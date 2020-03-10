The coronavirus outbreak has prompted people around the world to panic buy toilet paper. Here's why.

Fears over the novel coronavirus has prompted people around the world to clear supermarket shelves of daily necessities, especially toilet paper.

The apparent stockpiling comes as governments and suppliers have warned citizens not to do exactly that.

Photos below show how people around the world are stockpiling and dealing with the run on toilet paper — from armed robberies in Hong Kong to an Australian newspaper printing out blank pages to serve as toilet paper.

Experts told CNN that panic buying could be a response to a feeling of lost control over the coronavirus, or a lack of clear direction from authorities.

The spread of the coronavirus has brought with it panic-buying of food and household essentials, despite the attempts of governments to discourage stockpiling. But no item has made more headlines than the humble toilet roll.

From buying enough toilet rolls to make a throne, to printing out blank newspaper pages to serve as extra toilet paper, people have had a seemingly insatiable desire to stockpile — even though manufacturers say there is no shortage.

Panic buying spread across Hong Kong in February and spread to countries including the UK, the US, Singapore, and Australia, according to multiple reports.

Take a look at the photos below to see how people are stockpiling or dealing with the shortages.

In Hong Kong, the coronavirus caused panic buying of toilet paper as early as mid-February. It apparently got so dire that an armed gang robbed a shop of 600 rolls of toilet paper one day.



Hong Kong was one of the earlier parts of the world to be hit by panic buying in response to the spread of the coronavirus, and by mid-February there were shortages of some basic items, according to the BBC.

On February 17, an armed gang even stole 600 rolls — worth around $130 in total — in the district of Mong Kok, local media reported.

Authorities said the panic buying was not the result of any shortage, and blamed false online rumors for the rush for toilet paper, the BBC reported.



Shoppers in Tokyo were limited to one packet of toilet paper per person at the end of February after another flurry of buying.



At the end of February, people in Tokyo were limited to one packet of toilet paper per person after social media rumours misled shoppers, according to The Mainichi.

Social media posts led people to believe, inaccurately, that the raw materials for masks and toilet paper are the same, and have the same Chinese source, reported the paper.

This led to some shops selling out almost as soon as paaper arrives, according to the paper.



Around the same time, Australian Haidee Janetzki accidentally ordered 12 years' worth of toilet paper. When Australian demand for toilet paper grew in early March, she resold the paper to raise money for her daughter's school.



Haidee Janetzki from Toowoomba in Queensland, Australia, accidentally ordered 2,304 rolls of toilet paper and only noticed when it was delivered on pallets two days later, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) reported.

The order, which was made in February, cost $3,264 instead of $68. The mix-up was reportedly made when her family, who had bought toilet paper in bulk for the last two years, changed products and ordered 48 boxes instead of the usual 48 rolls.