute coronavirus testing
    Business Insider

    Fauci says that lifting lockdowns is 'a matter of weeks' and depends on the availability of 15-minute coronavirus testing

    Jonathan Ernst/Reuters Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious-disease expert, said Sunday that lifting US lockdowns is "going to be a matter of weeks." Fauci, appearing on CNN's "State of the Union," said that the timeline for letting Americans out of their homes depends on the availability of 15-minute COVID-19 testing. The Food and Drug Administration just approved a new COVID-19 test that delivers positive results in five minutes and negative results in 13 minutes.

  • Mask mystery: Why are U.S. officials dismissive of protective covering?
    Politico

    Mask mystery: Why are U.S. officials dismissive of protective covering?

    In recent weeks, facing public uncertainty about coronavirus and a severe domestic shortage of medical-grade face masks, top Trump administration officials offered adamant warnings against widespread use of masks, going so far as to argue that members of the general public were more likely to catch the virus if they used them. "You can increase your risk of getting it by wearing a mask if you are not a health care provider," Surgeon General Jerome Adams said during an appearance on “Fox & Friends” earlier this month. If it's not fitted right you're going to fumble with it,” warned Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar last month, when asked about N95 respirator masks.

  • Coronavirus: 'Nurses prepare for the worst but not this'
    BBC

    Coronavirus: 'Nurses prepare for the worst but not this'

    Facing supply shortages and the fear that this could just be the beginning, a nurse working in a New York City emergency room, with 12 years' experience, tells the BBC what it's like on the front lines of America's coronavirus outbreak. Other people are coming in with gastro-intestinal symptoms which are nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, which have been identified as possibly an early symptom of Covid. You can look at these patients that are coming in that turn out to be Covid positive and you can see the sickness in their face, in their eyes.