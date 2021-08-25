Coronavirus origins: US intelligence report 'inconclusive'

·2 min read
Workers disinfect primary school in Wuhan on 25 August 2021. Photo Barcroft Media
The impact of the virus is felt around the world, including in the city of its origin, Wuhan

A US intelligence report requested by President Biden into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic is inconclusive, US media reports say.

Agencies are reportedly divided on whether the virus - first seen in China - was the result of a natural spillover from animals to humans or was caused by a laboratory accident.

An summary of the report is expected to be published in the coming days.

China's foreign minister has dismissed the report as "anti-science".

Wang Yi said Washington had "ignored and abandoned" research carried out by the World Health Organization (WHO) for a report that would only service its "political purposes".

The pandemic, which has claimed more than four million lives around the world, began in the Chinese city of Wuhan in early 2020.

While countries have been working to contain the spread of Covid-19, scientists have been trying to work out where the virus originated.

A WHO team, which visited Wuhan, concluded in a report earlier this year that the disease most likely spilled over from an animal sold at a market.

The report appears to dismiss the possibility that the virus might have leaked accidentally from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which has studied coronaviruses in bats for more than a decade.

This conclusion has been rejected by some scientists.

In May President Biden gave the US intelligence agencies 90 days to assess the data and produce a report that "could bring us closer to a definitive conclusion" on the origins of the virus.

Intelligence that several researchers at the Wuhan lab were hospitalised in November 2019, and China's refusal to allow a thorough investigation into the lab theory, are said to have prompted Mr Biden's decision.

However, in June, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines played down hopes of reaching a conclusion, telling Yahoo News: "We're hoping to find a smoking gun, but it might not happen."

Many scientists believe it could take years of research before a definitive conclusion on the virus's origins is reached.

"We should not even be thinking about closing the book or backing off, but rather ratcheting up the effort," David Relman, a Stanford University microbiologist, told the Washington Post.

China meanwhile has been stoking the idea that virus originated from Fort Detrick, a military installation in the US. The facility was once the centre of the US biological weapons programme and currently houses biomedical labs researching viruses including Ebola and smallpox.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin referred to it again on Wednesday saying the US "should start with inviting WHO experts to launch a probe into Fort Detrick".

The US intelligence report was delivered to President Biden on Monday. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said it might take "a couple of days, if not longer, to put together an unclassified version" for the public.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Experts on WHO team say search for COVID origins has stalled

    The international scientists dispatched to China by the World Health Organization to find out where the coronavirus came from said Wednesday the search has stalled and warned that the window of opportunity for solving the mystery is “closing fast.” Meanwhile, a U.S. intelligence review ordered up by President Joe Biden proved inconclusive about the virus's origin, including whether it jumped from an animal to a human or escaped from a Chinese lab, The Washington Post reported Wednesday. In a commentary published in the journal Nature, the WHO-recruited experts said the origins investigation is at “a critical juncture” requiring urgent collaboration but has instead come to a standstill.

  • Cannabis Firm Plans South Africa IPO, Magic Mushroom Expansion

    (Bloomberg) -- Cilo Cybin Pharmaceutical Ltd. is considering an initial public offering in the next 12 months after becoming the first South African company to win the right to grow, process and package cannabis products.The firm, named after the psychoactive substance in magic mushrooms, received the required certification from the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority. It will now be able to produce marijuana for sale to consumers around the world, founder and Chief Executive Offi

  • China will teach Xi Jinping Thought to schoolchildren

    China is walling off its students from foreign influences, such as tutors and textbooks. Instead, it is giving them Xi Jinping Thought.

  • Taiwan to get BioNTech shots early as China delays approval-source

    Taiwan could get its first delivery of BioNTech SE's COVID-19 vaccines one month ahead of schedule as a delay in regulatory approval of the shot for use in mainland China made a surplus available for the island, a source told Reuters. Taiwan's tortured bid for the vaccine, jointly developed with Pfizer Inc, has become an issue of high political and diplomatic drama, after Taiwan accused China of blocking a deal earlier this year, which Beijing denied. China claims democratically-governed Taiwan as its own territory.

  • U.S. review of COVID's China origin unlikely to solve vexing questions

    President Joe Biden is set to be briefed on the U.S. intelligence community's investigation into how COVID-19 started, with the report likely to disappoint in delivering clear answers about the deadly pandemic's origin in China. Biden in May ordered aides to work to resolve disputes among intelligence agencies examining rival theories about how the novel coronavirus started, including a once-dismissed theory about the possibility of a laboratory accident in China, as well as that the virus originated naturally with animals, such as bats or birds. A 90-day intelligence review the president ordered is due on Tuesday, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki, with the release of unclassified portions likely to take a few days longer.

  • Experts on WHO team say search for coronavirus origins has stalled

    They noted among other things that Chinese officials are still reluctant to share some raw data, citing concerns over patient confidentiality.

  • Channel 4’s Head of Factual on John Cleese Cancel Culture Show: ‘He’s Got Very Strong Views on That’

    Channel 4’s head of factual, Danny Horan, has spoken out about the network’s latest commission which features “Monty Python” comedian John Cleese hosting a show about cancel culture. “We’re doing that because we felt we needed to address [cancel culture] somehow and he’s got very strong views on that,” Horan said of Cleese during a […]

  • U.S. VP Harris says China intimidates to back South China Sea claims

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday accused Beijing of coercion and intimidation to back unlawful claims in the South China Sea, her most pointed comments on China during a visit to Southeast Asia, which she said was critical to U.S. security. Harris's seven-day trip to Singapore and Vietnam, only her second foray internationally, is aimed at standing up to China's growing security and economic influence, addressing concerns about China's claims to disputed parts of the South China Sea and showing Washington can lead the way.

  • 2 Congress members fly to Kabul amid chaotic evacuation

    Two members of Congress flew unannounced into Kabul airport in the middle of the ongoing chaotic evacuation Tuesday, stunning State Department and U.S. military personnel who had to divert resources to provide security and information to the lawmakers, U.S. officials said. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., and Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Mich., flew in and out on charter aircraft and were on the ground at the Kabul airport for several hours. “As Members of Congress, we have a duty to provide oversight on the executive branch,'” the two said in their statement.

  • What final US days in Afghanistan will look like: Scaling back evacuation flights, destroying weaponry

    The pullout is likely to end with US warplanes blowing up weaponry used to safeguard the evacuation. Many Afghans who want to leave won't make it out.

  • Where do Mexican drug cartels get their guns? Often, the United States

    A Washington man tried to sneak an arsenal across the border into a Mexican cartel war zone. His arrest is part of a crackdown by Homeland Security.

  • SEC Chief to Chinese Companies: Open Your Books or Be Delisted

    Chairman Gary Gensler made clear that Chinese companies will be transparent or will stop trading their shares on U.S. exchanges: "The path is clear. The clock is ticking."

  • Biden sticks with Aug. 31 Afghanistan withdrawal deadline

    But he suggested U.S. forces are ready to stay longer if needed. ABC News’ Faith Abubey reports.

  • 'White hot rage': America's veterans are ashamed of Biden's ugly retreat from Afghanistan

    American veterans are helping Afghan allies escape Kabul. There's no excuse for the dismissal of people who fought and died alongside us for years.

  • You Can Make This Easy Buttermilk Substitute in Just Minutes

    You might never buy a quart of buttermilk again.

  • Some Afghans vow to resist Taliban from mountain enclave

    In a mountain valley north of Kabul, the last remnants of Afghanistan's shattered security forces have vowed to resist the Taliban in a remote region that has defied conquerors before. Nestled in the towering Hindu Kush, the Panjshir Valley has a single narrow entrance and is the last region not under Taliban control following their stunning blitz across Afghanistan. Local fighters held off the Soviets in the 1980s and the Taliban a decade later under the leadership of Ahmad Shah Massoud, a guerrilla fighter who attained near-mythic status before he was killed in a suicide bombing.

  • Afghans with legal papers will be able to travel beyond Aug. 31, Taliban tell Germany

    The Taliban have told Germany that Afghans with legal documents will be able to travel on commercial flights beyond the Aug. 31 cut-off date after which evacuations from Kabul airport will no longer be allowed, a senior German diplomat said on Wednesday. "Director Stanekzai assured me that Afghans with legal documents will continue to have the opportunity to travel on commercial flights after August 31," Ambassador Markus Potzel, who is negotiating with the Taliban in Doha, said on Twitter.

  • India and Pakistan fought 3 wars over Kashmir – here's why international law and US help can't solve this territorial dispute

    The scene in Srinagar, in Indian-administered Kashmir, after an Aug. 10, 2021, grenade attack by militants that wounded at least nine civilians. Kashmir has experienced sporadic violence for more than seven decades, including three wars. Yawar Nazir/Getty ImagesAn armed conflict in Kashmir has thwarted all attempts to solve it for three quarters of a century. Kashmir, an 85,806-square-mile valley between the snowcapped Himalaya and Karakoram mountain ranges, is a contested region between India,

  • Harris urges Vietnam to join US in opposing China 'bullying'

    Vice President Kamala Harris called on Vietnam to join the U.S. in challenging China’s “bullying” in the South China Sea, continuing her sharp rhetoric against Beijing as she met with Vietnamese leaders on Wednesday. “We need to find ways to pressure and raise the pressure, frankly, on Beijing to abide by the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, and to challenge its bullying and excessive maritime claims,” she said in remarks at the opening of a meeting with Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc. Harris also expressed support for sending an additional U.S. Coast Guard cutter to Vietnam to help defend its security interests in the disputed waterway, and pledged that the U.S. would “maintain a strong presence in the South China Sea” to challenge China.

  • ‘F9’ Speeds Past $700 Million at Global Box Office to Become Highest-Grossing American Film Since 2019

    “F9,” the ninth film in the “Fast & Furious” saga, on Wednesday has officially grossed over $700 million worldwide. It’s not only by far a pandemic record for an American film, but it’s also the first MPA film to cross that threshold since 2019. As of Wednesday’s box office, “F9” has made $172.6 million domestically and $528 million internationally, pushing it over the $700 million mark. The last film to make that much? “Jumanji: The Next Level,” which opened in December 2019. “F9” in particular