Coronavirus Outbreak Becomes New Battleground For China-Taiwan Rivalry

The weeks-long ordeal of more than 1,000 Taiwanese stuck at the center of China’s coronavirus outbreak shows how the global crisis has evolved into another battleground between Beijing and Taipei.

Taiwan on Tuesday was set to airlift almost 500 of its residents from Wuhan, the original epicenter of an outbreak that has since spread across the globe and shaken markets more than anything since the financial crisis. Another 500 Taiwanese will for now remain stuck in the central Chinese city.

While many countries have flown their citizens home from China since early February, officials on both sides of the Taiwan Strait have spent weeks arguing over the details of an evacuation. Each blames the other for the standoff, which began just weeks after Taiwan’s China-skeptic president, Tsai Ing-wen, secured re-election in a landslide vote.

Because Chinese President Xi Jinping severed direct communications after Tsai ousted a more-Beijing-friendly government in 2016, the two sides were forced to use cross-strait business associations to arrange for several hundred Taiwanese to return home by charter flight in early February. Disagreements over passenger lists and safety precautions have held up further evacuations until now, when Xi has grown so confident about the outbreak that he visited Wuhan on Tuesday.

The evacuations have become just one more point of contention in the 70-year-old dispute between Taipei and Beijing, which views democratically run Taiwan as part of its territory. Officials in Taipei argue that China is endangering lives for geopolitical aims, after campaigning to lure away Taiwan’s diplomatic allies and block its participation in multilateral groups, including the World Health Organization.

The delayed evacuation is “an example of how Beijing’s determination to assert itself against Taiwan to the fullest possible extent really is a top priority,” said Shelley Rigger, a political science professor at Davidson College in North Carolina who has written three books on Taiwan. “At a moment when they have so much else going on, and their institutions are strained to the max, they still have time to focus on making things difficult for Taiwan.”

As the virus’s global spread worsened last month, Taiwan was forced to scramble jets after China sent warplanes around the island.

The dispute has been getting greater attention in the U.S., which has formal relations with Beijing but provides military assistance to Taipei under the 1979 Taiwan Relations Act. U.S. lawmakers are pushing the Taiwan Assurance Act, which would dub the island a “vital part” of America’s Indo-Pacific strategy, encourage more U.S. arms sales and criticize Taipei’s exclusion from international organizations as “detrimental to global health.”

Taiwan has reported 47 cases of the virus and one death as of Tuesday, a low tally given its close economic ties and flight links to the mainland, which still represents a majority of the cases. Taipei has insisted that Taiwanese medical personnel screen passengers returning from Wuhan, accompany them on their trip and monitor and quarantine them, if necessary, after they arrive.

Taiwanese lawmaker Wang Ting-yu, who belongs to Tsai’s Democratic Progressive Party and is a member of the Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee, called the delay in evacuations “unfortunate.”

“Whether it’s about human rights, or something about economic issues -- the Chinese government always puts complicated political thinking inside them,” Wang told Bloomberg News. “But now it’s related to citizens’ lives. We want our people to come back safely.”

‘Political Extortion’

The Chinese side pins the blame on the DPP, which asserts that Taiwan is a sovereign nation and supports formally asserting independence. Tsai was re-elected on a pledge to keep pushing back against Beijing, as historic unrest in the former British colony of Hong Kong made Taiwanese more anxious about increased ties.

Tsai’s government “is politicizing the epidemic,” said Li Zhenguang, a Taiwan studies professor from Beijing Union University. “After the first batch of Taiwanese went back, the DPP administration nitpicked and attacked the way the mainland handled it.”